Target: Look Out Below

There was generally a lot to like about Target's (TGT) FY20 numbers - not only is the retailer competing effectively in a world of omni-channel retailing, but its investments into driving efficiency and ongoing store remodels have also been paying off. However, this only applies in a normalized scenario, in my view, and thus, I am concerned about management's decision not to incorporate a buffer into its FY20 guide. Additionally, with its forward valuation screening slightly above historical levels, I believe TGT shares could be at risk of a significant downward adjustment going forward and would avoid the stock.

Dissecting Target's FY20 Guidance

Target's updated FY20 guidance was generally in-line - full-year comparable sales figures were guided to increase in a low single-digit range (vs. +3.4% in 2019), with a relatively consistent evolution over the year. Meanwhile, revenue is guided to outpace comps on an increased contribution from less mature stores. However, the SG&A margin was guided moderately higher on increased store and labor investments, though a simultaneous decline in depreciation and amortization is set to drive slight EBIT margin expansion. The numbers struck me as sensible and largely achievable, though I would caution against reading too closely into the guide pending clarity into the Covid-19 impact. Per management:

"But first, I want to address the question of whether we've accounted for any known or anticipated impact related to the coronavirus. And the answer is that as of today, we haven't seen a large impact on our business or outlook…So to reiterate, we've built in everything we know today, but we haven't incorporated a placeholder for anything we haven't yet seen." - 4Q19 Transcript

A summary of the FY20 guidance is as follows:

2020 Guidance Category 3/3/2020 Comp Up LSD GPM Flat SG&A Margin Moderate increase D&A Slight leverage Operating Income Growth Up MSD Operating Income Margin Flat to up slightly GAAP EPS Adj. EPS $6.70-$7.00

Investments in Stores and Fulfillment to Drive a Capex Ramp into FY21

While TGT's outlook for the SG&A line embeds pressure from higher wages, hours, and team member benefits, these initiatives are expected to drive further store productivity. Indeed, the new operating model launched last summer, which redistributed 300,000 employees, has already shown tangible results.

"Just six months in, this new model has shown tangible proof in guest satisfaction. During our busiest time, the Net Promoter Score for our Black Friday experience rose 12 points over last year because our team was staffed and trained to help guests find products and check out quickly." - 4Q19 Transcript

Going forward, capex is set to ramp to around $3.5bn in 2020, with 2021 capex also expected to remain elevated (~$3-3.5Bn) on project timing, before declining back to ~$3bn or lower post-2021. Much of the incremental spend is expected to go toward new distribution centers in 2020/ 2021 to serve increasing needs and streamline efficient delivery. Meanwhile, upstream investments in the product sorting automation will be ramped up in 2020, with benefits expected to flow through by this summer.

Thus far, TGT is already witnessing some success with its stock planning and control processes, which have helped to reduce out of stocks by one-third. With the help of upstream investments, the company should roll this out to other categories imminently.

Remodeling of Store Portfolio Continues Apace

Building on solid results thus far, Target is also moving forward with its store remodeling initiatives - in 2020, Target plans to remodel about 300 stores, bringing the total to ~1,000. Per management, remodeled stores typically generate a comparable sales lift of 200-400 basis points in year one and a further 200 basis points in year two as they promote more discretionary purchases. After completing around 1,000 store remodels by the end of 2020, TGT expects to continue with 150-200 per year thereafter.

Moreover, this year, TGT plans to increase its store footprint by adding about 36 new small-format stores in major urban markets, near college campuses, and tourist locations. With the format demonstrating a higher return profile, management plans to add ~30 of these formats per year going forward. Additionally, plans are in store for a new, even smaller format (roughly half the size of the current small-format store at ~6,000 sq ft) for densely populated markets. If the outperformance of small-format stores is anything to go by, this could present a highly accretive growth opportunity in the medium-term.

Target Circle Presents an Incremental Opportunity in 2020

The Target Circle loyalty program, which was rolled out in October, has gained considerable traction and now boasts a ~50mn strong membership base. Target's loyalty program represents an opportunity to reinforce its relationship with regular shoppers as well as target more effective personalized promotions to members. Ultimately, I think Target Circle's success bodes well for RedCard - the rate of decline in RedCard penetration has notably slowed to -30 basis points in Q4 (vs. -60 basis points in Q3).

Ample Room for a De-Rating

With better merchandising, market share gains from closing retailers, and same-day fulfillment enhancements (e.g., Drive-up), there would be a lot to like about TGT's outlook in a normalized year. However, the Covid-19 situation remains fluid and represents a massive challenge for the entire retail industry. I would caution against reading too closely into management's commentary on the 4Q19 call - given TGT's more discretionary blend of products, the retailer is still exposed to disruption, though TGT's mix is more favorable with ~40% household essentials and food/pet. While management did note a lift recently as consumers stock up on essentials, investors looking for defensive retail plays would do better with the likes of Costco (COST), in my view. Further, with TGT stock currently trading at ~13x forward earnings (a slight premium to its one-year trading range), I would be hesitant to enter at these levels.

