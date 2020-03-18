Q2 2020 Oil Glut Will Be Unprecedented

Q2 Saudi crude production will be below Aramco's target but still expected to soar by 1.2 million b/d

Following the collapse of the Saudi-Russia-driven OPEC+ alliance and proclamation of a price war, Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) stated that it plans to increase crude production to 12.3 million b/d from April. This implies an increase of 2.6 million from its January-March levels of around 9.7 million b/d. Further, the Saudi Energy Ministry gave a statement yesterday that “crude exports to exceed 10 million b/d during the coming few months.” Our analysis shows that these numbers are on the higher side. We believe that the more relevant thing for Saudi Arabia and for global supply is crude exports and not production.

Increasing exports in the short to medium term is trickier because it is contingent on market share enhancement in the midst of logistical constraints and navigating supply routes. This is particularly challenging given the demand slump and worldwide quarantines. We establish Saudi domestic consumption to be around 2.9-3.0 million b/d (average of 2017-19). Exports are currently in the 7.0-7.3 million b/d range. In the past 20 years, the maximum export levels the Kingdom attained were about 8.3 million b/d in November 2016 and 8.2 million b/d in November 2018 (Chart 1 shows exports since 2017).

Therefore, it would be more realistic to assume that Saudi Arabia would be able to gradually boost exports to around 8.5 million b/d by June. This means an increase of 1.5 million b/d at most. Since 2002, the maximum crude production that Saudi Arabia has ever officially reached during a month is 11.1 million b/d. This is about 1.3 million b/d higher compared to February-March levels.

Source: JODI, Author estimates

Interestingly, even if Saudi Arabia managed to produce higher than 11 million b/d, it would make more sense to replenish domestic stocks that appear to be near 20-year lows (see Chart 2). This gives credence to our belief that Q2 crude supplies by Saudi Arabia will increase by 1.2 million b/d. In this scenario, the rest of OPEC should also ramp-up with Libya’s production likely to “normalize” to 800-1,000 kb/d. Honestly, Libya’s February 2020 output number of 146 kb/d does not make sense to us. This is because, it was able to produce 300-400 kb/d even at the height of the civil war during 2014.

In any case, with the rest of OPEC projected to increase by 900 kb/d, we foresee overall Q2 OPEC crude production to climb by 2 million b/d to 30.2 million b/d. A word of caution that OPEC Q1 output is currently reported by EIA at 28.7 million b/d. But this includes Ecuador that is no longer a part of OPEC. Hence, adjusting for this (around 500 kb/d), Q2 OPEC production QoQ increase would stand to be 2 million b/d and not 1.5 million b/d.

Source: JODI, Author estimates

SPR purchases will not be large enough to make a difference

President Donald Trump announced last Friday that the United States will buy large quantities of oil to fill the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). "We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said at a press conference. Total SPR capacity is reported to be between 713.5 to 727 million barrels. We would tend to go with the 727 million number because this is the highest level of crude oil stocks that were reached in January 2010. SPR stocks are currently at 635 million barrels, meaning room to buy nearly 92 million barrels of crude oil.

Trump’s announcement should be viewed in the right perspective. In our view, it does not mean that the United States will buy non-stop to reach the maximum storage level. This does not make sense because SPR crude inventories are already quite high and US domestic production is elevated, at least for now. The SPR purchases are meant to give downside protection to crude oil prices. It is quite possible that the government has a floor level in mind (maybe $20 or $25). In this case, there will be a mechanism to gradually make crude purchases below this threshold.

Three reasons corroborate this view. Firstly, and obviously to provide a sense of stability to the broader markets and give cushion to the shale industry and energy players in general. Secondly, to mitigate the imbalance in the physical market. And thirdly, to deter aggressive short oil positions below the presumed floor. SPR build-up could result in incremental buying of between 250-500 kb/d over a period of 6 months to 1 year, depending on how quickly they are executed. The problem is that even if these purchases start to happen without delay, they will just not be large enough to make a difference in the current market environment.

Q2 Oil Market Surplus to top 3.5 million b/d

Apparently, the Q2 oil market surplus is being understated. Let’s look at EIA’s March 2020 STEO. This was published subsequent to the failure of OPEC+ talks. As a matter of fact, its publication was delayed by a day to incorporate this development. It is surprising that EIA projects OPEC crude oil production in Q2 2020 to be 28.9 million b/d. This is just a touch higher than 28.7 million b/d in Q1 2020. This means that they have not yet incorporated the price war impact on OPEC production. In all likelihood, estimates will be “trued-up” in the coming month or months. Mind you that EIA’s OPEC numbers include Ecuador.

On the other hand, Energy agencies have in March again slashed 2020 demand estimates by 0.6-1.0 million b/d. This is not unexpected (see Chart 3). It is sort of futile to talk too much about how coronavirus will impact demand eventually. This is because as of now, the situation is still evolving or probably expanding. So, let’s stick to the facts. The International Energy Agency's (IEA)’s March report states that,

“Data are far from complete but, in the first quarter, the visible decline in transport, industrial and commercial activity points to a massive drop in global oil demand of 2.5 mb/d compared with the first quarter of last year. This includes an estimated annual decline of 4.2 mb/d in February, of which 3.6 mb/d was in China.”

The pertinent thing is that all energy agencies (even IEA in the base case) are talking about normalization of demand in 2H. This implies overall YoY flat demand in 2020. The way things are going, we think what’s going to happen is that the agencies will keep lowering demand estimates by 200-300 kb/d every month (at least till June or until they see a turning point in the crisis). Perhaps the ultimate risk at this point is that the 2H demand recovery will be completely shaved.

Given demand revisions and a 2 million b/d OPEC crude output increase in Q2 on the back of the price war, we are talking about an oil market glut topping 3.5 million b/d (Chart 4). With US shale production not to slow meaningfully at least in the next six to nine months, this could mark an unprecedented build-up of crude oil inventories. This is what oil’s midspring nightmare could look like. What does this mean for Brent? This blustering could easily plunge prices to anywhere, maybe $20. The question really should be if they will stay there? The answer is NO.

A combination of physical purchases (not just US but China and elsewhere) and the possibility that OPEC+ will talk rationally at distressed levels do not bode well for the odds of short positions below $30. But the beginning of a trigger would be flattening of the coronavirus curve. With the United States and Canadian governments finally taking it seriously, we think that it will flatten soon. At least we hope so.

