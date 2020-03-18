We're Not Out Of The Woods Yet, But Get Ready

The bull market which began in March of 2009 has now come to an end. I have used earnings growth of the S&P 500 as my main indicator over the last 11 years. This has kept me in the market during this historic run. Let’s have a look at what that EPS growth has looked like during that period of time. By the way, I showed this same chart in my June 14, 2019, article as my guide then.

As you can see from the chart above, earnings have been growing ever since they bottomed out in 2009. In my 23 years as a professional money manager, I have let earnings and earnings expectations guide my investment decisions. At the end of the day, it's very simple: Stocks and indexes follow earnings and earnings expectations. Once you understand this simple truth, it will help take a lot of emotion out of the equation.

Earnings have been growing ever since 2009 and those earnings have fueled the bull market during that time. Earnings and earnings expectations will continue to lead the market either upward or downward going forward.

You also can see from the above chart that earnings leveled off from 2014-2016, but they did not recede as they did back in 2007. That 2007 drop in earnings was a major yellow flag that the market was in trouble. It was the first drop in earnings in several years. In addition to this, earnings expectations were dropping for 2008.

Earnings then collapsed in 2008 and 2009 along with the market. Earnings then bottomed out in 2009 and estimates for 2010 started to rise. I put out “a new bull market has been born” alert on March 27, 2009. That buy signal has been in place ever since then.

I did put out a very short sell signal in December 2018 as I began to batten down the hatches just in case the Fed did not reverse their course of interest rate hikes. That Sell Signal flipped right back to a Buy Signal in early January 2019 when the Fed reversed its course, and the market never looked back from there.

That buy signal is no longer in place today, however. That does not mean that you should sell everything. I will explain why in a bit.

Also notice from the chart above, the huge spike in earnings in 2018. This was due to the corporate tax cut. The market would have done a lot better in 2018 were it not for the trade war with China, however. The market blasted off in 2019 instead and those 2018 pent-up earnings helped drive the market to a very good year as the trade war also eased.

In my opinion, the key to this current market, and where it's headed from here, still depends upon where we are currently at with earnings and earnings expectations. Annual earnings estimates for 2020 and 2021 are now vital numbers to take your cue from. These numbers also are what I have used to guide me over the last two weeks of this March madness.

We finished 2019 with $163 per share in earnings. We began 2020 with a consensus analyst EPS estimate of about $176 per share. Of course, coronavirus was not in the numbers at that time, however. Most analysts like me were using a multiple of 18-19X to project a price target on the S&P 500 of about 3,200 to 3,400 for 2020. Most of us also were using a higher than normal multiple because of the low-interest-rate environment

The S&P 500 began the year at 3,230 and hit an all-time high of 3,393 on Feb. 19, 2020. All was going swimmingly. At this point, the S&P 500 was now trading at a forward PE ratio of just over 19X, however. This was the highest forward PE ratio since 2002. At this point, I began to get worried about the valuation of the S&P 500. I did not take any action then, however.

Instead, I looked ahead to the year 2021 S&P 500 earnings estimates. The consensus estimate at the time was about $196 per share. Using the same multiple of 18-19X which was appropriate at the time because of an accommodative Fed, this put the S&P 500 target price at 3,525-3,725. These numbers still supported a decent upside for the market.

Here's what the earnings chart for the S&P 500 looked like at the time.

They looked great back then. With that kind of earnings growth, the S&P 500 should have had no problem moving on to new highs. That was then and this is now, however.

Things have changed radically since then. Goldman Sachs put out a research note on Feb. 27, 2020, that stated there would be zero growth for S&P 500 earnings in 2020. This initially sounded like a bold call by Goldman. After all, this was just eight days after the market hit an all-time high, but coronavirus was beginning to spread across America. The impact on the U.S. economy was a big unknown at the time, however.

In other words, according to Goldman, earnings for the S&P 500 would be the same $163 per share as they were in 2019. This was a major shot across the bow of the bulls. If Goldman was right, the S&P 500 target price was now around 2,600-2,900. The S&P 500 hit an intra-day high of about 3,100 on that day but closed at 2,978. Do you see how stocks and indexes not only follow earnings, but also earnings expectations? The market immediately reacted to Goldman’s projection.

While Goldman Sachs' estimate was the outlier on the street, the consensus estimate for the S&P 500 remained at $175 per share. The consensus estimate always is a lagging indicator as it takes time for the contributing analysts to change their numbers. Even as of just four days ago, the consensus for 2020 was still at $173.43 and $194 for 2021.

The analyst community obviously is way behind the curve. They also were way behind the curve in 2018 when corporate taxes were cut. I did my calculations back then, and I was 10% higher than the consensus. I ended up being right on in 2018. I also was very close in 2019. So, where am I currently with 2020 and 2021 estimates?

I tackled this problem last Saturday by looking at the current quarter that we are now in (Q2), and the next several quarters that will be impacted greatly by the current shutdown across America. When I was done, my numbers came in even lower than Goldman Sachs. I also lowered the multiple that I was using as the sentiment on the market has soured so much.

Here's what my current 2020 target price for the S&P 500 looks like:

(2020) $162 X 16.0 = 2,592 S&P 500 Target Price

Remember that the consensus for 2020 is still at $173.43 as of just four days ago. I lowered my numbers on Saturday to $162. I began selling and hedging my portfolio with some inverse ETF’s back on March 6 of this year as stocks started breaking my line in the sand, however.

I also took down my 2021 estimates on Saturday and lowered my multiple. Here's what those numbers currently look like:

(2021) $185 X 17.0 = 3,145 S&P 500 Target Price

Remember, the consensus is still at $194 for 2021. As I write this article, the S&P 500 is trading right around 2,500. It's my opinion that it was time to start taking the offense off the field back in early March and deploy some inverse funds. I began with an ETF (DXD), which is double-inverse the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It has served me well since then. I continue to hold it as I believe that we are not even close to being out of the woods yet.

The ETF shown above is large, with plenty of liquidity for a professional money manager like me. You always want to check the size and trading volume of an ETF before you invest in it. Many of the inverse ETFs are very small and illiquid as they have not been very popular during this 11-year bull. DXD currently has ranked at number 55 overall in my database of 5,510. It has been ranked at or near the bottom for a long time. The ranking is based on valuation (where possible,) momentum, and safety.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

This valuation and momentum requirement also is very important to me. As far as finding stocks with value and momentum, you can look back at recent articles on the stocks that I have liked over the last many months. In addition to this, the requirement has kept me out of bad stocks and sectors. I did not have any exposure to the energy, transportation, REIT, or high-yield stock sector. These sectors have imploded recently.

I went over the statistics on REITs and recession back in my Aug. 16, 2019, article. REITs are not non-correlated assets to the market. That was a big fib that Wall Street was purveying so that they could sell you high-commission, non-traded REITs. Just look at how the REIT index got clobbered during the last recession of 2008-2009. The REIT ETF that tracks the REIT index was down more than 70% vs. the S&P’s drop of 54% during the last bear market.

I also sent out a dire warning about high dividend-yielding stocks in my June 26, 2019, article. These stocks have absolutely imploded recently. What good is a big dividend yield when your principal gets clobbered? As I stated in that article, it's all about total return.

To each his own. We all have our investment styles and opinions on the market. I use earnings as my guide. I also strive to find the very best stocks in the entire market to populate my portfolios. For me, I like a combination of value and momentum. Once again, you can see the kinds of stocks that this has produced for me by checking out my recent articles. I also believe firmly that you cannot have your offense on the field all the time.

In summary, I believe that the analysts are way behind the curve with their current earnings estimates. I also believe that it's time to have defense on the field, which I do. I do this by managing each position and not hanging onto positions if they cross my comfortable line in the sand. You cannot recover from a 70% hit. Having a line in the sand leads to raising some cash from time to time, especially at a time like this. At the same time, I still own several of my stocks like Dexcom (DXCM) and Amazon (AMZN), but nothing is sacred at a time like this. They too have a line in the sand.

For me, the market is about a lot of small decisions to be made each day. It's not about being all in or all out. That's an emotional roller coaster that will drive most investors crazy over time and produce very mediocre results.

The good news is that this is not another 2008. This is a temporary hit that our economy is going to have to absorb. S&P 500 earnings also will take a hit for several quarters. In fact, my current estimates could still go l lower from here. We are not out of the woods yet by any means.

But I firmly believe that the economy and the market will recover quite nicely once this virus burns out like it's now doing in China. For some ideas for your shopping list, you can look at my recent articles.

Stay tuned, as I will sound the “all-clear” sign in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DXD, AMZN, DXCM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.