Market Anxiety Pictured In Aggregate Fear-Greed Stock Measures

We judge by whether information serves beneficial purpose. Literally millions of these daily price range forecasts over decades indicate MMs do have a handle on many stocks' coming prices.

This week's arrays weren't normal. This intelligence is genuine because it originates before the fact, currently, from knowledgeable actors, not from observations of past actions by whom-knows?

The current distribution of their greed-to-fear balance forecasts for over 2500 stocks and ETFs, reached an extreme low in comparison with their "normal" array of coming price expectations.

Why believe the MMs?

Distinctively apart from academic efforts labeled "Behavioral Finance" which use AI-looks at history trying to identify investors' mistakes, we determine professional investors' expectations of coming prices directly. The MMs have big chunks of their (thick) skins at risk in most of the trades they "facilitate".

Each market day, over 2,500 stocks and ETFs are involved in transactions impacting the portfolios of investors - both the less than million-dollar ones owned by individuals and billion-dollar-plus ones managed by or for institutions. Each portfolio is just as important to its owner, but the big ones, by their presence, have dominant influence on transaction prices.

The pro equity hunters know their stock targets, having watched them for months, waiting for the right market price-panic to signal good opportunity. Now it may have arrived. Can price go lower? We need to find reassurance that there is not an agonizing half-year to a year ahead with far more price declines in store.

Native guides know these streets well, having been through many other trying experiences. They have helped guide the big-money hunters on many stock safaris and know how hard they must beat the bushes to drive out the best profit-bearing trophy security transactions.

But first there is the question of the portfolio herd's panic perimeters. Will only a week or two of price pummeling be enough bait to draw the hunters back into the hunt? Will a record loss of DJ index points keep the downward momentum going? Or will reports of the virus pandemic's victims starting to decline be sufficient to cause loss of the momentum so avidly attempted by the media? And why would energy-resource keepers choose to cut prices right now? Will that continue? Or intensify?

Much depends on the perceptions and expectations of the hunters. Present ill-advised fears need to mutate into well-informed greed.

We have a seasoned way to monitor those attitudes - through the greed-fear balance, seen by the hunters who always move the markets, the big-money institutional investors. From today's market quote to how high could a security's price go in a foreseeable amount of time, and to how low might concern over the unknown cause it to drop?

Figure 1 pictures each security's greed-fear balance as a little white square, stacked up into columns on a scale at the bottom of two different market dates. The dates are of yesterday's panic [right] and of a few weeks ago [left] when the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) was priced over $300. Each date's scales run from high greed, low fear on the left to high fear, low greed on the right.

One advantage of this perspective is that it is based on actions taken in active, competitive marketplaces by a community of market professionals all pursuing a common, but opposite purpose. On one side the objective is to not lose money in risk-taking transactions, and in the other it is to make money by providing that "other side of the trade" with protection against likely money-loss risk exposures. Both sides find an overlap where they can "put their money where their mouth is." And make money doing so.

Their actions are about as well-balanced as any human activity can be, unlike most of what comes out of the usual investment opinion sources. When subject matter is as complex and dynamic as in equity investing, it is inevitable that bias of many types pervades. But investors need some base-line to start from in building their own action decisions, and that is what is attempted here.

Better to know price-limit conclusions reached by the well-informed

The notion that market-maker-brokers are just order-takers is what is encouraged by the MM community. Goldman Sachs has been at it for over 150 years and employs over 38,000 folks world-wide to keep an eye on how things are changing on a 24x7 holiday-free watch. They know the value of feedback. Values not only of information, but of salary and other employee pay-form feedbacks as motivation to further the firm's own profit objectives.

And GS is not alone, due to their success. A community of ambitious imitators has over decades coalesced into an essential group, keeping markets on the cutting edge of advances in information technology. The institutions and funds with billion-dollar-plus portfolios recognize the value of the MM community's help in getting transactions "filled" at volume levels of money-moving large enough to make a difference.

It is the issue-by-issue, day-by-day, contact-by-contact evolution of attitudes within those market-price-influencing institutions which the MMs understand and cultivate. Traders at the institutions have to "play fair" with their MM street guides in order to efficiently locate the "loose" holdings by other institutions which may be negotiated to be part of the "supply" (or demand) needed to fill desired block trades.

Attitudes at the margins are constantly changing. The intensity and direction of change may indicate additional changes likely in the future. Knowing where those margins are, how they are moving, and what prior subsequent changes produced, can create very satisfying opportunities. The shift in the market profiles of Figure 1 is dramatic.

But now what comes next? And how soon?

That may best be conjectured by seeing how the greed-fear balances of the past have evolved. A baseline drawn from the averages of the populations pictured in Figure 1 may help. But it is important that those measures get clearly understood as to definition, and by their influences on one another. Which leads us into the "understanding project."

That greed-fear measure is what we call the Range Index [RI]. It finds the likely coming range of price for a stock or ETF by the way MMs use derivative securities markets - as risk-transfer levers, insurance. They provide their order-placing clients with shares drawn into transactions having prices which would otherwise be unappealing.

The asymmetric and price-bounded derivatives can be arranged in ways which protect the MMs who have borrowed and sold short those shares needed to complete, or "fill" large-volume block trade orders. The protections provide "outer limits" of price change - both higher and lower - likely enough to occur that they can bear their cost of providing such price protection.

So the RI divides the entire range of likely prices into upside and downside proportions of change from the current market quote to each of the extremes. The numeric of the RI uses the downside percentage. So a RI of 25 has 3 times as much upside prospect (100-25) as downside. A today price below the lower RI forecast-limit creates a negative RI.

Measuring forecast results

Each security has a daily historic trail of market-produced RIs. The examination of that trail, classified by RI levels, provides useful information about how likely we are to see indicated price moves, and how skillful MMs are in indicating those outcomes.

An historic sample of RIs like those in a security today may provide a qualitative measure of how likely the MM forecasts are to be seen "this time". Since neither IBM nor GE are now what they once used to be, we limit that history sample to the past 5 years, typically a 1,261 market-day moving window of MM forecast RIs.

Then we apply a standard portfolio management discipline of risk control to the subject investment's sample of prior RIs like those of today to see how subsequent market behavior compared to expectations. That management standard we call TERMD, the Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline.

It simply sets the entry cost of the RI forecast position at the next market day's closing price and the exit price of the position at either the first day's instance of a closing price at or above the MM forecast high, or the market close price on the 63rd day following the forecast. Outcomes: The position's closeout to cash at the earliest forecast target price reached, or at the maximum position time investment (3 months), regardless of win or loss.

The key evaluation is: What proportion of the prior RI samples produced a profit? (The Win Odds), how big was the reward? (The % Payoff of all sample outcomes) and how scary were the experiences? (The average worst price drawdowns at each of any holding period's interim dates - Max Risk).

Figure 2

The current numbers for those key evaluations are found in Figure 2. First at column [F], the forecast population of comparable stock and ETF experiences, numbering 2,154 issues on 3/11/2020, had an average of coming prospective higher prices of +22.3%. That was the average difference between the high forecast price [B] in each of the 2154 securities and their market price [D], not between the average high and the average market prices.

That population average upside prospect compared to a group of the "best" 20 capital gain candidates selected from the population by a long-learned ranking selection process. Its average upside, calculated in the same manner as the population, issue by issue, was by chance almost identical to the population's.

But the similarity ends there. What really matters is how reliable are these forecasts likely to be in the attempt to capture coming capital gains.

We have the comparable market histories of all these issues, both the population's 2154 and the top 20 selected from the 2154. We also have this day's Market-Maker [MM] price range forecasts, and prior market-day forecasts.

We can, and do, separate each price range forecast into Upside and Downside potential price changes from the current market quote at the time of the forecast to the extremes of the price range. This was explained above as RIs and are shown in Figure 2, column [G]. Prior RI forecasts as historic samples are noted in [L] and [M].

The forecast population on 3/11 of 2,154 equities averaged RIs of 14, suggesting upside potential gains 7 times as large as price drawdown exposure potentials. On Thursday 3/12 this intensified to a RI average of only 1, driving comparisons and implications to levels difficult for many of us to handle, so we have stayed with the 3/11 data for discussion purposes. Think of it as a reference point as markets move in coming days.

Forecast population upside price change in Figure 2 [E] averaged +22.3%, well above the usual. But typical price drawdowns at their worst points [F] averaged -9.8%, much larger than their implied downside forecasts (of -2%, not shown).

What actually happened in the following 3 months of TERMD discipline for the 2,154 stocks and ETFs was an average Realized % Payoff of only +4.6% [ I ], not the currently suggested +22.3%. This was largely due to only 65 of each 100 of the population's prior RI positions closing out at profits, while the other 35 suffered losses.

Based on upside forecast vs. realized net profit, the population's credibility ratio [N] was only .21 out of a perfect (realized equal to expected gains) 1.00. The .21 is a terrible score. But those net gains of +4.6% in average holding periods [J] of 50 market days still produced CAGR gains at a +20% rate.

A comparison of the forecast population's historical averages at these RIs with the selected subset of the 20 issues with the best prior histories is striking. The top 20 had similar upside forecast prospects, but instead of only 65% winners, 90% (18 out of 20) had histories of gains. That produced Realized Payoffs of +22% gains in average holding periods of 40 market days, 8 weeks, and CAGRs of +336%. Selected repeated near-term group results of this level are not uncommon.

Conclusion

The point is that careful security selectivity of portfolio holdings can lead to substantially improved investment performance when coupled with a disciplined time and risk management process. The recent swings in institutional investment attitudes have a profound role in varying the results market-wide, but they appear to not dull the benefits of careful selectivity and continual discipline.

The extreme caution expressed on March 12th represents a market low not likely to be soon exceeded.

