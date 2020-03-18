VIGI: A Great Play For Income Investors

Given the exposure to EEM, I believe the fund could outperform U.S. equities in the future.

Thesis Summary

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is a great vehicle for investors to get a steady income from a variety of large and established corporations that have a proven track record. I particularly recommend the VIGI in times of uncertainty due to its steady dividend, the concentration of holdings in large and reliable firms and overall defensive nature.

Overview

Continuing with our analysis of Vanguard funds, today we will be covering the VIGI. This ETF is a passively managed fund that seeks to replicate the NASDAQ International Dividend Achievers Select Index. Therefore, it invests in companies around the world with a track record of increasing dividends. With an expense ratio of 0.20%, this fund is very competitively priced. Overall, the fund is a great vehicle to gain exposure to international markets and is well suited for the current market environment.

Holdings and Dividend

Below, we have a breakdown of the fund's portfolio by location as well as a list of the top 10 holdings.

Two things stand out from the data presented above. First, it is worth noting that over ⅓ of the funds are invested in the top 10 companies. Secondly, the fund invests a little under half of its funds in Europe.

As far as the first point goes, the fund is not as "diversified" as other vanguard funds. The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) for example, which I analyzed last week, tracks over 7000 companies. Meanwhile, the VIGI invests in 402. However, I don't see this as a weakness. The fund invests in some great names and this is where its power stands. Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY)

Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGF), and Samsung Electronics Co (OTC:SSNLF) make up about 10% of the fund's portfolio. The fund has recently adopted a more defensive stance and increased its position in Tencent, where before Nestle was the number one holding. Tencent pays out 0.28% but has a 10-year growth rate of over 30%. Nestle, has underperformed recently but also has a good 10-year dividend track record of just over 7%. Finally, Samsung boasts a 10-year dividend growth rate of around 28%.

Overall, the VIGI offers a 2.22% dividend yield (TTM) and has a three-year growth rate of 33.58%. In terms of sector, breakdown we have: Consumer defensive (15.37%), Healthcare,(13.61%) Technology (13.52%) Financials (13.52%), Industrials (~11%).

Consumer cyclical (~11%) and the remaining invested in communication, basic materials, energy, utilities, and real estate.

Why I like the VIGI

As I mentioned in the introduction, I think VIGI is a good ETF to invest in right now. The fund has a defensive nature, which given we may have entered a bear market is positive. Furthermore, the payout offers investors the opportunity to cash in on their investment or, better yet, use the dividend to take advantage of the lower stock prices we are seeing and may very well continue to see through 2020.

While the fund was only started in 2016, let's have a look at how it fares against some of its sister Vanguard funds, the VXUS and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG).

As we can see, over the last 3 years the VIGI has outperformed the VXUS. If you are looking for performance and international exposure, the VIGI appears to be the better choice. Now, comparing the VIGI to the VIG, overall performance after taking dividends into account has been quite similar, at 12.35% vs 10%. However, Ycharts and SA data for the VIGI stops on the 13th of March. We can expect the price to drop to a similar degree.

In any case, the VIG has outperformed the VIGI in the past. This is not surprising at all, given that the VIG invests solely in U.S. equity markets which have outperformed the rest of the world. As mentioned above, the reason to invest in the VIGI is to gain international exposure. Despite being Europe centric, the fund is overall very well diversified. This investment is meant to complement the U.S. based investments in your portfolio.

Furthermore, while I don't think this will be immediately true, it is arguable that the VIGI will outperform U.S. equities in the future. The VIGI has significant exposure to Emerging Markets, which if we look at the EEM started their correction much earlier and could be poised for a bigger bounce back. In general, worldwide valuations aren't as lofty as U.S. ones, which could bode well for the future of the VIGI.

Takeaway

Having looked at many Vanguard funds over the last month, I can safely say the VIGI is my favorite international fund. Given its defensive nature and potential to outperform the domestic market I would highly recommend allocating some funds to this ETF.

