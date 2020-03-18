Iamgold: Don't Chase The Stock Here

It's been a volatile start to March for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the worst names in the sector like Iamgold (IAG) have been punished the most. The recent rebound in the gold (GLD) price has helped Iamgold to bounce back near the $3.00 level where it broke down from, but considerable technical damage has already been done to the stock. Not only is the stock one of the only miners to hit multi-year lows this week, but the sharp rally of 80% is occurring within a multi-year downtrend. Based on this, I see no reason to chase this rally, and I would view bounces above the $3.00 level as selling opportunities.

For investors in Iamgold that picked the stock as their vehicle to get leverage on the gold price, it's certainly been a month to forget. Despite the fact that Iamgold is up more than 80% in just two trading days, the stock is still down more than 30% year-to-date, and remains one of the weakest miners in the Gold Miners Index. Therefore, while it may seem like time to breathe a sigh of relief after this sharp rally that's recouped last week's drop, I would argue that this is the wrong conclusion. Typically, the sharpest bounces occur in bear markets, and they are often the worst time to get complacent or starting chasing a stock. This is because these rallies are often bull traps to lure in investors that think the worst is over. Currently, this is what I believe we're seeing with Iamgold, and this bounce looks like an opportunity to book some profits. Before going into the technicals, let's dig into why Iamgold is a trading vehicle and not an investment stock in the sector:

Iamgold operates three separate mines across mostly Tier-3 jurisdictions, with its Westwood mine in Quebec being the only Tier-1 jurisdiction asset. Unfortunately, Westwood continues to have its challenges, with costs hitting a new 3-year high for FY-2019 at $1,079/oz, and production coming in 19,000 ounces below the guidance of 110,000 ounces. Meanwhile, the company's Essakane and Rosebel mines in Africa continue to see industry-lagging costs, with Rosebel's costs last year coming in at $1,165/oz, and Essakane's costs coming in at $1,028/oz. On a consolidated basis, this led to all-in sustaining costs of $1,124/oz in FY-2019, up nearly 7% year-over-year from FY-2018's costs of $1,057/oz. This has put a significant dent in the potential tailwind from the gold price from an all-in margin standpoint as the $240/oz jump in gold prices year-over-year ($1,521/oz vs. $1,281/oz) has been offset by a $67/oz rise in costs.

It's worth noting that this is the second year in a row of higher costs, and FY-2019's all-in costs are up nearly $130/oz from FY-2017 levels of $1,003/oz. As the table below shows, we've seen a contraction in gold margins per ounce from FY-2017 to FY-2019 despite a gold price that is more than $200/oz higher. If we look below, we can see that gold margins per ounce were $506 in FY-2017, $477 in FY-2018, and $489 in FY-2019. While some investors might like holding companies that are unable to meet guidance and are seeing contracting margins, I've never found that this generates good investment results. Instead, I'd rather own companies with margin expansion and operational excellence, meaning those companies that are consistently under-promising and over-delivering.

Some investors might argue that this isn't that big of a deal, as Iamgold is at least making money at current gold prices after the rise above $1,500/oz. While this is undoubtedly true, the company remains a cost laggard in the sector with costs well above the industry average. Therefore, even if the company did manage to improve its costs going forward, it would take a miracle to get them below the industry average by FY-2022. As it currently stands with four companies left to report, the industry average all-in sustaining costs for US and Canadian listed gold companies is $960/oz. If we compare this figure to Iamgold's all-in sustaining costs of $1,124/oz, even a 10% reduction in costs to $1,011/oz would still place them 5% above the industry average.

While investors might be optimistic that Iamgold can drag its costs down in FY-2020, the current guidance suggests differently. In January, the company guided for all-in sustaining costs of $1,100/oz to $1,150/oz in FY-2020, reflecting a mid-point of $1,125/oz. This figure would be in line with FY-2019 costs of $1,124/oz. However, there are two essential things to note. The first is that this guidance was given before the COVID-19 concerns, and a case at any of the company's mines or precautions could lead to increased costs due to the high fixed costs of mines. Also, the company has not been great at hitting guidance targets in the past, with FY-2019 costs coming in 6% above guidance of $1,055/oz. Therefore, I would argue that the company will not have an easy time meeting their guidance point, and I would be quite surprised if FY-2020 all-in costs came in below $1,125/oz. This suggests that the company will remain a laggard for at least 2020, and the stock is, therefore, an inferior way to play the gold price. Let's take a look at the technical picture below:

As we can see in the below quarterly chart, Iamgold remains in an intermediate downtrend and has been unable to come near breaking about above its 2017 swing high at $6.00. This is a negative sign as it is telling us that despite a gold price that is $250/oz higher ($1,525/oz vs. $1,275/oz), the market has no interest in paying more for Iamgold. Worse, the stock has managed to break down to new 3-year lows, a feat only accomplished by the worst miners in the sector, such as McEwen Mining (MUX), New Gold (NGD), Pretium Resources (PVG), and Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF). The first sign in a change of character for this chart would be a quarterly close above the $4.50 level. However, from current prices, this is going to require a more than 75% rally in the stock, not an easy task for a sector laggard with underwhelming FY-2020 guidance.

If we move to a chart comparing Iamgold to the gold price, it is quite clear that there have been zero reasons to own the stock as a play on gold since late 2017. As the chart below shows, this ratio broke down and began making lower lows and lower highs in late 2017, and this trend has only gotten worse since. Therefore, while Iamgold may be a gold producer, it's essential to do quarterly check-ups on an investment to see if it is performing how it should with a rising gold price. When a ratio like this is present, and that ratio is stuck beneath its long-term moving average, you may own a gold producer, but you own a gold producer that has a negative correlation to the price of gold. I would argue that this makes Iamgold a trading vehicle at best, and certainly not an investment stock in the sector.

Finally, looking at the daily chart, we can see that we saw a parabolic jump in Iamgold this week of more than 80% after the stock plunged to new lows on Monday. While this 80% rally may look like the beginning of a new uptrend, I would argue that this is not likely to be the case. This is because the stock is still stuck in an intermediate downtrend, suggesting that this rally has done absolutely nothing to improve the technical picture. Besides, the stock remains below strong resistance at the $3.15 level, and any rallies that can't get through this area on a monthly close should be considered noise, and merely bounces within a bear market.

While many investors that bought Iamgold under $2.00 may be hoping for a double on their investment, I think this is an ambitious target for a clear sector laggard. One could certainly argue that the 80% rally this week suggests that there are eager buyers for the stock, and $2.50 is now the new floor, but I would disagree. Typically, these sharp rallies over a few days are more indicative of bear market rallies than sustainable bull market rallies, and often we see a good chunk of the move retraced. Based on this, I believe investors that bought the dip would be wise to look at taking profits in the $3.00 to $3.15 range, and I would view any rallies above the $3.00 level as selling opportunities. Iamgold may be a gold producer, but it certainly isn't performing like one, and the stock is best suited for trading only. I continue to see Iamgold as an Avoid, and I believe the gold ETF is a much better way to play the price of gold than hoping for leverage from a sector laggard.

