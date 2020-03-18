Dollar Continues Strong As Fed Helps World Combat Demand For Dollars

Now that the Fed is in the game with five other major central banks around the world, we can expect that these organizations will work together to minimize economic distress.

For two days now, the U.S. dollar has strengthened in value, indicating the confidence investors seem to have in what the Fed is doing trying to ensure dollar liquidity.

The Federal Reserve moved on Sunday to lower its policy rate of interest and also moved to cooperate with other central banks in assuring dollar liquidity for those needing it.

The U.S. dollar opened strong on Wednesday, March 18. The US dollar Index (DXY) opened around 100.05, the highest level since April 13, 2017.

The euro only cost $1.0963, just about the lowest since April 13. 2017.

According to Eva Szalay and Colby Smith, writing in the Financial Times,

This underscores our long-held preference for the dollar as the pre-eminent funding currency that will be in demand, in fact becoming outright scarce, in times of stress.

This is consistent with the story I was relaying in my latest post, “US Dollar Strengthens, Indicating Continued World Strength.”

It also seems to indicate that recent moves by the Federal Reserve have given some confidence to investors throughout the world.

Recent Federal Reserve Actions

Over the past weekend the Fed, attempting to increase flows around the world’s financial system, moved to lower the cost of borrowing through swap lines.

These swap lines have been set up with the central banks of Japan, Europe, the UK, Canada, and Switzerland.

Opening up these lines allow cheap access to dollars in exchange for the respective currencies of these countries or geographic areas. Companies and banks have been hoarding dollars to pay off their debts and keep their businesses going during the spread of the coronavirus. These organizations have maxed out their credit lines to build up large bundles of cash so as to handle emergencies.

This has put pressure on the US dollar.

But the Pressure Is Not Over

According to analysts, the pressure is not abating. This is spite of the two cuts in the Fed’s policy rate of interest over the past several weeks.

Usually, rate cuts like these would cause the value of a currency to decline.

Well, this is what it did after the first rate cut. See my take on this first rate cut. But, in the second rate cut, the dollar got stronger.

My interpretation of this was that market participants came to realize that the Fed was going to support global markets and these individuals saw this as a positive move on the part of the US central bank.

But, the situation has not gone away. There is still a great deal of uncertainty in the market and this extends to questions about how acute the dollar-funding pressures will become. Fixing the dollar shortage could be more problematic than the policymakers believe.

Catlin Ostroff and Joe Wallace write in the Wall Street Journal

The dollar rose against most currencies Tuesday, an unusual flight that is normally only seen in the most stressful market periods. It climbed more than 1% against the euro and British pound. It advanced similarly against the yen and the Swiss franc, currencies that tend to strengthen—not weaken—in times of market turmoil. The dollar has only risen more than 1% against those currencies three times over the past six years, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Moving Forward

So, the Fed is “backstopping the market.”

The Fed has some history to use in making these moves. Swap lines were aggressively used in the 2008-09 financial crisis. The cooperation between central banks at that time was substantial. The Fed moved during that time to make sure that other banks did not run short of dollars. In doing this, the Fed was very successful. These lines have not been used since the end of the eurozone debt crisis of 2013.

I believe that this has been one thing investors have been looking for: the movement of the central banks of the world to cooperate in dealing with the global crisis. As I wrote yesterday, the evidence of this “working together” has given the market participants confidence that policymakers are doing what they can to minimize the disturbances that might take place as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.

Vital Effort

Investors should continue to watch what happens to the value of the US dollar during the events of the next several months.

The dollar has weakened when there have been questions about the role the Federal Reserve was playing in global markets and the cooperation that was being achieved among the major central banks of the world.

The dollar has strengthened when market participants seemed to have sufficient evidence that cooperation is being achieved and that the Federal Reserve is taking a strong role in sustaining world flows of liquidity.

To me, this is going to be a vital component of any successful effort by policymakers to minimize the impacts of the spread of COVID-19 and then move to a recovery as the effects of the pandemic recede.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.