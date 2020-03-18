Nabors Industries: Drilling Solutions Can Mitigate The Fall In Demand

NBR's Short-Term Drivers Are Not Strong

Nabors Industries' (NBR) short-term prospect is peppered with the U.S. onshore weakness. The upstream company's budget cut did prompt many legacy rigs to be stacked, although the rate of stacking is expected to decelerate in Q1 2020. By the start of 2020, rig fleet utilization and day rates were beginning to strengthen. I think the high-margin Nabors Drilling Solutions and an array of technology-based solutions would offset some of the margin pressure in an oversupplied industry in the next four quarters. The company's immediate targets are to increase free cash flow and reduce leverage.

I think the returns from the stock will stay in negative territory in the short term. At the ongoing energy price debacle, it is not easy to predict when the crisis ends. However, I think once the crude oil price strengthens, NBR will recover more sharply than some of its peers.

The Industry Challenge And Super-Spec Rigs

In 2019, NBR's average rigs working in the U.S. remained steady, while it reduced its rig count in Canada drastically (36% down). International rig count moderated, too (5% down) in 2019. Although U.S. rig count declined sharply (26% down) in 2019 compared to a year ago, the company's activity was resilient in the U.S. However, the most significant short-term challenge for the energy industry is the demand concerns in the Coronavirus fallout and the supply glut following the OPEC+ negotiation breakdown. In the aftermath, the International Energy Agency (or IEA) now estimates crude oil demand contraction of 90,000 barrels per day in 2020. In a more severe outcome of the health hazard, demand can fall by 730,000 BPD. The crude oil consumption, however, is expected to bounce back in 2021.

A few players dominate the high-spec rig market, and so, instances of undercutting through lower pricing are relatively less. During Q4, the high-spec pricing weakened somewhat as contractors began adjusting to the pricing weakness across various Basins in the U.S. Investors may note that in Q4, 98% of its working rigs in the U.S. onshore were super-spec. They are working predominantly (87%) in the oil basins of Permian, Eagle Ford, and Bakken. With steady utilization, I think its margin is up for an uptick in 2020.

In North Dakota, all 25 of the company's high-spec rigs are being fully utilized. In South Texas and West Texas each, only one of the rigs is stacked. But the point is the company is not pursuing market share at the cost of margin and therefore is re-deploying equipment and stacking rigs to reduce costs.

Why Is Nabors Drilling Solutions In Focus?

One of the company's critical current focus is on Nabors Drilling Solutions (or NDS), which offers specialized drilling technologies, such as patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems. The software solution is typically a high-margin business that requires less capital. In the past year until Q4 2019, the segment EBITDA increased by 34%, which is remarkable given the general pressure on oilfield services' margin. The company offers an array of downhole tool portfolio that has led to higher market share over the past year.

With 12% of the company's total EBITDA coming from the NDS segment, it aims to increase the segment EBITDA share to 20%. Because the segment EBITDA margin was close to 41% in Q4 2019, it makes sense to bring the share up because the conversion of the EBITDA into cash flow is more significant as compared to the drilling rig business. So, the management expects to increase the share of business coming from drilling solutions like ROCKit, REVit, Navigator, and ROCKit Pilot. Some of these tools help enhance the performance of slide drilling, while some increase rates of penetration and reduce unplanned trips. I think the company's margin will be favorably affected in 2020 if it can implement the strategy.

FY2020 Outlook

Given the combined effects of upstream capital restraints and the energy company's pressure to generate free cash flow, NBR has formulated a three-pronged strategy. One, it plans to deploy idle assets and repositioning assets to higher-margin jobs. Two, it intends to accelerate the commercialization of technology. Navigator and Pilot performance tools are expected to generate revenues in 2020. Three, with higher adjusted EBITDA and lower capex and amortization expense, the company plans to increase free cash flows. I will discuss more on this later in the article.

U.S. Onshore: Q4 Performance And Q1 2020 Outlook

In Q1, the company expects the onshore activity in the U.S. to remain unchanged or to improve marginally compared to Q4. However, the operating margin can decline by "a few hundred dollars per day." For reference, the U.S. Drilling segment rig margin was $12,642 in Q4 2019, which was 2% higher compared to Q3 2019. The offshore business, too, is not expected to change much compared to Q4. The U.S. Drilling segment revenues fell by 5% in Q4 versus a year ago.

Dwelling more on the U.S. onshore, we note that the company's performance was acutely affected by the sharp drop in natural gas prices. In the past year, the natural gas price has plummeted by 41%. The activity dropped primarily in the Marcellus, Rockies, Haynesville, and Mid-Continent. So, the company decided to stack rigs, and therefore, in Q4, the company's U.S. onshore rig count dropped by 10.

International: Q4 Performance And Q1 2020 Outlook

The international rig count has been relatively steady. In the past year, 58 rigs have been added to several international locations in the industry. Accordingly, the company added additional rigs in Q4. In Q4, the company's revenues from International Drilling declined by 4% compared to a year ago. In December 2019 and January 2020, the company added a couple of offshore platform rigs in Mexico. Also, during Q1 2020, the company expects activity to strengthen following the placement of significant rig works in Kuwait and Russia. Planned maintenance activities will offset some of the gains in the international markets. Overall, the international adjusted EBITDA can decline by ~4% in Q1 compared to Q4 2019. You can read more about the resilience of the company's international margin in my previous article here.

Drilling Solutions Performance Drivers

I already discussed the company's plans with the Drilling Solutions business earlier in the article. In Q4 2019, the segment revenues decreased by 10% compared to a year ago. However, the adjusted operating income increased dramatically (41% up) in Q4 versus the year past due to an increase in higher-margin integrated tubular running services work. This kind of work gained prominence in 2019, turning from an insignificant portion to ~51% of its Q4 jobs.

However, in Q1 2020, the segment performance can deteriorate due to the rig count drop in the U.S. and the overall dryness in the energy business. Starting Q2 2020, the performance can improve as the technological improvement starts to benefit the margin.

Capex And FCF Plans

In FY2019, NBR's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $625 million, which was a sharp improvement (110% up) compared to a year ago. Although the revenue rise was modest, the remarkable increase in CFO was aided by working capital improvement, primarily from lower account receivables.

In FY2019, the company's capex did not change much compared to a year ago. Despite that, free cash flow turned positive in FY2019 as CFO improved significantly. For FY2020, it plans to reduce year-over-year capex to by 16% compared to FY2019. The company now targets a $300 million free cash flow target in FY2020, up from $257 million in FY2019.

With a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share, its forward dividend yield is 4.16%. In comparison, Schlumberger's (SLB) dividend yield is 8.4%.

Debt And Leverage

NBR's liquidity as of December 31, 2019, was $1.76 billion. Recently, in January, it extended the maturity dates of long-term debt by four years to be repaid between 2026 and 2028.

NBR's debt-to-equity ratio (1.35x) is higher than its peers' (Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE)) average of 0.71x. With the available liquidity, lower capex, the current cash flow generation plus relatively small repayment obligations in the near term, the company's balance sheet looks comfortably placed in the short term.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

NBR is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 4.4x. Based on sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally higher, which implies marginally lower EBITDA in the next four quarters. Between FY2015 and now, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 7.1x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past.

NBR's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to peers because its EBITDA is expected to decline less sharply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally higher than its peers' (HP, PTEN, and NE) average of 4.3x. I think the stock is relatively undervalued at this level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, four sell-side analysts rated NBR a "buy" in March (includes "very bullish"), while 14 of them rated it a "hold." Five of the analysts rated it a "sell" (includes "very bearish.") The consensus target price is $2.44, which at the current price, yields ~560% returns. However, I think the sell-side analysts are overestimating the stock's potential returns. I do not see enough catalysts for the stock to turn around sharply in the next four quarters.

What's The Take On NBR?

Before the spectacular fall in the energy market environment, Nabors's outlook was relatively stable for FY2020. The U.S. onshore weakness, however, will cut short any short-term growth prospects. The upstream company's budget cut prompted many legacy rigs to be stacked, although the rate of stacking is expected to decelerate in Q1 2020.

Rig fleet utilization, on the other hand, started to improve by the end of 2019, and day rates were beginning to strengthen by the beginning of the year. The international rig count stability in the past few months also augurs well for the expected recovery in the international markets. I expect the high-margin Nabors Drilling Solutions and an array of technologies being offered by the company would offset some of the margin pressure in an oversupplied industry in the next four quarters.

However, the recent turn of events can push the energy industry to a basic survival more. In this scenario, the company's target to increase free cash flow and reduce leverage would be just what investors will be looking for. I think the current uncertainty in the energy industry will keep the returns from the stock in negative territory in the short term.

