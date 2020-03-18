If This Is A Deflationary Event, Gold Will Provide The Signal

Since then, gold has been falling, even in the face of two new Fed announcements, including Sunday's bazooka announcement of ZIRP and QE5.

Well that escalated quickly!

When I originally sat down to write this on Friday afternoon, the Federal Reserve had just announced the day before that it planned to inject further liquidity into markets, and did so barely over week after it announced a 50-point cut to its benchmark rate.

I had originally planned to write about the reaction in stock markets, oil, and especially the gold price in the wake of Thursday’s announcement. Specifically, whether this week would produce signs that we’re in a normal bear market or something worse, like a true deflationary like we saw in 2008.

Well, back to the old drawing board, as they say. Now, as I write this early Monday morning things have, shall we say, evolved (or devolved, depending on your perspective). Sunday the Fed came out and announced it was firing the bazooka! It dropped its benchmark rate all the way down to the 0% - .25% range (essentially ZIRP is back), and announced a quantitative easing programs to the tune of $700 billion.

Fortunately, much of what I wrote on Friday afternoon still holds, but much more so.

So, we’ve officially gone from a correction to a bear market. Now the only question remaining is whether we’re going to see this market turmoil further devolve from a bear market into a deflationary event where almost all assets fall in price.

During the second week of March gold fell from its recent high of roughly US $1700 to about $1530 on Friday, the 13th. Recall that the aforementioned high was attained just a week previously, and it coincided with the Fed’s announcement of a 50 basis points cut to its benchmark rate. This choice of monetary accommodation initially sent the gold price from $1595 to its aforementioned highs on March 9th, a notably rise in just one week's time. These were very solid gains for gold, even as global stocks continued to fall.

We’ve all heard the oft-repeated argument that looser monetary policy pushes gold higher. And as we saw in the first week of March this held true. However, starting on March 9thh gold began to plummet from its new-found high to the recent low it made on Friday, March 13th. Most importantly for this analysis, Friday's closing price put gold about 4% lower than it was before the Fed began making its string of announcements.

The cause for this reversal is, I believe, tied to the continuing plunge we witnessed in stocks, and negative price action in oil. Simply put, the stock and oil markets did not react supportively to Chairman Powell’s actions. The S&P dropped sharply even after the Fed’s announcement, and took the S&P 500 down from over 3100 on March 4th to just below 2500 by Thursday, March 12th. Meanwhile, due to economic concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 and a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, the price of oil also fell harshly, at times flirting with a US $30pb price.

Such downward moves, even in the face of an outsized rate cut by the Fed, suggest the beginnings of a deflationary event, a conclusion supported by the concurrent drop in gold prices that began on Monday, the 9th. Remember, a deflationary event is one where almost all asset prices go down. There are few places to hide.

Not even the Fed’s next announcement on March 12th that it would inject an additional $500 billion liquidity via the repo markets boosted the gold price. Indeed, the following day produced a roughly 4.5% thud. However, by Friday oil seemed to find a floor at a little over $30/pb, and the S&P rebounded almost 10% that same day.

At the time, these market moves suggested a major deflationary event might have been averted, despite the drop in gold prices. Friday’s reprieve in the stock markets could have been interpreted as a positive reaction to Powell’s announcement on March 12th, but then again the stock market initially reacted positively to the Fed’s half-point cut on March 3rd, too, before it resumed its downward trajectory. One trading day is simply too soon to tell.

Well, here we on Monday the 16th. At the time of writing the S&P is down 7.5%, the oil price has broken bellow the psychologically important US $30 mark, and just as importantly the price of gold is down over 2%. This is a key sign, I believe, that the markets may be signalling this is more than just a bear market. There is palatable fear that we are on the cusp of a true deflationary event. Of course we will have to closely watch price action in the days ahead for confirmation.

Another sharp down week in stocks, oil, and just as importantly, gold would offer eerie parallels to 2008, when almost all asset prices went to freefall, including gold. That was a true deflationary event.

If we look at 2008 for perspective I believe it offers some lessons that many missed at the time. There’s no question that the financial crisis of 2008 was a deflationary event. Stocks, oil, and most importantly gold all fell (along with real estate and myriad other assets).

People often mistakenly equate gold’s 2008-2012 bull run with the financial crisis, but it was more complicated than that. In the initial months following the Lehman collapse gold actually fell, along with other assets. In just two weeks, from October 10th to the 24th, the price of gold price dropped from $918 to $692, or a whopping 24.6% drop.

This drop occurred despite the passage of TARP legislation in congress, demonstrating just how deflationary an environment had unfolded. Gold did not begin its now-famous bull run until after the Federal Reserve launched its first quantitative easing (QE) program in November of 2008. At the time QE seemed radical, and there were genuine fears that inflation – or even hyperinflation – would result.

This is why we need to watch gold this week. If Friday’s plunge was a one-off – perhaps a ‘sell the news’ – phenomenon and gold stabilizes, or even better rises, there is reason to believe that the Fed’s liquidity measures have worked – at least for now. This is what happened starting in November 2008. However, if we see gold continue to make significant downside moves – and if there is no additional relief to the stock market or oil – then I believe it’s a signal that there is growing panic in the markets of a deflationary spiral in equity prices.

The Fed’s actions in November 2008 sent gold on a multi-year upward trajectory, and the stock market soon followed. As of Monday morning the Fed’s announcement does not seem to assuaging fears. With the stock markets down sharply, oil falling below $30, and even gold – gold! – dropping in the face of a monetary bazooka from the central banks there’s cause for fear this may be worse than just a bear market. We could be witnessing another deflationary event, like 2008, all over again. The only difference is that in 2020 quantitative easing no longer seems radical, and it may not prove as effective at reflating markets as it did in 2008.

I’ll be watching the price action in these markets very closely this week – but especially gold.

Good luck, dear readers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.