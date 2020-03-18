Workday: Not The Best Investment Opportunity

Markets have been bruised. There are now awesome investment opportunities all around us. Workday is not one of these great opportunities.

Investment Thesis

Workday (WDAY) may have at one point had a valid bullish thesis because it was rapidly growing, it had strong visibility and a highly predictable revenue stream that in an overvalued stock market may have made sense, at the time. Having said that, it did not make sense to me as I felt the stock was overvalued.

But now, with so many awesome investment opportunities, it is truly not worthwhile investing in something that is still overvalued, despite the recent sell-off. Here's why:

Fact: Guidance Points Towards a Slow Down

Briefly, Workday's Professional Services segment includes consulting fees for deployment and training. The idea is that these Professional Services are essentially 'hand-holding' fees to ensure that customers understand and are able to satisfactorily use Workday's platforms.

Furthermore, over time there is an expectation that Workday's Professional Services should decrease relative to total revenue.

Professional Services are one-off services, and if customers were too dependent on Workday's consulting service, it would imply that the platform is not user friendly.

In reality, we can clearly see that over time, Workday's Professional Services segment is decreasing as part of total revenue -- this is expected. Professional Services currently account for just under 15% of total revenue in fiscal 2020 and are expected to remain similar in fiscal 2021. Further down the road into fiscal 2022, I would expect it to account for roughly 12% (by my own rough estimates).

Similarly, while Workday does not guide for total revenue, we can add 15% to next year's subscription revenues to get an estimate for total revenue for next year:

Source: author's calculations; ***author's guidance (see text)

Without attempting to sound like a bear -- particularly because I'm an optimist and there are already too many bears around (!) -- but fiscal 2021 is pointing towards a substantial deceleration in revenue growth rate.

In fact, the deceleration is so pronounced that I doubted myself so many times and double-checked myself. Furthermore, as a sanity check, I looked up analysts estimates and you can see there is no difference to my own estimates:

Source: SA page

More Sanity Checks For The Slow Down In Revenue Growth Rates

I could not believe from the Q&A section of the call that the sell-side remained so exuberant with Workday's performance. Consequently, I went back to check Workday's backlog revenue rates for the previous year:

Source: Fiscal 2019 Press Statement

Source: Fiscal 2020 Press Statement

Again, we can see that year-over-year there is a marked deceleration of more than 7% in its backlog revenue.

Hence, whichever we appraise this situation, Workday is aiming for a rapid slowdown in revenue growth rates.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

Even without factoring in any impact from coronavirus, as Workday posted this guidance on the 27th of February, and as you know the past two weeks a lot has changed in the world (I never thought I would say that and it actually mean it), but investors are left with an overvalued company with rapidly declining growth rates.

On the call, Workday's CFO Robynne Sisco noted how Workday had entered fiscal 2021 with 'considerable momentum' and that Q4 2021 would have tough comparisons with Q4 2020.

Accordingly, investors have been paying a large premium for what was supposedly a fast-growth company, with very stable revenue growth rates.

However, it transpires that not only is Workday rapidly slowing down, but its subscription business model is not showing the stability investors were hoping it would.

Presently, investors are still paying close to 8 times trailing sales for a company that is hugely GAAP unprofitable with declining (and in my opinion) unsustainable growth rates.

The Bottom Line

Workday is a hugely popular stock and investors are paying a large premium to participate in its rapid growth.

However, even without coronavirus impacting its guidance too aggressively, the company's sustainable and recurring revenues are not as enticing as we were being led to believe. Sidestep this investment.

