A Sentiment 'Capitulation' Buy Signal

Fundamentals argue waiting for more realistic US EPS forecasts and a COVID case growth slowdown, but we start looking at recovery trades.

Our composite U.S. investor sentiment index is well below the -2 standard deviation buy signal, an important historic contrarian indicator.

Sentiment capitulation send a S&P 500 buy signal

We use our Sentiment Index to track a cross-section of US investor sentiment, and highlight euphoria or capitulation, as contrarian exit or entry points to the market. This is a useful complement to more fundamental guideposts, such as earnings and GDP estimates, especially when uncertainty is so high. We believe investors should be beginning to consider more cyclical sector positions, given the investor sentiment capitulation, and we use our disciplined sector allocation framework to highlight those best-placed.

A Sentiment Index of -1.3, or -2 standard deviations below average (chart below), has historically been a S&P 500 buy signal, and rarely seen the last decade. In each market correction (-10%) of the last decade, a Sentiment Index of -2 STD or below was coincident with start of the recovery.

The current level of -1.7, or 2.5 deviations below average is therefore a strong contrarian buy signal. The 1-yr forward US equity return to buying over a -2 STD Sentiment Index has been +21% on average.

Index of four equal-weighted sentiment indicators

The index is constructed using four equal weighted variables, to capture broad US equity investor sentiment: the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) weekly sentiment survey (% bullish/ bearish); net weekly US equity fund flows (ETF and mutual funds); the VIX volatility index; and the CBOE put/call ratio. These indicators are smoothed to a 1-month moving average.

VIX and put/call ratio have capitulated

The most dramatic deterioration has been seen in the VIX volatility index, especially, and the CBOE put/call ratio. Both are at similar or weaker levels than seen in the Q4 18 trough.

The VIX at its current level over 50 (over 30 on one-month moving average) is similar to global financial crisis levels, 1/3 above worst of the Q418 correction, and five STD above average.

The CBOE put/call ratio has also reacted strongly, with the level now two STD above the ten-year average. The current ratio of 1.19 put/call is now above the Q4 18 high of 1.13, and the five-year average of 0.95.

Individuals and fund flows more resilient

By contrast, individual investor sentiment and broad (ETF and mutual fund) fund flows have been more resilient, but still very weak.

30% of individual investors surveyed in the weekly AAII survey are still bullish for the next six months, while 51% are bearish. This proportion of bullish investors is below the long-term average of 38%, but still above the 20% indicator trough seen in Q4 18.

Similarly, US mutual fund outflows have picked up significantly the last three weeks, to a total US$32bn, but this comes after prior weeks of equity inflows.

Begin to look at recovery trades: durables, tech hardware, insurance

This sentiment capitulation is a necessary but likely not a sufficient overall market buy signal. This needs a more realistic EPS outlook and COVID-19 slowdown in new international cases. Consensus is only currently forecasting Q1 2020 with negative year-over-year US index earnings, while international COVID-19 cases are still at the exponential growth phase. Nevertheless, we believe the market risk/reward is clearly shifting, and investors need to be looking at recovery opportunities.

Our allocation framework helps identify relative buy and sell signals for US industries, by comparing market sentiment vs fundamentals, with a valuation overlay (see table for details). The more out of favor, with better relative industry fundamentals, the better.

Defensive sectors, such as staples, utilities, and telecoms, still dominate the top left buy quadrant (out of favor but with positive relative fundamentals), while quality growth sectors like technology and healthcare cluster in the slightly less positive top-right momentum quadrant (in favor, but with positive relative fundamentals).

Traditionally cyclical sectors all dominate the less attractive lower two quadrants (see below). These are amongst the most historically correlated with weak activity data (such as the ISM manufacturing PMI), and have performed the worst since the February stock market peak. This makes them the most sensitive to a market stabilization or discounting of an economic downturn. We would highlight those cyclical sectors that are amongst the least poorly positioned on our allocation framework. These currently include technology hardware, consumer durables, and insurance.

While the IT hardware sector is expensive relative to it's long-term valuation history, valuations are only in line with the overall market (c14.5x P/E), despite above-average RoE, below-average leverage levels, and stronger revenue outlook. This outlook is driven by the mobile replacement cycle, storage demand, and peripherals growth.

Consumer durables is not in favor with the market, has cheap valuations versus history, and 60% of the sector is made up of footwear and housebuilding companies, with c25% the more cyclical accessories and luxury goods sector. Underlying consumer dynamics remain positive, with balance sheets deleveraged, unemployment low, and real wages rising.

The insurance sector is as out of favor with the market as the larger banks sector, but is seeing more resilient earnings, is historically less impacted by lower bond yields, and 60% of the sector is made up of property, casualty, and insurance brokers. Sector valuations are at a 25% P/E discount to the market.

Risk/reward turning more favorable

The main risk to our view to begin looking to add cyclicality to a defensive portfolio is that we are early. Forecast earnings have barely begun to adjust down, making valuation a moving target. COVID-19 and hence GDP uncertainty is very high. The fiscal policy response has been slow to start, and monetary authorities have reduced policy flexibility with rates at zero. This could still turn into a market crash rather than a bad correction.

However, very high levels of negative investor sentiment have historically signaled a good contrarian buy opportunity. The absence of more fundamental guideposts, such as earnings and GDP estimates, is part of the anatomy of most meaningful corrections. We believe investors should be beginning to consider more cyclical sector positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.