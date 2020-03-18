Carvana May Go Bankrupt During This Downturn

Even at its current valuation, the company is still incredibly overvalued and has a chance of facing bankruptcy if the crisis gets worse.

COVID-19 is getting worse and is most likely to lead to a major decline in auto demand in the US.

Despite all the red in our portfolio, there is one green spot - Our Carvana(CVNA) puts. From its February peak of over $100, CVNA has fallen way faster than the market, recently hitting a low of around $36. Like we guessed, investors did not want to hold a cash burning, debt-laden company during the most severe economic crisis since 2008. While the price has fallen drastically, we believe the current valuation is still drastically overvalued as the company has a high chance of filing for bankruptcy during this crisis.

Coronavirus and auto sales

We have in many of our previous articles discussed the rapidly worsening coronavirus situation. Around the world, the coronavirus is causing cities to shut down - France, Italy, Spain, even parts of the US. All stores excluding essential stores like grocery stores or pharmacies are being shut down and people are to stay indoors at all times except in times of emergency.

The list of closed stores includes dealerships, many of which could be forced to close temporarily to prevent the spread of the virus. Theoretically, this would lead to an increase in online car sales, which should benefit CVNA.

Unfortunately, this is not the case in real life. In difficult times like this, discretionary spending is cut back drastically. Nobody is going to think about buying a car when jobs are being cut and when their retirement savings are being wiped out. While CVNA's share of the overall auto market is going to increase drastically, the overall auto market is going to shrink drastically.

Recently, RBC has estimated that US auto sales could see a decline of 20% in 2020, and it could get much worse if the virus cannot be contained within a few months. In China, auto sales were down as much as 79% in February on a YOY basis. Whatever happens, CVNA sales are going to be down huge in 2020, ending its multiple years long growth streak.

Subprime auto

It's not only car demand that will get hit in this downturn. The demand for subprime auto loans will also collapse as millions of consumers who can barely afford their monthly payments start to default. Many people, like Uber and Lyft drivers, derive income directly from their car, and without the income, they can no longer make payments on their car. Other people with cut salaries will be forced to prioritize between keeping their car and their house and will probably pick the house.

Either way, defaults are going to start rising and it's going to be hard for CVNA to continue selling their subprime loans at a premium. This, combined with the discounts CVNA is going to need to move inventory, is going to hurt margins massively and increase losses.

Little to no liquidity

To make matters worse, CVNA's mounting losses over the past few years has led to a horrible balance sheet, with nearly $1.5bil in high yielding long term debt and slightly above $100mil in cash. Due to its fast growth strategy, it has loaded up nearly $800mil in inventory, which is going to be near impossible to move during these tough times.

With the demand for debt skyrocketing currently and with equity markets plummeting, it's hard to see how CVNA will be able to refinance without massive dilution of shareholders. Even if it offers to pay double-digit interest rates, it could still be hard to find takers when cash is so scarce.

Again, there is plenty of supply in the high yield debt. Every company that wants to survive the downturn is trying to raise capital at the moment, and many of these companies are profitable. Why would anyone agree to lend to CVNA when they could lend to Carnival Cruise, MGM, or Delta Airlines, all of which are extremely profitable in normal times.

We believe CVNA's lack of liquidity, combined with falling demand, means it has a high chance of bankruptcy within the next few months. More likely though, shareholders will face massive dilution at a price much lower than the current $36 per share. Either way, there is still a lot of downside even at $36.

Valuation

Even now, CVNA is valued at $6bil, or around 30x book value. Considering the high risk of bankruptcy and the terrible balance sheet, we're actually surprised that it's not down more. Either way, we plan to continue holding on to our puts for now.

Takeaway

Overall, CVNA shareholders are in for a rough ride if the COVID-19 situation gets much worse. Auto demand is likely to drop substantially in 2020 and with its weak balance sheet, CVNA is worst positioned to handle this drop in demand. While shares are already down substantially from highs, there is still plenty of room to fall and bankruptcy is not out of the question.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CVNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short via long dated puts