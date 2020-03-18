Walt Disney Company : A Golden Opportunity

This article will focus on the real long-term value of Disney vs. its current share price.

The Walt Disney Company is carrying more debt now than it has in a decade after acquiring 20th Century Fox.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is looking to expand as it recently acquired 20th Century Fox and launched its own streaming service, Disney+. This shift has added considerable debt to the company, and it is carrying more leverage than it has in over a decade. Simultaneously, it has lost pure profit from unwinding its licensing deals (with Netflix (NFLX) ) to stockpile content for its streaming service. That squeezes Disney’s bottom line and points to a hurdle that must be overcome. The coronavirus and its economic impact has already caused a global economic slowdown and the possibility of a recession looms. Companies with the most debt may fare the worst.

On top of this, Walt Disney Company has recently announced a reorganization of its top executives. Bob Chapek was recently named CEO, and former CEO Robert Iger was appointed Executive Chairman. It's speculated that a considerable amount of Iger’s focus would likely be directed at the film group and its long-term leadership, which has several portfolios such as Pixar, Marvel, and Lucas Films. How well these transitions are executed can have a great impact for investors.

Finally, the company recently closed its theme parks and shut down Disney Cruise Lines amid guidance to practice social distancing and concerns that this is necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The lack of ticket sales, concessions and merchandise could spell major losses for the company.

There is obviously lots of negative news surrounding Disney. While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if DIS is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot Of The Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 80/100. Therefore, Walt Disney Company is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. DIS has high scores for 10-Year Price Per Share, ROE, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has mediocre scores for Earnings per share, and ROIC. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that DIS seems to have above-average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer )

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent at increasing over the last 10 years, with the exception of 2016 where share price declined. Overall, share price average has grown by about 265.6% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 15.49%. This is an outstanding return and from the chart, we can see that the market consistently rewards Disney for its performance with a steady rise in share price over the years.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown mostly consistently over the past 10 years, similar to the consistent growth of the share price. This is a very good sign, indicating that this could be a dependable stock that we could rely on for regular return patterns.

Consistent earnings also make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, DIS is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return On Equity

The return on equity has been high and consistently increasing from 2015 – 2018. In 2019, ROE declined, but this may not be a true display of ROE because of one-time items (Disney purchasing 20th Century Fox) that have affected the company’s fundamentals, which in result has affected the ROE. It is therefore more reliable to focus on the ROE figures from 2015 – 2018. 5-year average ROE is good at around 21%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So DIS easily meets my requirements.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 107 Entertainment companies is 17.66%.

Therefore, Walt Disney Company’s 5-year average of 21.1% and current ROE of 16.1% are at or above average.

Return On Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has fluctuated over the past 5 years, but this may be caused by special and one-time items, as mentioned above that could have affected ROIC. 5-year average ROIC is moderate at around 15%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So DIS does not pass this test.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been somewhat stable but has begun to decline over the last 5 years. 5-year GMP is good at around 44%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So DIS has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period. The trend of gross margins should be watched though, to make sure that the GMP doesn’t continue to decline in future years.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

DIS’s Current Ratio of .80 is unsatisfactory, indicating that it doesn't have a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so DIS does not meet this amount.

The purchase of 20th Century Fox, could have had an effect on Disney’s cash and assets to liability ratios.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in so-so financial health. In the long term, the company seems fine in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short term, the company’s financial situation could use improvement.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 18.7 indicates that DIS might be selling at a fair price when comparing DIS’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of DIS has typically been between 18.8 and 22, so this indicates that DIS could be currently trading at a slightly low price when comparing to DIS’s average historical PE Ratio range.

DIS currently pays a dividend of 1.58% (or 1.58% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it’s around 31%, which means that there is still plenty of room to grow the dividend. Also notice that DIS has a regular history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 1.3% to 1.72%. This stock pays out a moderate dividend. Dividend yields have increased mostly consistently over the 5-year period, therefore, this stock may be a good prospect for some long term dividend investors.

Although DIS participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett: “There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds - cash plus sensible borrowing capacity - beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of DIS, the company appears to have ample equity as indicated by its satisfactory debt-to-equity ratio but short-term cash may be tighter now as indicated by its current ratio. Now, let’s consider its borrowing capacity.

Because of Disney’s increased leveraged situation because of the 20th Century Fox acquisition, this decreases the company’s borrowing capacity.

Disney’s liabilities total more than its cash and near-term receivables combined, but this deficit isn't so bad because the company is worth around $200 billion, and could likely raise enough capital to tighten up its balance sheet, if necessary.

In addition, “Walt Disney has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.1, which signals significant debt, but is still pretty reasonable for most types of business.”

Now to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, it seems that Disney might simply buy back stocks on a regular and increasing amount each year, without much regard to share price movement. Then when the company was preparing to purchase 20th Century Fox, the buybacks declined. Therefore, it seems that while Disney may regularly attempt to return value back to shareholders through buybacks, it does not have an optimal strategy for returning the most value during share price declines.

If I were currently interested in buying DIS now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat high point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s a fairly good time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with DIS is better than average. On the positive side, the stock pays a moderate and consistent dividend. The dividend yield has been increasing mostly consistently over the years. Finally, the dividend yield is near a somewhat high level when compared with the past 10 years.

On the negative side, share buybacks haven’t been completed at an opportune time to return the most value to shareholders.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 5.94. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, DIS is fairly priced.

If DIS continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If DIS continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If DIS continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If DIS continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If DIS continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is slightly undervalued at this time.

According to DIS’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, DIS is undervalued.

If DIS continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $106 per share versus its current price of about $106, this would indicate that The Walt Disney Company is fairly priced.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Walt Disney Company is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, but not in the short-term because the current ratio indicates that it doesn’t have enough cash to cover current liabilities, mostly as a result of the recent acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

Other fundamentals are solid, including ROE, Gross Margin Percent and EPS.

The dividend situation is better than average as the company pays a moderate dividend with a yield that has been mostly steady at increasing over the past 5 years.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is fairly priced.

When comparing Disney stock’s long-term performance vs. the U.S. stock market (VFIAX), we can see from the chart below that Disney mimics the movement of the market, especially the downturns. So during recessions or downturns, as a shareholder, we could expect that the share price will fall relative to the market’s fall. But during good times, DIS has proven that it has an ability to outpace the market.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 5.1%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings decrease of -7.42% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 22.12% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 5.1% growth per year. Plus we’ll add the current 1.58% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 6.68%.

Here is an alternative scenario based on DIS’s past earnings growth. During the past 10 and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 11.3% and 3.9%, respectively. Plus the average 5-year dividend yield was about 1.42%. So we’re at a total return of 12.72 % to 5.32%.

Let’s consider cash flow growth now. During 2010–2018, cash flow growth was 8.2%. During 2015–2018, cash flow growth was 8.15%. I’m using 2018 as the final year because I want to exclude the one-time cash flow effect of the 20th Century Fox acquisition. Adding the average 5-year dividend yield to this cash flow growth, would give us a total return of 9.62% to 9.57%. Therefore, when considering an average of all these returns, our annual return could likely be around 8%–9%.

If considering actual past results of Disney, which includes affected share prices, and long term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10 and 5-year return results.

______________

10-Year Return Results if Invested in DIS:

Initial Investment Date: 3/16/2010

End Date: 3/16/2020

Cost per Share: $33.75

End Date Price: $95.01

Total Dividends Received: $11.72

Total Return: 216.24%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 12%

_______________

5-Year Return Results if Invested in DIS:

Initial Investment Date: 3/16/2015

End Date: 3/16/2020

Cost per Share: $107.37

End Date Price: $95.01

Total Dividends Received: $7.96

Total Return: -4.08%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 1%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 1% to 12%. Keep in mind that Disney is currently priced near a 5-year low right now, and we are using this current date as the sell date. So that is a main reason why the 5-year return result is so low. But regardless, we will use this data to err on the more conservative side.

With that said, I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in Disney, you could expect DIS to provide you with around at least 6%-8% annual return for most long-term holds. But the real reward comes with holding Disney through booming times such as Jan. 2012 to Jan. 2015, when the stock returned a whopping 37% per year!

Disney is one of those super-high-quality companies that Warren Buffet is referring to when he says: “It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

The company is in a league of their own. They have the pricing power to charge almost anything they want since families have continued shelling out more and more to say those magical words “Kids, we’re going to Disney!”

Disney is also one of those rare companies that has an almost priceless intangible value. You can realize this, because even if the company sold all of its assets, companies would still pay large amounts of money just for the name “Disney.”

For me, the choice is certain. A chance to buy Walt Disney Company at a fair price is a golden opportunity that even Goofy wouldn’t pass by.

