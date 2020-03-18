Cisco: Now, Way Too Cheap

Investment Thesis

Cisco (CSCO) like the rest of the market is on sale. But whereas numerous companies are getting an overdue and justifiable valuation cut, I strongly contend, as I have for a considerable amount of time, that Cisco is too cheap to remain ignored for long.

This is a compelling investment that should be incorporated as part of a widely diversified portfolio. Here's why:

Investment Strategy Matters More Today Than Ever Before

Everyone invests differently. I believe that rather than attempting to forecast or predict which company will come out first from this slump, the right course of action is to buy approximately 20 companies with strong competitive advantages.

Now (as you can see from my graph at the bottom of this article) I have not adopted this strategy. But isn't that an inconsistent message? Do as I say, not as I do? Yes, Yes, absolutely.

But I am a professional investor. I have taken measures years ago to prepare for a black swan event. Today this moment has arrived. My portfolio is highly volatile and I have the risk tolerance to withstand this volatility. You may not.

Having said that, I'm predominantly invested in a very small select number of companies. You don't have to follow this course of action. You can (and should in my opinion) attempt to buy the best companies in dribs and drabs over time.

Put another way, you certainly should not be a seller into this market. And even more critical, you should not be attempting to market time with your savings. This market is highly volatile today. But looking ahead over the next two years, Cisco's valuation today will appear cheap in comparison.

What Gives Me This Confidence?

Driven by the coronavirus outbreak, we are going into a global recession. There is no question that many companies are now playing for survival. And the last consideration for many companies will be their IT infrastructure spend/investment. Who cares about investing in network and security when an actual virus is taking down your workforce and revenue stream?

Consequently, many large enterprises are going to defer any non-essential spending.

On the other hand, as one's workforce starts to get used to working more from home, there is the potential there could be some companies looking to sign-off on key IT purchases. However, on balance, I believe that Cisco's shareholders should brace themselves for hard times again.

But this in time will pass! Will it take a year for things to start to return to normal? Or August as President Donald Trump is pushing? I do not know.

Asking The Right Question

But these are not the right questions. The right question is whether this news (and more) is already priced into the share price? I believe that the adage that 'if it's in the headlines it's in the share price' applies here.

We know that Cisco is a trusted strong brand, and coronavirus concerns are not going to change this fact. We also know that Cisco's CEO Chuck Robbins has over the past several years been pivoting Cisco towards a software company with predictable and recurring revenues. This means that Cisco has significantly more visibility into its revenue stream than it did two/three years ago when it was dependent on one-off sales.

In fact, given that Cisco today derives close to 30% of its revenues from software sales, I believe that when markets stop panicking, Cisco's visibility into its revenue stream will see Cisco resume its aggressive share repurchase program we had become accustomed to seeing up until the recently.

Valuation - Safety Where It Matters

As stocks are in free fall, I believe the most important aspect of any valuation today has less to do with revenue growth rates and nearly everything to do with a strong balance sheet.

In fact, Cisco finished Q2 2020 with a net cash position of $11 billion. Given that Cisco has a minimal need for capex requirements its strong cash flow stream reaches close to $13 billion of free cash flow. Note, this includes Cisco's consistent and large business acquisition strategies.

Thus, given that Cisco trades for just $150 billion market cap, this puts its stock on a less than 12x multiple to free cash flow - which for an established network company the size of Cisco is way too cheap.

The Bottom Line

Cisco's stock has gone on sale. It is a well-established company that has been sold-off indiscriminately together with the rest of the market. I believe that Cisco should be considered as part of a well-diversified investment portfolio.

