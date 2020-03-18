BorgWarner: Correction Offers Good Buying Opportunity

The company’s revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% in the next five years.

BorgWarner’s (BWA) stock is trading near the 52-week low due to the coronavirus correction in the stock markets worldwide. The company’s turbocharger and timing products are its primary growth drivers. The company’s revenue is growing at a CAGR of 4% since the last five years and I expect revenue will grow at a CAGR of around 6% in the next five years. The stock can be bought around the current price or on slight dips.

BorgWarner is an automotive parts supplier that offers technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company manufactures and then sells its products worldwide, primarily to OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) of light vehicles and OEMs of commercial vehicles. The company has two operating segments, which are Engine and Drivetrain. Image Source: Wikimedia

BorgWarner’s Growth Drivers

BorgWarner’s automotive turbocharger product is one of its primary growth drivers. Since turbochargers keep auto engines cleaner, the demand for turbochargers are increasing across the world for both combustion and hybrid propulsion systems. Turbochargers help engines remain compliant to the stringent emission standards, and as a result, automakers are increasingly installing turbocharged engines in their cars. BorgWarner manufactures turbochargers for light, commercial and off-highway applications. The company also manufactures turbocharger actuator products. The company’s turbocharger and related products have the potential to grab competitors’ market share. According to a report, “The Automotive Turbocharger Market is estimated to be USD 12.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 26.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2027.” BorgWarner’s turbocharger revenue is expected to grow at a similar rate.

BorgWarner’s engine timing system product family is its another growth driver. The timing system helps improve fuel economy and reduce emissions. One of the important technologies of the timing system is variable cam timing (“VCT”). The company’s VCT product comes with mid-position lock. This technology allows a greater range of camshaft positioning, which helps the machine control the airflow better, leading to improved fuel economy and reduced emissions compared to conventional VCT systems. According to a report, “The market for VCT systems in the automotive industry is projected to grow at a higher rate than the overall automotive industry growth rate over the next five years to reach US$ 3,419.2 million in 2024.” This indicates that BorgWarner’s VCT product revenue will grow at a healthy rate.

BorgWarner will acquire Delphi Technologies

BorgWarner will acquire Delphi Technologies (DLPH) in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $3.3 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2020. The acquisition will strengthen BorgWarner’s power electronics business. The combined entity will create a leader in electrified propulsion systems, which will be well-positioned to take advantage of BorgWarner's future evolution towards the propulsion market.

The proposed acquisition will help BorgWarner maintain flexibility across combustion, hybrid and electric propulsion. The combined entity will achieve meaningful EPS accretion from the second full year. It will also achieve cost synergies of approximately $125 million by 2023. I believe the combined company will grow at a significantly higher rate in terms of CAGR compared to BorgWarner, which is certainly appealing to long-term investors.

2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

For the fourth quarter of 2019, BorgWarner's net sales came in at $2,559 million, down 0.6% YoY, and adjusted EPS came in at $1.17, down 3.3% YoY. For the full year of 2019, net sales came in at $10,168 million, down 3.4% compared to 2018, and adjusted EPS came in at $4.13, down 7.8% YoY.

The company’s Engine segment net sales came in at $1,533 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, down 0.5% YoY. Its Drivetrain segment net sales were $1,042 million in the fourth quarter, down 0.5% YoY. The company delivered flat revenue and slightly down EPS for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2019. While the result is not bad, it’s not impressive either.

According to the company's full-year 2020 sales and earnings guidance, its 2020 net sales are expected to remain in the range of $9,750 million to $10,075 million, which indicates flat sales growth. Adjusted EPS in 2020 is expected to remain in the range of $3.85 to $4.15, which indicates flat earnings growth. According to Moody’s, its outlook for the global automotive manufacturers and parts suppliers remains negative in 2020. The credit rating agency expects that global car sales will decline for the third consecutive year. In light of Moody’s expectations, BorgWarner’s 2020 expected sales and earnings aren’t too bad.

Competition

The company's competitors include Garrett Motion (GTX), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCPK:MHVYF), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTCPK:MIELF), IHI Corporation (OTCPK:IHICF), DENSO Corporation (OTCPK:DNZOF), JTEKT Corporation (OTCPK:JTEKF), Valeo SA (OTCPK:VLEEF), Lear Corporation (LEA), Aptiv PLC (APTV), Dana Incorporated (DAN) and Tenneco (TEN). Many of these competitors have greater financial resources than BorgWarner. BorgWarner competes with these companies on the basis of technological innovation, comprehensive product portfolio, continuous product innovation and application engineering development.

Valuation

The company’s most similar peers are Garrett Motion, Lear Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Dana Incorporated and Tenneco. BorgWarner’s non-GAAP forward PE ratio is 6.53x, compared to Garrett Motion’s 2.47x, Lear’s 6.83x, Aptiv’s 13.83x, Dana’s 3.18x and Tenneco’s 2.02x. BorgWarner’s trailing 12-month price to sales ratio is 0.52x, compared to Garrett Motion’s 0.10x, Lear’s 0.31x, Aptiv’s 1.19x, Dana’s 0.15x and Tenneco’s 0.03x. BorgWarner’s trailing 12-month price to cash flow ratio is 5.25x, compared to Garrett Motion’s 1.41x, Lear’s 4.61x, Aptiv’s 10.45x, Dana’s 2.05x and Tenneco’s 1.01x.

BorgWarner is fairly valued compared to its peers. BorgWarner and its peers are available at a depressed valuation. The company has a slightly weak balance sheet with total cash of $832 million and total debt of $2.04 billion. Its net leverage is 0.73x, which is not alarming. The company's stock can be bought around the current price or on slight dips by long-term growth-oriented investors. Its automotive turbocharger products have high demand in the market. BorgWarner's revenue is growing at a CAGR of 4% since the last five years. The automotive turbocharger market is growing at a CAGR of around 10%, which coupled with the Delphi acquisition will boost BorgWarner's future revenue growth to around 6%, according to my expectation. In addition, sales of the company’s timing system products will support this expanded revenue growth.

BorgWarner's trailing 12-month revenue is $10,168 million. Assuming revenue will grow at a CAGR of 6% in the next five years, the company’s 2024-end revenue will be $13,610 million or $65.94 per share. At a price to sales ratio of 1x, the company’s 2024-end projected share price will be $65.94. It’s noteworthy here that BorgWarner's stock had touched a price to sales ratio of 2x on the upside in the last ten years, which indicates that the projected share price could be significantly higher if the price to sales ratio is greater than 1x.

Risks

The automotive industry’s aim is developing hybrid and electric fully autonomous vehicles. BorgWarner is developing auto parts keeping in view the industry’s aim. However, it is a difficult task since fully autonomous vehicles will take time to come to the market. If the company cannot continue to innovate and develop new products, or cannot acquire new technologies, which are aligned with the industry’s evolution, its revenue growth and operating results may be adversely affected.

The automotive industry mix is gradually shifting away from diesel propulsion systems to gasoline and hybrid propulsion systems. BorgWarner is developing auto parts for gasoline and hybrid propulsion systems, since demand for these products will remain high in future. However, currently, the products for diesel propulsion systems are also witnessing high demand and the company is also manufacturing these products. The shift in industry mix could adversely affect the company’s near-term operating results and cash flows.

Conclusion

BorgWarner’s revenue will grow slowly but steadily, with gasoline and hybrid propulsion systems gradually coming to the market. The company’s stock is trading near the 52-week low due to the ongoing correction in global stock markets. For long-term investors, this is a nice opportunity to buy the stock. BorgWarner is a solid business to own for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.