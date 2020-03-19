Memories Of 2008 In Gold

The 2008 financial crisis in the US and around the world was a period where the housing and mortgage-backed securities meltdown and European sovereign debt crisis caused investors and traders to scurry to the sidelines as prices fell precipitously. The prices of almost all markets across all asset classes plunged. In 2008, financial reasons were the root cause of the problem. The world's central banks led by the US Fed quickly arrived on the scene to provide unprecedented amounts of liquidity. At the same time, government bailouts of many financial institutions, and in Europe counties, provided a fiscal backdrop of assistance to markets that avoided a severe global recession, or worse.

At that time, Warren Buffett said that you find out who has been swimming naked when the tide goes out. The financial crisis revealed significant amounts of leverage in the banking system that led to changes and regulations across the world. At the same time, it also uncovered one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in history as Bernie Madoff became the poster boy for the period of financial woes. Blaming one person or a group of banks, financial institutions for the period provided comfort for some, and it led to closing certain loopholes to prevent a repeat of the crisis.

A dozen years later, the world faces another risk-off period, but this time the root cause if far different. Many are blaming government leaders who reacted slowly when Coronavirus broke out in China in January and spread to the rest of the world in February and March. Bankers, politicians or any one person did not cause Coronavirus, which is currently an untreatable condition without a preventative vaccine. The highly contagious virus is nothing new in the history of the world. In 1918, the Spanish flu was a pandemic that took fifty million lives around the world, according to a 2005 estimate. The Spanish flu infected around 500 million people from 1918 through 1920. At that time, the total world population stood at 1.8 billion.

Today, there are over 7.6 billion people on our planet. The answer to Coronavirus that will make the vast majority of those infected sick and could kill the most vulnerable elderly and those with chronic conditions and low immunities, will come from scientists and medical professionals. They are hard at work in labs to find the keys to successful treatments and an eventual vaccine. Unfortunately, science works far slower than the virus spreads. Fortunately, technological advances in treatments, communications, and other parts of society compared to a century ago should inform, educate, and cause fewer cases and losses than the 1918 Spanish flu on a percentage basis. Think of the differences in daily life in 2020 compared to 1918. Those advances increase the odds of a successful outcome for most people. Sadly, in lesser developed areas of the world in Africa and other regions, the result could be tragic.

Coronavirus has caused a significant risk-off period in markets across all asset classes. Liquidity does nothing to accelerate the work of scientists or to help and protect medical professionals dealing with the rising number of cases. Hopefully, science will minimize the impact on the people of the world, but the economic results will linger for months and perhaps years. Central banks have started to run the printing presses to the extent that could dwarf the level in 2008. In 2008, precious metals prices tanked with other assets. By 2011, the markets were swimming in a sea of liquidity, sending gold to an all-time peak and silver back to a level not seen since 1980. The current risk-off event is a lot different than in 2008. However, the flood of liquidity meant to save the economy through stimulus is bullish fuel for the precious metals, in the long run. The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) has a low expense ratio.

A significant correction led to an all-time high

Before the start of the 2008 financial crisis, the price of gold had moved to a new record high.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart highlights, gold rose to a peak of $875 per ounce in 1980. It took twenty-eight years for the yellow metal to surpass that level. In early 2008, the price rose above the $1000 level to a peak of $1033.90 per ounce. Risk-off conditions during the global financial crisis took the price to a low of $681 at the end of 2008, a decline of 34.1%. At the same time, the price of silver, a more speculative and volatile precious metal, fell from $21.185 to $8.40 or over 60%.

The Fed and other world central banks addressed the 2008 financial crisis by slashing short-term interest rates and pushed rates lower further out along the yield curve via quantitative easing programs that installed a put under the bond market. By 2011, gold moved to a high of $1920.70 and silver to $49.82 per ounce. Gold moved over 2.8 times higher and silver almost six-fold to the upside.

Central banks will follow the same path

In 2008, historically low short-term interest rates and quantitative easing set the stage for the rallies in gold and silver. The accommodative approach to monetary policy succeeded in avoiding a global recession or worse in the US and around the world.

Low rates encouraged borrowing and spending and inhibited saving to stimulate economic conditions. From 2009 through the beginning of 2020, markets hit a few speed bumps, but there was no repeat of the 2008 crisis. In early 2016, and economic slowdown in China caused a corrective period in markets. Gold and silver found bottoms in late 2015 and stocks, crude oil, copper, and many other markets fell to lows in early 2016. When Chinese President Xi rolled out his new normal that set expectations for lower but stable growth for China's economy, markets recovered. Another factor that roiled markets in late 2015 was the pivot from accommodation to tightening credit by the US central bank. Liftoff from zero percent short-term rates started at the December 2015 FOMC meeting and continued through December 2018. Over the period, the Fed Funds rate rose to a high of 2.25%-2.50%. At the same time, the Fed installed a program to reduce its balance sheet as it allowed the legacy of quantitative easing to roll off at maturity. In the final quarter of 2018, markets corrected sharply, in a sign that the US central bank went too far. Europe had never increased its short-term rates, and only stopped QE, and the ECB never reduced its balance sheet as the continent suffered from a continuation of sluggish economic growth. Tax and regulatory reforms were fiscal policies that spurred growth in the US, but the Fed got ahead of the curve when it came to tightening credit, leading to the Q4 2018 correction.

Stocks took off on the upside from late December 2018 through February 2020 as the Fed began slashing interest rates in late July 2019 when it ended its quantitative tightening program. At the start of 2020, the Fed Funds rate was at 1.50%-1.75%. When the Fed began to cut rates last June, gold took off on the upside. Lower rates make gold a more attractive asset. Central banks hold gold as part of their foreign exchange reserves, and the monetary authorities have been net buyers over recent years.

As of March 16, risk-off conditions on the back of the spread of Coronavirus, the Fed Funds rate in the US was back at 0%, the central bank was firing bazookas full of quantitative easing at markets, and they continued to fall. Just like in 2008, fear and uncertainty caused all assets to decline, and gold was no exception. After reaching a high of $1704.30 on March 9, the contagious selling became too much for the gold market.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, one week later, on March 16, gold traded to a low of $1450.90, $253.40 lower. Gold was just below the $1500 level on March 18.

Coronavirus is a different and far more challenging risk factor for markets. The 2008 crisis threatened our economic wellbeing; Coronavirus threatens lives. Central banks will continue to pour liquidity into the financial system because it is all that they can do as they wait for fiscal policy moves by governments, and more importantly, treatments from the medical community for the virus and a vaccine from scientists.

Currency devaluation favors gold and silver

A bazooka of quantitative easing and return to free short-term money in the US did not stop markets from falling off the edge of a cliff. The DJIA closed at 20,188.52 on March 16, down an incredible 3000 points on the day.The only market that moved higher on March 16 was the bonds, and the only reason they rallied was that the Fed was buying unprecedented quantities of debt securities. On March 18, the DJIA was below the 20,000 level and bonds were lower.

Artificially low interest rates have been the treatment for risk-off conditions in markets since 2008. The side effects have been a significant decline in currency values. When gold broke higher in June 2019 in US dollar terms, it did not reach a new record level in dollar or Swiss francs, but they were the exception rather than the norm. In almost every other currency, the yellow metal traded to a new record high while it also appreciated in dollars and francs.

Gold has a long history as a means of exchange or currency. Central banks validate gold's role in the global financial system as they hold the metal as part of their foreign currency reserves and continue to add to those gold reserves on a net basis. China and Russia have been building reserves for years as they vacuum in domestic production and make purchases in the international bullion market.

The decline in the value of all currencies around the world may not be apparent as we measure them against other currency instruments. However, against gold, they had all lost value until the risk-off conditions hit markets like a ton of bricks. Falling interest rates and quantitative easing without abandon amount to running currency printing presses overtime. Governments control the money supply and can print all the currency they wish, flooding the financial system to address the current crisis. One of the consequences is the decline in the value of currencies. At the same time, a global pandemic decreases the faith in leadership as people die, and many become ill as frustrated politicians scramble for solutions. Fiat currencies like the dollar, euro, pound, yen, and all other foreign exchange instruments that flow around the world derive their value from the full faith and credit in the governments that print the legal tender. The bottom line is that liquidity and declining confidence in leaders weighs on currency values as an asset class. Governments may hold gold, but they cannot increase their stock without extracting the yellow metal from the crust of the earth or buying it in the open market.

Gold may fall below its current level as it did in 2008. The central banks have set the stage for another incredible rally in the future when stability returns and risk-off turns to risk-on. Gold fell by 34.1% from its high in 2008 to the low that same year. A similar move in the current environment could drive the price to $1100 per ounce or lower. In 2011, the price moved to a level that was over 2.8 times the low in 2008. The same percentage move could take the price of gold to the $3000 per ounce level. The rush to buy the US dollar that is lifting the dollar index to a new high at over the 101 level is not so much a bullish move in the dollar as a bearish move in all currencies.

A sharp correction in silver and platinum group metals

Gold did a lot better than its precious cousins that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures exchanges in the risk-off environment. Silver traded to its most recent peak at $19.005 on February 24 on the March futures contract.

Source: CQG

On Wednesday, March 18, silver hit a low of $11.685 per ounce, over 38.5% lower. Silver traded at its lowest price since 2009.

Source: CQG

April platinum hit a low of $562 per ounce on March 16, the lowest price since 2002.

Meanwhile, palladium traded to a record high of $2815.50 in late February.

Source: CQG

June palladium futures reached a low of $1355.10 on March 16 as the precious metal more than halved in value.

Gold was not immune to risk-off price action in markets, but the values of its precious cousins evaporated.

BAR offers a low expense ratio

So far, gold was the most robust precious metal because central banks hold it as a reserve asset. If risk-off continues, and all signs are that it will as Coronavirus is only beginning to descend on the US, the price of gold could head appreciably lower. However, we will eventually reach a bottom, and all of the liquidity will set the stage for what could be the most spectacular rally in gold in history. Gold could explode from $1100, $1000, $800 per ounce, or even lower in the current environment. Or, gold may not move much lower from the current level. Remember, markets can remain irrational for longer than most people can stay solvent.

Citigroup projected that gold would move to $2000 per ounce over the next twelve to twenty-four months. I believe that it will now reach at least $3000, and perhaps higher, as central bank liquidity will turn out to be rocket fuel for the yellow metal. I am a scale-down buyer of gold and will use a wide scale in this environment. The GraniteShares Gold Trust is an inexpensive product that moves higher and lower with the price of the yellow metal.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Each share of BAR replicates the price action of 1/100th of an ounce of gold. BAR has net assets of $647.42 million, trades an average of 330,690 shares each day, and charges a 0.17% expense ratio. GLD charges 0.40%, and IAU 0.25%, making BAR a less expensive alternative with the same 100% exposure to physical gold bullion.

Each period of price carnage in markets is different, but central banks have reacted to Coronavirus with cannons of liquidity just as in 2008. Gold could plunge with other asset prices, but the world's central banks are setting the stage for a repeat performance where gold almost tripled in value from 2008 through 2011.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold