Aston Martin: Now Refinanced, Looks Like A Buy

With a deep pocketed and committed investor I think that the company is now worth a - modest - buy.

Lawrence Stroll has now bought in and renegotiated the terms given the current falls in the market.

As I've said before Aston Martin looked to me to be underfinanced - simply not enough capital to achieve its plans.

The basic car business problem

As I read it - and of course I'm not perfect - there are really only two ways to be in the car business. One is to be a vast corporation able to carry the $1 billion or so minimum cost of developing a platform. The other is to be small and specialist and not doing any real development of either chassis or engine (perhaps drive train is better there).

That is, either it's necessary to be able to amortize development costs over millions of vehicles or to not actually have such costs at all. Sure, a bit of design maybe, some cute body work, but the real capital costs have to be with suppliers who are, of course, making for others and so able to do that amortization over volume.

This is precisely what is making us all gawp at Tesla, that ambition of growing from one, the specialist, to the other, the mass manufacturer.

As I've said before I think Aston Martin Lagonda (OTCPK:AMGDF) has been in the wrong part of this little chart. They're trying to carry the development costs of new models (not entirely, they get their engines from AMG for example) but over a small sales volume, 5 and 6,000 a year. Just don't really see it working.

Or at least I didn't on their previous capital base. And I said so here too. They were going to have to do a capital raise and one that would be significantly dilutive.

That capital raise

Since then things have got much worse and still they were able to pull that capital raise out of the hat. Lawrence Stroll came in with other investors and I was still a bit uneasy. It didn't look enough to me.

Of course, given current market conditions the deal as agreed wasn't going to stand. Stroll came back last Friday and said he needed to renegotiate. Well, when you've got someone over a barrel that's what you do. There was no way at all that Aston could have found another investor given coronavirus. Stroll has thus been able to gain a very good deal. This has crashed the stock price once again of course:

(Aston Martin share price from London Stock Exchange)

That - given the vagaries of how the LSE site works - in only the price until Friday night. Here's Monday:

(Aston Martin share price from London Stock Exchange)

As you can see, another thumping drop. The market doesn't think this is all that good for the current shareholders. The theoretical ex-rights price is 67 pence by some calculations in fact.

The deal itself

Aston Martin Lagonda has rescued its equity fundraising from collapse by slashing the issue price from 207p to 30p — an 86 per cent discount to Thursday’s closing share price. The sports car manufacturer said that in the light of the market volatility caused by coronavirus, it also had increased the amount it was raising by £36 million to £536 million. A consortium led by Lawrence Stroll, the Canadian billionaire, that was to have taken a stake of 16.7 per cent in the share issue will now emerge with a 25 per cent holding.

Now, whether that's a good deal for us out here is rather a matter of opinion. Mine being that those holding before Stroll renegotiated have got rather shafted. But that's capitalism - and do note that the renegotiation is entirely within everyone's rights. The sort of market falls we've had definitely trigger any material adverse change clauses in any negotiation.

The full details are here.

So, bad for those holding last week. But that's not the point for us out here at all.

What's the deal like going forward?

I think Stroll's got himself a good deal there. The company has also got a major investor who does know what he's doing. Plus he's more than just a little bit committed to the company. That is, I think that cornerstone investor who isn't going to allow it to go bust is now in place.

He's also got in cheap from his point of view. That means significant dilution of course, but that doesn't affect our own decision of what to do from here.

I think it's time to change our opinion on the company. Or, rather, to be more accurate, I think I've changed my opinion of it.

My view

I don't think that everything's going to be lovely for Aston Martin, not at all. Rather, I do think that they've plugged their immediate financing gap. Plus they've now got that cornerstone investor and one who isn't going to allow the executive management to do anything that will overstrain the new capital structure.

I think it's a buy from this level.

I would note, importantly, that Stroll has given up the material change clause on this renegotiation. Whatever happens, he can't do this again.

The investor view

Given what's been happening we're all trying to buy from the bottom. Stroll has used - righteously, this is not criticism - the market fall to substantially revise his offer to finance Aston Martin. The company now has operating capital and at the completion of the issue - it's fully underwritten - will have the capital it needs for at least the next few years. Plus that cornerstone investor who is committed.

Sure, luxury cars might still not be quite the business sector we'd select at first given recent events. But a fully, for the moment, financed and capitalized organization is a rare beast at present. And I think the current price is artificially depressed by the conjunction of the capital worries before the buy in and also the market fall.

Of course, any actions in this market are going to be for modest sums but I think Aston Martin is now a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.