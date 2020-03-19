Copper - The Next Shoe Drops In Markets

Copper is a base metal that is a building block for infrastructure around the world. Copper is also a barometer of the overall health and wellbeing of the global economy. As the world has come down with a case of Coronavirus with no treatment or vaccine, the health of the globe has deteriorated, and the price of copper has been falling. In a world where scientists and health professionals will hold the key for future success or failure when combating the virus, "Doctor Copper" could become a barometer of progress. China is ground zero for the outbreak, but the virus has spread around the globe. It appears that Coronavirus has peaked in the world's most populous nation, but that is not the case in Europe, the United States and most other countries around the world.

China is the demand side of the equation for copper and other base metals. The price of crude oil recently dropped to its lowest level since February 2016. The energy commodity fell to a low of $22.04 per barrel on March 18 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract, as oil moved below the 2016 bottom at $26.05. Copper was trading at below $2.17 per pound on March 18. The early 2016 bottom in the base metal was at $1.9355 per pound. Copper is also the leader of the base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange. The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) holds a portfolio that includes copper, aluminum, and zinc.

New lows as copper threatens to join to crude oil

On Friday, March 6, the price of nearby crude oil futures fell to a low of $41.05 per barrel. The price gapped lower on Sunday night, March 8, and has yet to trade higher than $36.35. Oil fell to its lowest price since 2016 when it reached a low of $27.34. In February 2016, when most commodities prices hit multiyear lows, the price of WTI futures hit bottom at $26.05 per barrel. On March 18, that support level gave way as the price fell to $22.60, the lowest price for the energy commodity since 2002.

Copper found its bottom in early 2016 at $1.9355 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, copper fell to a new low of $2.1765 on the continuous contract, with the nearby May futures contract reaching $2.1555 per pound on March 18. Price momentum and relative strength indicators are falling towards oversold readings, but in the current risk-off environment, technical metrics do not mean much. Open interest has declined from just below 267,000 to below 215,900 contracts since the end of 2019. The decline in the total number of open long and short positions in the copper futures market while the price is falling is typically not a validation of a bearish trend in a futures market. However, these are not typical times. Market participants in the copper arena are moving to the sidelines pushing the open interest metric lower. Monthly volatility moved from below 15% to 22.23% since late 2019, and the potential for wider price ranges over the coming days and weeks is rising.

As the situation in the global economy worsens, copper has the potential to plunge. The current situation is already worse than the 2008 financial crisis in a host of markets. The price of copper futures plunged from $4.216 to a low of $1.2475 in 2008. Crude oil fell to a low of $22.60, so far, on March 18. That year, copper's low was at 62.90 cents per pound.

The Chinese economy is improving - or is it?

We have heard reports that economic conditions in China are on the rebound as the number of Coronavirus cases and deaths have begun to decline. However, the government of China tightly controls its messaging to the rest of the world. While hopeful that the conditions in China are improving, we must look at any reports with a grain of salt.

China is the demand side of the fundamental equation for the copper market. The world's most populous nation requires more of the red metal than any other country in the world for infrastructure building. While China is the demand side, the leading producer is Chile. Peru has the second-largest annual output of the nonferrous metal. These South American nations have confirmed cases, which could begin to cause production delays and declines over the coming weeks and months. If China's economy stabilizes and Coronavirus spreads throughout Chile and Peru, we could see less impact on the copper market. However, risk-off conditions lift the odds towards a significant price decline in copper and other base metals. Additionally, as the virus spreads, the potential of market closures may freeze prices, for a time eliminating transparency and inventory data.

Copper inventories on the LME move suddenly higher

Copper stocks on the London Metals Exchange have been trending lower since late February at the height of the crisis in China.

Source: LME/Kitco

As the chart shows, LME warehouse stockpiles of copper fell from a high of over 221,000 metric tons on February 27 to 179,725 tons as of March 16. However, on March 17, the stocks moved suddenly higher, which could have pushed copper 15 cents per pound lower on March 18.

Source: LME

As the chart shows, stocks rose by 22.6% or 40,600 metric tons from March 16 to March 17.

The sudden rise in inventories could have been the final straw that sent copper to the lowest price since October 2016.

Copper is the leader of the base metals

Another factor to consider is that the decline in the price of crude oil and all energy commodities pushes production costs of copper and other base metals lower. Energy is a substantial cost when it comes to extracting ores and minerals from the crust of the earth and in the treatment, smelting, and refining processes.

Copper may not be the most liquid metal that trades on the London Metals Exchange, but it is the leader of the pack when it comes to sensitivity to macro events. While each of the metals has individual supply and demand characteristics, during risk-off periods, many tend to follow the price action in the copper market. The red metal trades alongside aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin on the LME. Copper is also a barometer for all industrial commodities.

As the global economy grinds to a halt, the demand for all of the metals will decline, and prices are susceptible to downdrafts. The most liquid metals when it comes to volumes and trading activity in the base metals sector are copper, aluminum, and zinc.

DBB tracks the price of copper, aluminum, and zinc

The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund is a product that follows the price action in the three metals. The most recent top holdings and fund summary of DBB include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBB has net assets of $101.42 million, trades an average of 109,085 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Active month May COMEX copper futures reached a peak in 2020 at $2.8930 per pound. The price declined to its most recent low of $2.1555 on March 18, a drop of 25.5%.

Source: CQG

DBB fell from its high of $15.46 on January 16 to a low of $12.35 on March 18 or 20.1%.

Source: CQG

The longer-term chart shows that DBB fell from a high of $29.70 in mid-2017 to a low of $10.90 during the depths of the last financial crisis or 63.3%.

Copper and the other base metals prices are vulnerable to further price downdrafts in the current environment. At just over $2.16 per pound on March 18 and falling, copper was already trading at the lowest price since October 2016. The low from the beginning of that year at $1.9355 is the target on the downside. In 2008, the price of the red metal traded below $1.25 per pound. Copper and the other nonferrous metals are falling and are still in the danger zone.

