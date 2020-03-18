UnipolSai Is Oversold

The insurance sector has suffered along with the rest of the financial market in the recent sell-off. However, I believe that among the second-tier insurance companies there are some that have been oversold. UnipolSai (OTC:FDIAY) is one of them. I expect UnipolSai to benefit from the anti-Coronavirus measures adopted by the Italian government and, at the price of EUR1.88 (03/17/2020), I see a good entry point in a stock with strong financial resiliency.

UnipolSai's market cap is EUR5.24bn and the share is currently trading 32% below its 52-weeks high (EUR2.79). UnipolSai ended FY2019 with an adjusted net profit of EUR721m, up 3.2% on the previous year. Total premium earned stood at EUR14.0bn, an increase of 14.4% over the figure at FY2018 (EUR12.2bn on a comparable basis). The non-life business accounted for EUR8.2bn (58% of total revenues), while the life business for EUR5.8bn.

Coronavirus outbreak in Italy

COVID-19 has now surpassed 190k cases worldwide (at the time of writing) and it is spreading all over Europe, with Italy being the first notable victim. The count of infected people in Italy accelerated over the last few days, reaching 26k cases and 2,500 victims.

On March 11, the Italian Government imposed new restrictive measures in an attempt to stop the spread of Coronavirus. These actions oblige citizens across the whole country to stay at home, unless for emergencies or essential work-related purposes. Italians are facing a new reality of life with travel restrictions and enforced space between people in public places. Bars, restaurants, schools, universities, museums, sports centers and all retailers apart from pharmacies and food shops have been closed across the whole country. Courts will stop activities as well. All these measures will last until April 3.

Even if Italy's measures will prove successful, Italy's GDP is likely to face a significant fall and hundreds of small-medium businesses risk closure as their liquidity dries up. However, I believe that this scenario could turn out to be positive for UnipolSai.

UnipolSai can benefit from claims reduction

As shown in the chart, by far the largest part of UnipolSai's business is motor insurance (mobility), which accounts for 55%, or EUR4.5bn, of non-life premiums. With Italian citizens obliged to stay at home, I expect a significant drop in claims frequency due to a lower use of cars. There are no hard data available yet, but traffic in Italy has fallen to very low levels: cities like Rome and Milan, famous for their traffic jams, have almost become ghost towns.

Source: analysis of company data

In the health business, which represents 9% of UnipolSai's non-life premiums, the Company could benefit from a decrease in patients accessing its medical centers due to the fear of being infected. Moreover, the majority of medical treatments against Coronavirus are covered by the Italian public health-care system, so UnipolSai does not expect to see an increase in claims for these.

UnipolSai has very limited exposure to business interruption policies, which tend to be ancillary guarantees in respect of specific events and do not include disease trigger clauses. Moreover, UnipolSai does not insure events.

UnipolSai has a strong financial resilience

I expect the recent market falls to have only a small impact on UnipolSai's very high solvency ratio of 250% (vs a target of 170% - 200% at FY2019). The company discloses a positive sensitivity to decreasing rates due to the modeling of an interest rate floor. Lower rates imply lower volatilities and, consequently, lower solvency capital requirements.

Source: Company data

The widening of credit spreads should not hurt UnipolSai as the benefit through the volatility adjustment mechanism will more than offset the impact on the assets.

UnipolSai reports a potential negative impact from the widening of the Italian Government bonds (BTP) spread. Since the beginning of the year, the spread has increased of 74bps: should the BTP spread widen much further, then the country volatility adjustment is likely to kick in and protect the solvency ratio from further falls.

Conclusion

Although the Italian economy will probably face serious challenges in the next years, UnipolSai has a strong financial structure that gives resiliency.

Considering the upside opportunity that the Italian context can offer, the stock price of EUR1.88 (03/17/2020) seems a good entry point for an investment that can generate returns in the long term.

