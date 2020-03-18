High-Frequency Traders Are Hurting Our Stock Market And Economy, Here's What To Do

If you just take a look at the chart I hope you'll see what I see. There are some traders who are taking advantage of the low volume unfairly.

Once you think about it, how can you not get steamed about this?

Call them what you like, robots, algos, HF traders, whatever, they are ruining it for all of us. Look I'm not looking for conspiracy theories or for scapegoats to blame. But high-frequency trading outfits pay the exchanges for the privilege of colocating at the exchanges data centers to get the jump on other traders. They essentially have a fiber-optic pipeline that shaves off nanoseconds off of their trades. They can literally front-run the average Joe, and dare I say it, the legitimate investor. They also can rapidly issue bids and asks to manipulate the spreads. This is the info that has seeped out to us humanoids, who knows what tricks they can do with that kind of firepower. Why am I saying this? Well, let’s just take a look at the last few weeks of trading. We have had two of the sharpest drops of the five worst in all history, then we have these crazy one-day jumps. First the regularity of these moves are just obviously mechanical. If yesterday the S&P 500 shot up 6% and the futures are limit down with the S&P 500 ETF showing back down 6%. Look at the S&P 500 ETF Chart here.

It doesn’t take a data scientist to see that something isn’t right. It's hard to visualize the scale but the behavior on the right is fairly unprecedented. What's baffling are the pop-ups that neatly coincide with these tremendous drops. Perhaps it happens once, and then the market settles down, and you get another drop. But these regular spikes on no real news just screams manipulation.

Since the beginning of March, we have had three trading halts systemwide, the Dow moving more than 1000 points 9 times, the average daily volatility swing is 5.9% on the S&P 500. The Dow’s point range is 7,220 just in March. If this pattern was spread over 2-3 months it might make sense maybe. However, as I hoped that I have illustrated, the regularity of the squeeze up and the slam down in such a short while just smells bad. Yes, the market can act irrationally, maybe you’ll have one or two days of extreme volatility, but the market should set a general direction, a downward slope punctuated by steep declines as new data items are discounted. Finally, the market puts in a bottom. That's not remotely what's happening here. People this just stinks, that’s the best way to describe it.

Here’s what I think is really happening

Because investors and even conventional traders have largely vacated the market the high-frequency traders have the firepower to move the market. Maybe this is programmed based on the headlines, such as if there's no new news about the bail-out bill they short the indexes. The next day the order of the day is to run it back up. I suspect that more than one HF trader is doing this. They don’t have to meet in a backroom to coordinate, the pattern now is so obvious they all know what to do. Here’s a question, what fantastic news was revealed yesterday that pumped the S&P up almost 140 points, and the Dow 1000 points at the close? I think the Dow hit 1300 before the close. The answer my friends is nada, there was no news that mightily would lift these indexes so high fundamentally. Yes, the market can act irrationally, in fact, my whole thesis for trading and speculating is based on the idea that the market sometimes acts irrationally, and also to its own internal mechanics (the technicals) even in eccentric ways that are yet knowable. Right now this is an external mechanistic action that's disorienting legitimate (there I said it) market participants. What’s worse this is disrupting real businesses that employee flesh and blood people. Moreover, it's hurting the overall economy, and scaring people more than they already are. If the battle against the virus is a war, these people are war profiteers and they need to be stopped.

It isn’t just Trump that looks at the stock market to how they are doing

More than 50% of Americans own stocks or has 401Ks, and pensions, all depend on the stock market. Also, even those that don’t own any stocks or ETFs, like it or not use the stock market as a gauge for how the economy is doing. It's a heavy influence on consumer confidence and spending. So this nonsense is hurting everyone since the consumer is supporting the US economy. It has been a part of popular media for decades, and Trump is only the latest and currently loudest promoter of market indexes. So even those who are the most ardent anticapitalists who aren’t limousine liberals or anarchists have to be unnerved by what's being done to our markets. Yes, I'm saying that something is being done TO our markets. Let the indexes drop, and discount the possible recession, and then it will do what it does, eventually, the market will arrive at the right level. But this rapid up and down motion does not follow any market behavior I have seen, except what happened in December 2018, when the market slammed down out of proportion with the news flow. At that time once regular trading resumed after the Christmas holiday the indexes snapped back and everybody went back to rally mode. In this case, a few bad actors, in my opinion, are again taking advantage of the low volume, and are running up the indexes, only to short it at the top, and all the way back down. It’s enriching a few and hurting all of us.

Here's what I propose

The exchanges temporarily disconnect the colocations schemes until this crisis is over. Once the normal volume and behavior return, their additional volume does contribute liquidity and their shenanigans can’t outmuscle the overall markets. Also, who are we kidding, the exchanges need that revenue to exist. Either we as traders and investors are willing to have wider spreads and going back to paying for trades exchanges need revenue to run. I'm willing to let them be as long as they behave. The other thing that we MUST do is to temporarily reinstitute the “uptick rule.” The uptick rule was in place since the depression. It means that you can’t short a stock on a downtick. You can only short a stock as it goes up. A tick means 1/16 of a penny, that's how old this rule is, we don’t even talk about decimals points. In any case, what happens now is that shorts can come in and slam down an ETF. Once this pattern is established, everyone joins the party. Again, when the market has legitimate volume along with robotic HF trader volume, bear raids just don’t happen to this magnitude. Sometimes a company deserves to be shorted, and in times of normal volume the case could be made for not having the uptick rule, but these are not normal times. The excuses I have heard are that there are so many exchanges, and there are dark pools and they all have not implemented the uptick rule. I say too bad, either you put the programming in or shut down for the time being. You can bet your sweet bippy they will get ‘er done.

Get in touch with these people

SEC

Chairman Jay Clayton (202) 551-2100; chairmanoffice@sec.gov

NYSE

Stacey Cunningham President of the NYSE 1 212 896 2830

NYSE Investor Relations 1 770 857 4700

Nasdaq

Adena T. Friedman President and CEO +1 212 401 8700

Finra.org Financial Industry Regulatory Authority

Robert W. Cook CEO 301-590-6500

Office of the Ombudsman (888) 700-0028, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET

Chuck Schumer Senator of NY Phone: (212) 486-4430

New York Federal Reserve

John C. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer Tel: (212) 720-5000.

I know this is not a complete list, and I don’t have good emails. I hope that the readers who like to comment contribute contact info, especially email addresses. We need to be heard. Something needs to be looked into. This not about sour grapes over losing money, we are grown-ups. Stocks go down and stocks go up. This is different. If you agree then reach out to your congressman. I know Chuck Schumer cares about the stock market so I included him. Please scroll down to the comments and contribute some info or use the info to make your voice heard.

I Like Zillow (Z) (ZG)

It may seem odd that I;m actually recommending a name after I basically said the market is acting weird. Look, I think this is a temporary situation. Eventually, real market participants will come back into the market. So it makes sense to start buying some names, albeit very slowly. Also, I believe Z has some unique capabilities that will allow it to thrive in short order due to the unique circumstances of this epidemic

Zillow - Baby Boom, Seasonal and coronavirus arbitrage

With news that San Francisco is calling for people to shelter in place and public health officials asking us to avoid groups over 10, couples are staying home.

With little distraction in the way of spectator sports on TV, we can expect a boom in bundles of joy in the near future.

We have seen examples of this with blackouts, hurricanes, etc., that coincides with a rise of fertility. In this case, we can expect a baby boom on a national level, especially as this isolation is expected to last several weeks at least. By July this happy circumstance will be obvious and be a further catalyst to graduate families from an apartment to a new home.

Why Zillow? Why not the new home builders. Seasonal arbitrage

Well sure, there are some interesting names there too, like Pulte (PHM), KB Homes (KBH), and DR Horton (DHI). I'm sure there are others. I see Zillow as benefiting the most from this situation by their Zillow Offers - their instant home buying service, with seasonal arbitrage and also the coronavirus. What I mean by seasonal arbitrage is spring and summer are the prime home-buying season. What happens if you need to sell offseason?. Zillow Offers stands ready to buy, and they naturally get the “must sell” price. ZO then sells in the spring and summer months. Home revenue for last quarter was up by 1,359% and I expect it to do much better in the third quarter. Z reported adjusted EBITDA went negative after the investment in Homes, to -$3.2M from a year-ago $32.4M. And the net loss widened slightly on a GAAP basis, to $101.2M from a year-ago loss of $97.7M. This is the cost to hold that inventory and in the offseason Z will be rewarded in a torrid selling season late spring-early summer.

What do I mean by CoronaVirus Arbitrage?

Showing homes to strangers can seem fraught in this time of viral contagion right now. So why not use Zillow Offers? Perhaps you sell at a discount, but if you need to sell now ZO is a great option. As the selling season progresses and the health situation calms down, buyers will come back in droves and that will boost Zillow’s bottom line. Why will they come back in droves? There's a biological and demographic imperative. The biological will be the obvious enlargement of the family. It will be further incentive to leave that one or two-bedroom apartment into their first time home

Even if the baby is a bust, we have demographics in our favor, the average age in the US as 29, and family formation already is growing, with ultra-low interest rates, and banks that see it as their duty to lend. I expect an even bigger housing season than last year. As of March 6, applications to purchase a home rose 5.6 percent. Just this morning US housing starts a total of 1.599 million in February. That's near the pre-2008 level of housing demand.

This is a simple business model, buy low and sell high. Once Z demonstrates that it can turn its inventory, Z will return to old highs which are an easy double from its current level. Buy Z.

If you don’t think we will be back to normal by June - July then this isn’t for you. I believe that we will see a turn in Italy, and then the US pretty soon after that. We will have a big jump in infection rate, but only because we are going to have a ton of testing. I'm still not going in on the doomsday scenario and the time is coming that this will bear me out. If you are not as sanguine then just put Z on your watch list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.