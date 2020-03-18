Disney: Think Beyond The COVID-19 Time Frame

Since my last article was written on Disney about 3 weeks ago, the share price has fallen about 30% due to the market-wide correction due to the COVID-19 situation.

Introduction

Since my last article was written on Disney (DIS) about 3 weeks ago, the share price has fallen about 30% due to the market-wide correction due to the COVID-19 situation. In that article, I highlighted the strengths of Disney’s various business segments and why I’m bullish on its long-term prospects while cautioning that the COVID-19 may have a material impact on its short-term balance sheet, particularly on the Studio and Parks business.

Since then, the COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (“WHO”) and the epicenter of the outbreak has been shifted from China to Europe, with the number of cases expected to rise rapidly in the US as well. This has led to city-wide lockdowns and major sporting events suspended and key attractions being closed, which will undoubtedly impact Disney’s business. The market also reacted negatively to the surprise announcement of Bob Iger stepping down as CEO.

Triple Whammy For Disney

Several countries have recently implemented what has been effectively a nationwide shutdown. Italy has the most death rates from COVID-19 after China and has implemented a nationwide shutdown except for essential shops and services. This came after the country had already put in place lockdowns to restrict citizens' movement. This was followed by Spain and France. The European Union also closed the external borders to foreigners, echoing the move made earlier by Canada.

In the US, the CDC has recommended canceling any events for 50 or more people for the next 8 weeks. With the COVID-19 now having spread to all 50 states and several states declaring a state of emergency, it is, of course, no wonder that going to the theatre is not at the top of people’s priority now. In fact, the recent release of “Onward” had the lowest box office opening for a Pixar film since 2015. Other peers in the industry decided that it was wise to postpone upcoming blockbuster films. “F9,” the next installment of the Fast and Furious franchise as well as the new James Bond Movie “No Time To Die” have both been postponed.

It was no surprise that Disney decided to do the same with Mulan originally expected to be launched in late March and Black Widow in Early May. Both films have since been postponed without a new expected release date. Mulan was expected to be a big hit in China while the delay of Black Widow may affect the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. While it was already expected that 2020 will be a down year for the studio compared to the stellar 2019, the delay of films will surely hit bottom line short term. Given that the company has also suspended the filming of live-action films, it is unclear whether there will be further delays to future film releases.

In terms of parks, while the Shanghai and Hong Kong resort had been closed since January, the rise in global cases of the COVID-19 will also make a huge impact on Disney, Effectively, all of Disney’s global parks and resorts have been shut down to encourage social distancing with the exception of the Shanghai resort which has partially been reopened with the situation in China getting under control. While the Shanghai and Hong Kong closure had been factored in by the company’s guidance in the last quarter, the full impact of the closure of parks globally remains to be seen, though it will be huge, given that this segment was the biggest contributor to Disney’s operating income in the previous quarter. To compound matters, the launch of baby Yoda merchandise may be delayed due to supply chain disruption in China, further complicating the company’s efforts to monetize this character after opting to keep the character a secret during promotions for The Mandalorian.

Lastly, the media networks segment has also not been spared, with several sports events such as the NBA being suspended, and the NCAA March Madness Tournament canceled. The cancellation of such high profile and popular sports events will have a huge impact on Disney’s ABC and ESPN network as sports have some of the best content for advertisers given that they help to maintain a captive audience.

Succession Planning Long In Place

While the timing of Bob Iger stepping down as CEO is surprising, the move had been planned for some time with Bob Iger originally due to step down in 2021. His replacement, Bob Chapek, has been with the company for 27 years and was previously running the parks and resorts business. As the company transitions to streaming with Disney+, it is worth mentioning that prior to the launch of Disney+, parks, and resorts was the only business within Disney that was direct to consumer. Coupled with his long tenure with the company, in my opinion, Bob Chapek will make a worthy successor.

While the succession was not generally well-received by the market, it must be noted that Bob Iger will still be staying till the end of 2021 to focus on the company’s creative strategy. He will be staying on in the capacity of the executive chairman, which still has operational responsibilities compared to a non-executive chairman. Bob Iger has undoubtedly been a huge success for Disney and investors would be glad to know that Bob Chapek has already gone on record saying not to expect major changes in the company’s main strategy any time soon.

Every Cloud Has A Silver Lining

While the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak will lead to a material impact on 3 of Disney’s 4 business segments, I believe that Disney’s long-term strengths are still valid as discussed in my earlier article. With regards to the parks, it is encouraging that the Shanghai resort has reopened partially. I have no doubt that attendance at the parks will go back to normal once the COVID-19 situation settles down.

While delaying the film will affect short-term revenue and may post strategic challenges in new release dates which may cascade down to future film delays, in the long run, it could be beneficial as the company will surely prefer to launch a film when social distancing is not encouraged and there will be a higher chance of success at the box office.

In addition, the fact that people are forced to stay at home will surely be a good thing for Disney+. While the platform is still available in limited markets and not expected to break-even before 2024, this is a good opportunity to gather more users to sign up and keep them engaged. The company is definitely thinking along this line with Frozen 2 being made available on Disney+, 3 months ahead of plan.

Conclusion

I normally focus on tech and biotech companies but given the overall strengths of the company and its market-leading position, I am bullish on Disney’s long-term prospects despite the price tanking since my last article around 3 weeks ago.

I would recommend every investor to consider having Disney in their portfolio as a part of diversification and rate Disney a Buy. I have a medium-sized position in the company and intend to hold it for the long term.

The coronavirus situation remains a macro uncertainty factor and may very well trigger a recession. As always, investors should always conduct their due diligence and consider their risk profile and time horizon before taking up any positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.