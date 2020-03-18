Clovis: Market Volatility Provides Opportunity To Reload

I reveal my strategy for adding to my position and why I am remaining conservative despite the my bullish outlook.

I believe the recent market selloff has provided me an opportunity to reload on my CLVS position. I discuss why I think CLVS is worth a speculative buy.

Clovis recently reported their Q4/2019 earnings with a miss on EPS and beat on revenues. Unfortunately, the company reported their mixed earnings in the middle of the coronavirus selloff.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) recently reported their Q4/2019 earnings with a miss on EPS and a slight beat on revenue. The company provided a commercial update for Rubraca, which revealed a 5% increase in net revenue in Q4 over Q3. The company's full-year global net revenue was $143M, which was up 50% from 2018. Unfortunately, the company released the lackluster report in the middle of the recent market sell-off. As a result, the stock got punished, returning towards its 52-week low and has provided me a chance to reload after selling the majority of my position after the Q4's buyout speculation.

Figure 1: CLVS Daily (Source: Trendspider)

I intend to review the company's latest updates and earnings to defend a CLVS buy in this volatile market. In addition, I discuss my strategy to add to my position.

Expanding The Label

Rubraca has an upcoming PDUFA date of May 15th to expand the label for the treatment of BRCA1/2-mutant recurrent, metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. The sNDA was based on data from the TRITON2 clinical program and advanced prostate cancer. The data showed an ORR of 43.9% and a 52.0% PSA response rate in BRCA1/2 mutation. In addition, confirmed radiographic responses were durable, with 60% enduring 24 weeks or longer.

Figure 2: TRITON Data (Source: CLVS)

Back in January, Clovis announced that the FDA accepted the company's sNDA with a priority review status, so, it is possible for us to hear the FDA's decision prior to May 15th. Clovis believes they will able to launch in prostate cancer upon receipt of approval and will attempt to dominate approximately 12% of BRCA mutation metastatic CRPC population.

Figure 3: Rubraca's Potential in Prostate (Source: CLVS)

Admittedly, I am not sure if we will see a massive increase in Rubraca revenue, but I will happy to see an uptick in the commercial data. In addition, it will be nice to see Rubraca take its first step outside ovarian cancer.

Pipeline

Another reason for reloading is the pending catalysts scheduled in the coming quarters and years. The company has been working hard to keep their pipeline moving, which will create potent catalysts for the stock in the coming quarters.

First and foremost, I have my eye on the Phase III ATHENA trial in first-line maintenance for advanced ovarian cancer. The ATHENA is expected to test Rubraca as a monotherapy in the first-line maintenance setting in the HRD population, inclusive of BRCA, and the intent-to-treat population. In addition, it will study the combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo and Rubraca in the same population. If successful, Rubraca could be seen as one of the leading front-line maintenance therapies as monotherapy and in combination with one of the world's leading oncology agents.

Another study to keep an eye on is the Phase II LODESTAR study that is evaluating Rubraca in patients with recurrent solid tumors associated with the HRR gene mutations. If successful, the company hopes the data from the trial will support accelerated approval and will expand Rubraca's label even further.

Clovis is also testing a combination of BMS' Opdivo with lucitanib in a Phase Ib/II study for gynecological and other solid tumors. Clovis is hoping to have preliminary data at some point in 2020.

I am interested to see what the company is going to do with their peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, FAP-2286. The company mentioned that they expect FAP-2286 to be a targeted radiotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors and plans to submit an IND in the second half of 2020. It will be interesting to see how the company wants to manage this product candidate and where it will land in the hierarchy of their pipeline programs.

Commercial Progress

Clovis recently reported their Q4 and 2019 earnings with Rubraca pulling in $39.3M in Q4 net product revenue for 2019. The U.S. net product revenue came in at $36.1M and ex-U.S. net product revenue was only $3.2M. For full-year 2019, net product revenue was $143M, which comprised of $137.2M in the U.S. and $5.8M in ex-U.S. product revenues. Overall, the 2019 revenues were up 50% from $95.4M in 2018, so investors should be feeling fairly bullish. Indeed, CLVS investors would like to see a bit more growth, but we have to concede that Clovis is trying to compete with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in the PARP space, so we can't expect exponential sequential growth.

Financials

One of the biggest downside risks comes from the company's debt and outstanding convertible senior notes. Clovis has been repurchasing a large number of their senior notes over the past year. Clovis has repurchased $190.3M aggregate principal amount of its 2021 2.5% convertible senior notes and $123.4M of its 2024 4.5% convertible senior notes. Approximately $97.2M aggregate principal amount of the 2021 notes remain outstanding, and approximately $140M of 2024 aggregate principal amount of notes remain outstanding. Furthermore, the company has $300M in 2025 1.25% convertible senior notes.

Can the company pay off that debt? At the end of 2019, Clovis had $296.7M in cash, cash equivalents and available for sale securities. In addition, Clovis has up to $140M available to draw to fund the ATHENA trial through Q3 2022. So, it doesn't appear that these notes will cripple the company in the near future. In fact, Clovis believes that they "have sufficient cash, cash equivalents and available for sale securities to fund the company operating plan into the second half of 2021."

Fresh Discount

The recent market sell-off has many of previous winners and undersized positions returning to discount valuations. I decided to unload most of my CLVS during Q4's buyout speculation, now, I am looking to reload because the valuation is too good to pass by. Clovis reported $143M in annual revenue, which is about 2.58 price-to-sales. Considering the industry's average price-to-sales is 5x, we can say CLVS is currently discounted for its latest revenue growth. What is more, the company is expected to record sequential growth in the coming years and could pass $1B in revenue in 2028 (Figure 4).

Figure 4: CLVS Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

At that revenue, CLVS would have a forward price-to-sales of 0.45x, which means the company would pull-in about 2x the revenue than its current market cap in 2028. Admittedly, Rubraca's launch hasn't been very impressive, and the stock's performance reflects that. However, the company remains committed to growing their revenues by amassing global market share and encouraging the adoption of Rubraca as the maintenance treatment in the recurrent ovarian cancer paradigm. In addition, we can look forward to seeing an increase in European revenues as Rubraca continues to launch in England, Italy, France, and Spain, along with continued revenue growth in Germany. As a result, we should expect to see the company to report revenue growth in the coming years. Indeed, I don't know if the company can get to $1B in revenue by 2028, but I don't expect Rubraca's sales growth to stall as the company expands its label and territories.

My Plan

I have been waiting for another opportunity to reload on CLVS and was pretty close to pushing the buy button a couple of weeks ago, but the recent sell-off forced me to pull back and wait. Now, CLVS is moving closer to a 52-week low and a $3 base that established in October (Figure 1).

I am expecting to see some support at that level, so, I am going to put some small buy orders in that area. If the share price blasts through that area, I will hold off on adding until a new level of support is established and will add once it is able to reacquire the $3 trading range.

If the stock moves above $6.00, I will hold off on adding to my position until the coronavirus scare is in the rear-view mirror, and the company has revealed that the virus has not had a significant impact on their Q1 or Q2 earnings. Luckily, Rubraca is an oral agent for oncology, so I don't expect patients to be forced to cease their treatment during this crisis. Still, I would rather wait and see what the company reports in the coming quarters before committing to a buy above $6.00.

Overall, I expect to leave 2020 with half of the position size I had in 2019. Despite my bullish outlook, I need to accept the possibility we are entering a long-term bear market that is not willing to pay a premium on a speculative biotech stock.

