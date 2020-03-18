Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 3/16/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/16/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

TransDigm (TDG),

Kala Pharm (KALA), and

Cheniere Energy (CQP).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Westlake Chemical (WLK),

Prospect Capital (PSEC),

Overseas Shipholding (OSG), and

Intl Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

HubSpot (HUBS),

Travelzoo (TZOO),

Splunk (SPLK),

Roper Technologies (ROP),

ServiceNow (NOW),

Natl Retail Props (NNN),

Forty Seven (FTSV),

Digital Realty Trust (DLR),

Datadog (DDOG),

Ameren (AEE), and

Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Imara (IMRA).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Small Robert J DIR TransDigm TDG B $64,956,337 2 Barry John F CEO,DIR,BO Prospect Capital PSEC B $20,812,534 3 Grunberg Gregory DIR Kala Pharm KALA JB* $19,999,998 4 Orbimed Advisors DIR,BO Imara IMRA JB* $15,000,000 5 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $13,173,843 6 Blackstone BO Cheniere Energy CQP B $10,504,052 7 New Enterprise Assoc 14 BO Imara IMRA JB* $7,600,000 8 Saltchuk Resources BO Overseas Shipholding OSG JB* $7,046,690 9 Ttwfgp BO Westlake Chemical WLK B $5,271,073 10 Shah Dharmesh CTO,DIR HubSpot HUBS B $4,976,915

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Weissman Irving DIR Forty Seven FTSV AS $23,591,472 2 Luddy Frederic B DIR ServiceNow NOW AS $7,112,666 3 Chapman Laurence DIR Digital Realty Trust DLR JS* $1,042,730 4 Azzurro Capital BO Travelzoo TZOO S $958,706 5 Index Ventures Vi \(Jersey$4 BO Datadog DDOG S $913,072 6 Wright Christopher DIR Roper Technologies ROP S $901,350 7 Boudreau Philip P VP Abbott Laboratories ABT AS $869,200 8 Habicht Kevin B VP,CFO,DIR Natl Retail Props NNN S $845,609 9 Merritt Douglas CEO,DIR Splunk SPLK AS $700,590 10 Birk Mark C VP Ameren AEE S $365,350

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round-Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.