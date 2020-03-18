Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 3/16/20

Includes: CQP, IFF, KALA, OSG, PSEC, TDG, WLK
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/16/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • TransDigm (TDG),
  • Kala Pharm (KALA), and
  • Cheniere Energy (CQP).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Westlake Chemical (WLK),
  • Prospect Capital (PSEC),
  • Overseas Shipholding (OSG), and
  • Intl Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • HubSpot (HUBS),
  • Travelzoo (TZOO),
  • Splunk (SPLK),
  • Roper Technologies (ROP),
  • ServiceNow (NOW),
  • Natl Retail Props (NNN),
  • Forty Seven (FTSV),
  • Digital Realty Trust (DLR),
  • Datadog (DDOG),
  • Ameren (AEE), and
  • Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Small Robert J

DIR

TransDigm

TDG

B

$64,956,337

2

Barry John F

CEO,DIR,BO

Prospect Capital

PSEC

B

$20,812,534

3

Grunberg Gregory

DIR

Kala Pharm

KALA

JB*

$19,999,998

4

Orbimed Advisors

DIR,BO

Imara

IMRA

JB*

$15,000,000

5

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$13,173,843

6

Blackstone

BO

Cheniere Energy

CQP

B

$10,504,052

7

New Enterprise Assoc 14

BO

Imara

IMRA

JB*

$7,600,000

8

Saltchuk Resources

BO

Overseas Shipholding

OSG

JB*

$7,046,690

9

Ttwfgp

BO

Westlake Chemical

WLK

B

$5,271,073

10

Shah Dharmesh

CTO,DIR

HubSpot

HUBS

B

$4,976,915

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Weissman Irving

DIR

Forty Seven

FTSV

AS

$23,591,472

2

Luddy Frederic B

DIR

ServiceNow

NOW

AS

$7,112,666

3

Chapman Laurence

DIR

Digital Realty Trust

DLR

JS*

$1,042,730

4

Azzurro Capital

BO

Travelzoo

TZOO

S

$958,706

5

Index Ventures Vi \(Jersey$4

BO

Datadog

DDOG

S

$913,072

6

Wright Christopher

DIR

Roper Technologies

ROP

S

$901,350

7

Boudreau Philip P

VP

Abbott Laboratories

ABT

AS

$869,200

8

Habicht Kevin B

VP,CFO,DIR

Natl Retail Props

NNN

S

$845,609

9

Merritt Douglas

CEO,DIR

Splunk

SPLK

AS

$700,590

10

Birk Mark C

VP

Ameren

AEE

S

$365,350

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.