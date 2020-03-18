Aduro: Float Like A Butterfly, Sting Like A Bee

Intro

Aduro (NASDAQ:ADRO) is a biotechnology company with a focus on therapies designed to harness the body's natural immune system.

Product candidates from Aduro's two primary platforms (cGAS-STING and B-select monoclonal antibody) form a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates that allow the company to collaborate with leading global pharmaceutical companies like Merck (MRK), Eli Lilly (LLY), and Novartis (NVS).

Data by YCharts

With the market in panic mode as COVID-19 pandemic continues, the decline in Aduro Biotech's stock price could represent a great opportunity to open one long position. If you like the idea, I recommend you continue reading this article, I will try to be as objective as possible.

Pipeline

(Source: Company presentation)

ADU-S100 (STING agonist)

STING (stimulator of interferon genes) is a crucial component in DNA-mediated innate immunity. The STING receptor is generally expressed at high levels in immune cells and many other cells in the body. Once activated, the STING receptor initiates a deep innate immune response, inducing the expression of cytokines, including interferons and chemokines.

Aduro is developing STING pathway activators in oncology under its worldwide collaboration with Novartis. The assumptions on which the program is based is that the activation of the intracellular STING receptor may result in a potent tumor-specific immune response.

Aduro's lead STING pathway candidate is ADU-S100 (also known as MIW815).

ADU-S100 is investigated in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial in combination with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab, an anti-PD1 monoclonal antibody), as first-line treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN).

The Company is about to initiate a Phase 1 trial of ADU-S100 as a single agent administered intravesically in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) who are unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG), in the second half of 2020.

The scientific rationale for using ADU-S100 in patients with NMIBC is that patients who are unresponsive to BCG have a tumor microenvironment enriched with ADU-S100 targets.

Failure of BCG to prevent tumor recurrences presents a significant clinical challenge where progression to muscle-invasive disease is seen in 40% of patients. Progression to metastatic disease occurs in 20-30% of subjects who progress to muscle-invasive disease, with death in nearly all of these patients. There are currently no well-accepted systemic or intravesical treatments for patients who no longer respond to BCG therapy, so BCG-refractory patients constitute a high unmet medical need recognized by the FDA, which released specific guidance in February 2018.

ADU-S100 was also been evaluated in Phase 1 clinical trial as a single agent and in combination trial with Novartis' anti-PD1 spartalizumab (PDR001), in patients with cutaneously accessible metastatic solid tumors or lymphomas.

Aduro Biotech has reported its first data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer annual meeting (SITC18). Two of 40 heavily pretreated evaluable patients (5%) had a partial response with ADU-S100 given on its own, while another 11 patients saw their disease stabilize. Though not nearly as breathtaking, it was a sign of efficacy for ADU-S100 monotherapy.

Just one month before at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO18) Merck revealed that its STING agonist MK-1454 has no activity as monotherapy, but when used in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) allows it to achieve a partial response rate of 24%.

On June 02, 2019, Aduro and Novartis presented results from the Phase 1b trial of ADU-S100 in combination with anti-PD1 spartalizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors or lymphomas. Those data were encouraging for Aduro but not for its partner Novartis. Last December, the Swiss Company removed ADU-S100 from its portfolio, based on clinical data generated to date, adding that this wasn't due to safety concerns.

Now, Aduro continues to pursue the STING pathway under its collaboration and license agreement with Novartis.

BION-1301

BION-1301 is a monoclonal antibody targeting a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL, or tumor necrosis factor ligand superfamily member 13).

Aduro initially tested BION-1301 in a Phase 1/2 study in adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM) whose disease has progressed after three or more prior systemic therapies.

Based on a lack of clinical activity, last year, Aduro decided to discontinue the development of the antibody in multiple myeloma and to start a Phase 1 trial in patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN). According to the company, initial data in healthy volunteers are expected in H1 2020 and in IgAN patients in H2 2020.

(Source: Company presentation)

IgA nephropathy (also known as Berger's disease) is a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by the accumulation of an antibody called immunoglobulin A (IGA), leading to the deposition of immune complexes in the glomeruli of the kidneys (Gd-IgA). As the disease advances, patients with IgA nephropathy may require dialysis or kidney transplantation. There's no cure for IgA nephropathy, and there is no available treatment to reduce the production of Gd-IgA associated with IgA nephropathy.

MK-5890

MK-5890 is an anti-CD27 agonist selected with the same proprietary B-select monoclonal technology that created BION-1301 and currently evaluated in monotherapy and combination with pembrolizumab, in adults with advanced solid tumors.

CD27 is a member of the TNF receptor superfamily and plays (with its natural ligand CD70) a key role in T-cell activation, by providing a costimulatory signal.

Last November, Merck presented data from the first ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of MK-5890. Patients with advanced solid tumors receiving MK-5890 as monotherapy who progressed while on therapy were eligible for crossover to the MK-5890 and pembrolizumab combination arm.

The findings were accepted as a late-breaking abstract and for an oral presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2019).

Fourteen out of 25 patients enrolled in the MK-5890 monotherapy arm had crossed over to receive the combination regimen. Nineteen patients were enrolled in the combination arm with pembrolizumab.

In the monotherapy arm, one patient achieved a confirmed partial response, and in the combination arm, one patient achieved a confirmed partial response too. In the crossover phase, two patients achieved confirmed complete responses, and two patients achieved a confirmed partial response. At the time of analysis, two of the confirmed partial responses that crossed over were ongoing and had lasted six months or longer.

The maximum tolerated dose was defined as 200 mg every three weeks. Treatment with MK-5890, alone and in combination with pembrolizumab, demonstrated an acceptable safety profile.

On February 06, 2020, Aduro announced that the company earned a $10 million development milestone payment under its agreement with Merck for the initiation of the Phase 2 clinical trial of MK-5890. The Phase 2 trial is designed to assess the efficacy and safety of pembrolizumab in combination with MK-5890 in patients with advanced squamous or non-squamous NSCLC previously treated with anti-PD-L1 therapy.

Collaborations

Novartis

In March 2015, Aduro entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Pharmaceuticals regarding the development and commercialization of STING agonists in the field of oncology, including immuno-oncology and cancer vaccines.

Aduro granted Novartis a co-exclusive license to develop such products worldwide, an exclusive license to commercialize such products outside the United States, and a non-exclusive license to support it in marketing such products in the United States if Aduro will request such support.

Under the agreement, Aduro received an upfront payment of $200 million. In 2016, the Company earned a $35 million development milestone upon initiation of a Phase 1 trial for the first STING product candidate, ADU-S100. Aduro is eligible to receive up to an additional $215 million in development milestones and up to an additional $250 million in regulatory approval milestones.

Aduro will also receive 50% of gross profits on sales of any products commercialized in the United States and 45% of total profits for specified European countries and Japan. For each of these profit share countries, each party will be responsible for its respective commercial sharing percentage of all joint commercialization costs. For all other countries, Novartis will pay royalties in the mid-teens on all net sales.

In the United States, specified European countries and Japan, Aduro may elect to either reduce by 50% or to eliminate its development and commercialization cost-sharing obligation.

If Aduro chooses to reduce its cost-sharing percentage, then its profit share will also be reduced by 50%. If it decides to eliminate its development cost-sharing obligation, later Novartis will pay royalties on any net sales of a product for such region, as described above.

As I said before, in December 2019, Novartis removed ADU-S100 from its pipeline, so the SCCHN and the NMIBC studies evaluating ADU-S100 are being solely funded by Aduro.

The collaboration between Novartis and Aduro remains in effect, and both parties continue to jointly pursue STING pathway activation through systemic delivery as a therapeutic strategy.

Eli Lilly

On December 18, 2018, the Company and Eli Lilly signed a collaboration agreement connected with Aduro's cGAS-STING Pathway Inhibitor Program in autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

Under the Lilly Agreement, Aduro received an upfront payment of $12 million in the first quarter of 2019 and will be eligible for development and commercial milestones of up to approximately $620 million per product. Also, Lilly will pay tiered royalty payments at percentages in the single to low-double digits based on annual net sales of the licensed products. Aduro retains the option to co-fund the clinical development of each product in exchange for an increase in royalty payments and a reduction in certain milestone payments to the extent relevant to such a co-funded product.

Merck

Before being acquired by Aduro, the privately held company BioNovion, headquartered in Oss, the Netherlands, entered into a global license agreement with Merck in 2014.

In connection with the acquisition, Aduro became a party to the agreement under which the company licensed its anti-CD27 antibody to Merck.

In February 2020, Aduro received an additional $10 million development milestone payment for the initiation of the Phase 2 clinical trial of MK-5890. Aduro is eligible to receive future contingent payments, including up to $297 million in potential development milestone payments, and up to $135 million in commercial and net sales milestones for a product candidate. Also, it is eligible to receive royalties in the mid-single digits to low teens based on net sales.

(Source: Company presentation)

Cash and Corporate reconstruction

According to the company cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $213.6 million on December 31, 2019, compared to $277.9 million on December 31, 2018.

On January 9, 2020, Aduro announced a restructuring plan to extend the company's operating capital, further reducing its current workforce by 51 employees (approximately 59%) and shutting down the Aduro Biotech Europe headquarters in Oss, The Netherlands. The Company has made a sensible choice.

Again.

Just a year before that, Aduro started 2019 cutting 37% of its staff. The Company deprioritized several programs, including "personal live, attenuated, double-deleted Listeria monocytogenes" (LADD), ADU-1604 (anti-CTLA4), and ADU-1805 (anti-SIRPα).

(Source: Company presentation)

Aduro is more butterfly or more bee?

"Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. The hands can't hit what the eyes can't see." - Muhammad Ali

Back in 2008, two early-stage cancer therapy companies, Oncologic and Triton BioSystems merged to create Aduro BioTech. The new company was developing treatments using iron oxide nanoparticles to kill solid tumors. They were heated using a magnetic field to kill tumor cells without the side effects of radiation treatment or chemotherapy.

The Company (completely changed compared to seven years before) went public in 2015 at $17 a share, and six months later, it acquired BioNovion Holding.

GVAX, a cancer vaccine, and the Listeria-based LADD delivery platform were Aduro's primary focus at that time. Unfortunately, to date, both programs have proved to be a fiasco.

I already told you about Novartis and ADO-S100, but also Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) backed out of a lucrative (for Aduro) alliance.

I think it can be said that since Aduro entered the stock market, things have gotten tough.

Despite the failed programs, however, Aduro has always been able to reinvent itself and to find new partners signing lucrative deals. In this sense, the Company looks more like a phoenix, rather than a butterfly or a bee.

Potential upcoming catalysts summarized in the following:

(source: Company presentation)

Lastly, a final thought

Considering the history of the company, it becomes evident that developing and especially marketing drugs is not Aduro's strong suit. STING and cGAS are still areas of extreme interest, but I think there is a need to say a few words about the acquisition of BioNovion.

When acquired by Aduro BioNovion was betting on targeting PD1, CTLA4, CD27, and APRIL candidates, but also five bispecific antibody programs against immune-oncology targets, developed using Genmab's DuoBody Technology.

Merck, as we know, entered a license agreement with BioNovion in 2014 for the development and commercialization of CD27 antibody agonists, giving BioNovion an upfront payment of $15 million. Aduro Biotech acquired BioNovion the next year and established it as a subsidiary under the name Aduro Biotech Europe.

Having a partner like Merck is clearly a big plus thanks to the dominant position in the field of immunotherapy. Merck's Keytruda, also known as pembrolizumab, it's a cornerstone in immuno-oncology, but unexpected events paved its road to success.

The research program had to fight for funding through two mergers and acquisitions. At Merck, in 2009, it was considered such a low priority that it was shut down and placed on the out-license list as long as promising results from competitor Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) convinced Merck to change its mind.

Merck is responsible for Keytruda's commercial success, but where did it all come from? From Organon, a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Oss, Netherlands. Does any part of this story sound familiar to you? Yes, BioNovion was also headquartered in Oss.

Back to Keytruda, it was developed initially at Organon by a team led by Andrea van Elsas, and which included Hans van Eenennaam and John Dulos. Keep these names in mind.

The PD1 antibody program was conceived as part of an antibody portfolio to support Organon's core objectives, which included autoimmune disease but not oncology. The PD1 program ultimately did not produce useful agonists but exceptional antagonists.

Merck had its own anti-PD1 when acquired for $41 billion Schering-Plough, which in turn got the drug when it purchased Organon for $14 billion in 2007.

In 2011, van Elsas, van Eenennaam and Dulos founded BioNovion, to further develop the antibody technology from Organon.

The three developers now respectively work at Aduro as Chief Scientific Officer, Executive Vice President, and Director.

Valuation

In conclusion, if Keytruda's history tells us anything, the right people at the right time can make a difference. Those who have contributed to the fortune of Keytruda are now with Aduro, and maybe the right time for the Company is now.

Compared to other listed companies, Aduro is still far from its 52-week low ($0,90). Recent market capitalization values the company at $200M. It's not cheap, considering that Aduro doesn't have a clear path towards regulatory approval for none of its candidates, but it is well funded at the moment and has solid collaboration partners like Novartis, Merck, and Eli Lilly.

In the short run, Aduro's stock price will most likely depend on upcoming catalysts and almost all of them will take place in the second half of 2020.

Just for the record, I'm waiting to buy at a lower price, than, if I can buy, my intention is to sell before the catalysts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADRO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.