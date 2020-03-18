Seeking Alpha
Merk Research: Fed Report (Abridged) March 2020

by: Axel Merk
Axel Merk
Summary

Measures taken to flatten the virus spread curve (so as not to overwhelm healthcare systems) are creating extreme short-term economic strain.

Financial conditions will be the primary concern of the Fed over the next several weeks.

I expect a significant increase in the Fed’s balance sheet in the weeks and months ahead with QE, commercial paper, foreign swap lines, and usage of the discount window.

