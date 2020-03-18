Schlumberger: Slump, Slump, Slump

A combination of dividends, share repurchases and M&A over the past few years has created much more stress than would have been the case if management had been more conservative.

Schlumberger (SLB) was once regarded as a distinctive market leader with margins and other great operating metrics to show for it, yet continued slump in capital spending and the current conditions are too much for Schlumberger to overcome.

In January, Schlumberger reported its 2019 results which make a great starting point to see how Schlumberger is doing today as the outlook is not just very uncertain, it looks very cloudy as well, to say the least.

The Numbers

Schlumberger reported sales of $32.9 billion in 2019, up about a hundred million on an annual basis although fourth quarter sales fell by mid single digits. The company reported a huge $10.1 billion net loss as a result of a more than $13 billion impairment charge and after backing out this charge, earnings would have come in at $1.47 per share, down fifteen cents on the year.

The issue is not just that earnings power has been modest or earnings are trending down, the issue is that of debt incurred by Schlumberger in recent years as the company has made quite a few acquisitions and bought back quite some stock, despite the continued headwinds hitting the business.

Schlumberger ended 2019 with $2.2 billion in cash and equivalents, yet had more than $15.3 billion in debt on its books, as well as another billion in post-retirement liabilities and some other liabilities. At best, net debt could be pegged at $13 billion which is a big number with adjusted net earnings only totaling $2 billion, although the often looked at EBITDA metric comes in much higher of course.

While the situation was very much manageable when oil was trading around $50, with the company reporting adjusted earnings, this no longer is the case. Amidst a big net debt load and annual dividend payments of $2.8 billion (actually surpassing adjusted earnings), something has to give. Furthermore, the company bought back a nominal amount of shares last year, yet the big issue is of course the fact that activity will plunge further, making that recent adjusted earnings are no longer indicative.

With $32 billion in revenues in 2019, we know that about a third is generated in North America and given the current turmoil, one should perhaps not be surprised to see revenue declines to the tune of 50% at some point given the huge capital spending cuts announced by notably E&P players in recent days/weeks. International capital spending will undoubtedly come down a lot as well, as mostly government clients have real budget issues given the need to stimulate the economy and lower realized prices and volumes as well.

Hence, I would not be surprised to see a ten billion cut to the revenue numbers, not necessarily for 2020 as the company might still work on existing projects, but more so as a run rate. Such a fall in sales and margin compression should certainly wipe out all the remaining adjusted earnings, and probably translate into losses. The only positive thing is that capital spending will certainly lag depreciation expenses again, providing more cash flows than adjusted earnings suggest. Given the circumstances, it seems highly unlikely that the company would deliver on positive free cash flows this year.

Valuation Thoughts

A current share count of 1.4 billion shares trade at just $15, valuing Schlumberger at $21 billion in terms of the equity, and about $34 billion in terms of the enterprise valuation, at roughly 1 times sales.

The extent of the share price declines has been horrifying with shares peaking at $120 in the summer of 2014 before oil crashed for the first time, causing shares to drop to $70 in the aftermath after which shares recovered a bit.

While the company saw a bit of a recovery, the North American shale story has not gone so well as oil prices simply have not seen a meaningful recovery in recent years and amidst the free fall in oil prices and uncertainty in recent weeks, shares have fallen to just $15. Effectively shares are now down about 90% from the absolute peak, in part because investors worry about the strategy of continued elevated dividends, share buybacks and acquisitions pursued in recent years, something which is now hurting the leverage situation.

While a collapse in oil prices would normally be short-lived with shale acting as some sort of swing producer and a halt in capital spending resulted in gradual pressure on oil production, this might not help if OPEC is deliberately pumping more oil, just as the world economy might enter a deep recession. This all add to the uncertainties as investors and credit investors do not look favorable to Schlumberger and the economy at large at this point in time.

What Now?

Quite frankly, the first move to be made by management should be a complete elimination of the dividend as while the management might be able to operate and run the company well (look at the still sizable adjusted profits in tough times) the capital allocation strategies might at least be questioned. This is certainly the case as the company declared another dividend equal to $0.50 per share, or approximately $700 million in actual dollar terms as recent as early February.

In fact, I have been attracted to the great operating performance of the company in the past as I averaged down to $50 this time last year causing Schlumberger to be my largest oil-related exposure to the sector, as I did not have direct exposure to E&P names. While I recognize that the operating conditions are very hard, I am not happy/impressed with the skills of management on the financial front as a bit more conservative practice might have avoided a lot of stress seen in current times. Furthermore, this stress could turn into real pain in the form of dilution or other measures which structurally impair the position of equity holders into the future.

Hence, I am not bailing out on Schlumberger as I am certainly not really knowing what to do. The current strategy, too much debt, low pricing and secular headwinds with electricity to some extent replacing oil in the long run, is painful for Schlumberger and I can only count myself fortunate with a significant underweight to the sector.

The entire situation will remain highly uncertain with perhaps bailouts or other forms of assistance required, while it is hard to see what the outcome in that case might be for equity investors.

Please subscribe to the premium service in order to get access to more actionable ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.