Potbelly: Priced For Failure Just Before The Turnaround

Potbelly's stock is highly speculative. Especially in this new "social-distancing" environment. Investors could be richly rewarded, but should use only cash they can afford to lose completely if they plan to bet on this stock.

Potbelly is not out of the woods yet and a successful turnaround is far from guaranteed. Potbelly is banking on future franchise deals. Potbelly also currently relies heavily on lunch-time corporate traffic. If either gets permanently disrupted in a meaningful way by the fall-out from COVID-19, Potbelly could suffer more than most.

If turnaround momentum stalls, it should pick back up quickly due to Potbelly’s long-term-focused investments in its menu, digital and offsite channel. These investments appear to already be moving the needle.

Potbelly was starting to show signs of turnaround momentum prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Management expected same-store-sales and revenue growth for 2020 before the virus.

It’s right for restaurant stocks to tank on pandemic fears, but Potbelly Sandwich Shop's sell-off is way overdone and utter failure is all but priced in.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop (PBPB) has not been kind to investors. I’m not surprised there’s no appetite for this stock. Even I have been slightly toasted by its incredibly slow turnaround, taking small losses at the end of last year after dipping my toe in and then back out on early speculation. Now, however, I truly believe the turnaround is underway. Just in time for a black swan global pandemic outbreak the likes of which the world rarely sees. Ugh.

It’s hard to believe it was only three weeks ago that Potbelly’s stock tickled $6 briefly the day after earnings. It was just starting to wake up from its months-long hibernation. Now, we can argue whether or not it would have broken through that key $6 psychological level that day to confirm that investors actually liked what they saw in Potbelly’s earnings enough to continue its ride upwards. I, for one, felt Potbelly’s earnings call was incredibly upbeat and believe the stock was heading to $6 and beyond if the panic hadn’t hit. More on that later.

But, the fact is, the day of Potbelly’s earnings call, the entire stock market was just starting to digest the ramifications of the start of community spread of COVID-19 here in the United States and what that could mean for earnings across the board if communities hunker down. Restaurant stocks, in particular, were about to get hit hard, and rightly so.

Potbelly, however, is being absolutely curb-stomped and left for dead. As of market close 3/16, PBPB is down more than 56% from its intraday nine-month high of $6 on 2/26 (the day after earnings). Close competitor Noodles & Company (NDLS) hit a 52-week high of $9.06 after its earnings and fell 42% from there. I consider Noodles to be one of Potbelly’s closest competitors in the fast-casual restaurant space due to store count and revenue. And just the simple fact that they seem to always be in the same strip mall:

Here’s a chart of the Potbelly’s stock compared to Noodles over the last two months: Potbelly and Noodles had similarly dramatic moves down during this part of the COVID-19 sell-off after arguably decent earnings for both, but Noodles clearly has much more life, trying to hold $5 and succeeding for now. $5 is a powerful level.

Also, on 3/13 Noodles participated in a broad relief rally with the rest of the market, bouncing more than 16% that day after a horrible few weeks for the overall market with wall-to-wall COVID-19 coverage and an oil price war sprinkled in for good measure. Potbelly didn’t get any love from that brief rally and has been left to slide lifeless into oblivion.

I don’t know where the bottom is for this market. I also don’t know when Potbelly’s stock will find a bid. What I do know is, Wall Street is essentially already writing Potbelly’s obituary. And I believe the reasons are mostly superficial. The stock is now completely disconnected from the reality of Potbelly’s recent performance and future prospects. Even in a post-COVID-19 world.

The Superficial Story

From my perspective, it’s simple. This is just the story of a stock that wanted to be a fast-casual cult stock like Chipotle (CMG) on sheer love for its brand, but the actual company couldn’t execute and kept disappointing investors over and over. Now, Potbelly’s stock is as unloved as any in the restaurant sector. Just as the company is finally turning things around. Just as the stock was about to leave “penny” status in the dust.

Now, COVID-19 has dragged it back down from recent highs along with everything else, and a sub-$5 stock price is not a good look. Let alone sub-$3. Investors laugh at penny stocks like these. That label takes a company off the radar for a whole host of investors and bots that pretend to be investors. Add that to the amount of mistrust Potbelly’s stock has built over the past year for any investor that did take the plunge. It’s not really surprising Potbelly is being left for dead with a 2-handle when the country is on the brink of recession.

The Fundamental Story

But Potbelly was already priced for failure, even before COVID-19 reared its ugly head. Its trailing twelve month price-to-sales ratio hovered around a pathetic 0.25 for most of last year. Now, after the recent plummet, Potbelly's price-to-sales is a staggeringly low 0.15 compared to just a paltry 0.51 for Noodles.

I get it. Wall Street is predicting continued revenue declines for Potbelly. And Noodles has already booked growth the last few fiscal years. This isn’t a critique of Noodles’ performance, by any means. But, all indications (pre-COVID-19) were that revenue was poised to start growing again for Potbelly too very soon, buoying chances for a return to profitability. And Potbelly was already trading at a significant discount to its close peer.

According to Potbelly’s earnings call, same-store-sales had stabilized by the end of the year. Comps were trending higher quarter after quarter in 2019. Same-store comps were actually expected to be positive in 2020 (again, pre-COVID-19). Potbelly’s 2020 outlook said +0.5% to +2.0%.

Also, Potbelly was expected to open more shops than it closed in 2020. Potbelly was expected to open 12-13 shops versus 8-10 due to close, according to its 2020 outlook. That’s a net 2-5 new shop openings. It closed a net 9 shops in 2019, shuttering all 8 of its remaining international locations. Those closings were a drag on revenue last year.

Revenue expectations weren’t specifically outlined in Potbelly’s 2020 outlook, but VP and Controller Will Atkins (playing the conference call CFO role) said this on the earnings call:

We are confident to say we expect comps to be positive for fiscal 2020. Inherent in our guidance is an assumption that we can produce a low single digit increase in revenue which allows for the investments we are making.

On the same earnings call, CEO Alan Johnson outlined some of the reasons he believes growth will be sustainable long-term. Here’s what I took from his part of the call:

Investments in menu innovation and optimization are already resulting in higher customer transactions. Johnson said the average customer check grew by 410 basis points in 2019 and 670 basis points in Q4 2019 compared to Q4 2018.

Investments in Potbelly’s digital platform and its delivery and pickup infrastructure have also been laying the foundation for future growth. Johnson said these investments helped grow offsite and digital channels from 19.4% of company sales in Q4 2018 to 24.4% in Q4 2019.

Johnson also said that Potbelly isn’t spending lavishly on advertising and isn’t slashing prices to drive traffic. In other words, they’re not cheating to get their numbers (my words not his).

None of this factors in COVID-19, of course. COVID-19 wasn’t mentioned anywhere on the call. Even in the Q&A session. That actually surprised me a little bit, because it was certainly on the radar in the U.S. by the afternoon of 2/25.

Two points on the COVID-19 fallout, though:

It’s clear that Potbelly is relying less and less on its dining room crowds for sales. That should be a good thing in our new “social-distancing” aware world.

Also, Potbelly isn’t relying heavily on advertising and discounts to drive traffic. That’s also a very good thing in this environment. Advertising dollars could dry up quickly to shore up other things and discounting could easily become a downward spiral as traffic grinds to a halt in the short term.

Potbelly’s sales are sure to take a hit from the aftermath of the virus. At least in Q1. But, the fact of the matter is, Potbelly’s current revenue could get sliced by two-thirds and it would still have a lower price-to-sales ratio than Noodles and dramatically lower than the restaurant industry at-large.

I’m willing to take the other side of that bet given what seems to be just around the corner for this company as COVID-19 fades. Potbelly’s $18.8 million in cash, zero debt and share buyback program make me feel even better.

The Risks of the Story

I have to admit. I have to keep myself clear-headed about Potbelly’s prospects, because I absolutely love the brand and its delicious food. I recently moved and there isn’t a Potbelly anywhere near where I’m at. I desperately want Potbelly to survive and expand so I can get my Big Italian on regular with everything except tomatoes and bag of salt-and-vinegar chips and a fountain Coke so I can feel whole again.

The fact is, Potbelly had plenty of missteps to get to where the stock is at today. None were bigger than its post-IPO expansion plan. I guess Potbelly got a little too big for its own britches. Potbelly IPO’d to great fanfare and tried to ride its midwestern brand-love to conquer the rest of the United States Chipotle-style. But it expanded too quickly and too haphazardly with too many corporate locations on expensive real estate.

Now Potbelly is clawing back corporate locations and is refocused on franchising. And management is no longer throwing one or two darts at the map at a time. They’re strategically opening shops in clusters with multi-unit franchise deals, entering new markets with a critical mass of shops so people like me have a chance to grow to love them in communities that don’t yet know what they’re all about.

If those large franchise deals or future deals Potbelly is banking on for future growth are put at risk because of COVID-19 fallout, Potbelly’s turnaround could stall. I don’t know enough about the current deals to predict anything. But Potbelly seems to be focused on franchisees with loads of experience and deep pockets, so maybe that mitigates the risk.

Potbelly currently relies heavily on corporate lunch traffic. It also counts on business-group catering to boost future growth. If the fabric of the corporate world gets permanently ripped to shreds because of COVID-19 and corporate campuses become ghost-towns (or worse, Halloween pop-up shops), Potbelly’s core business could tank. A strong GrubHub (GRUB) game may not be enough to pick up the slack.

These are just some of the risks. But here’s the good news. I think at these levels ($2.62 when I’m writing this), Potbelly’s stock has more than priced in the risks I outlined above. I believe this stock, even post-COVID-19, should be at least $4. And I’m taking an even more optimistic view. I believe Potbelly can weather this COVID-19 storm and can resume the turnaround momentum executives discussed in Potbelly’s last earnings call. If that happens, I believe the stock could settle well above $6 in the medium term.

I’m certainly not telling anyone to back up the armored truck and dump their life savings into this stock. I’m well aware of the danger of betting on anything in this kind of environment. I just think the situation at Potbelly is not nearly as dire as its recent stock price predicts. Especially if COVID-19 fades more quickly than experts predict. For me, the potential rewards far outweigh the risks with this stock at these levels, and I’m putting "mad money" to work on this speculative play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBPB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.