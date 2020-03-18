Tapestry Has A Safe Dividend But Weak Growth Strategy

We estimate their acquisition of Kate Spade was value destructive for shareholders, which gives us doubts about management’s ability to allocate capital.

With a dividend yield of 8.32% and a forward P/E multiple of 7.4x, as of this writing, Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is a value pick.

We remain neutral on the shares due to some concerns we have about the strategy the company is taking in pursuing growth, especially through acquisitions.

The company has spent around $3B in two acquisitions in the last 5 years. We estimate their acquisition of Kate Spade was value destructive for shareholders, which gives us doubts about management's ability to allocate capital.

The positives include a share repurchase program that has $600M left, plenty of liquidity, and what we estimate is a safe dividend payment.

Higher uncertainty about the coronavirus chaos could put more pressure on the share price. Management has already lowered guidance for the year but only related to the impact on Chinese markets and not on the current global spread of the disease.

Business Overview

Tapestry is the owner of brands like Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company went public in the year 2000 and was listed in the NYSE as Coach, Inc. Due to their strategy to become a full-fledged lifestyle brand and luxury powerhouse with their acquisitions of Stuart Weitzman in 2015 and Kate Spade in 2017, the company decided to change its name to Tapestry, Inc. The company now offers handbags, outerwear, and shoes.

The company last reported numbers came in last month. For their second quarter ended in December 2019, Tapestry showed some modest growth with a 1% growth in total revenues from $1.8B to $1.82B. Most of the strength was from their Coach brand, though, which saw comparable store sales increase by 2% and operating income of $383M, increasing $9M as compared to the same quarter in 2018 with margins at 30.1%

Results for Kate Spade came in almost even at sales of $430M as compared to $428M in a comparable period. Operating profit was down for the quarter at $68M compared to $88M in the second quarter of 2018, with operating margins at 15.8% in Q2 2019, compared to 15.9% in Q2 2018.

Sales at Stuart Weitzman came in lower this quarter at $116M compared to $124M for Q2 2019 and 2018, respectively. Operating income was flat at $10M.

Due to the coronavirus, the company lowered its guidance for fiscal 2020. Keep in mind, however, that at the time of the updated guidance numbers, the outbreak was mostly occurring in China and had not been declared a global pandemic. The company guidance estimated an impact of $200M-$250M and $0.35-$0.45 in sales and diluted EPS, respectively, mainly due to the impact on the Chinese market. Revenue for the whole year was reduced to $5.9B and EPS to $2.15 to $2.25.

Growth Strategy Being Tested

Tapestry's growth strategy relies on increasing its footprint in international markets and strategic acquisitions.

The North American market seems to be already a mature and saturated market compared to growth opportunities abroad:

Source: 2019 10K

The company has reduced Coach North American stores by 15%, while increasing its international stores by 18% in a 5-year time frame. Kate Spade store growth in N.A. has seen tepid growth, while increasing stores by 37% in international markets. Stuart Weitzman has seen impressive store growth abroad, but as a percent of total revenues, that brand is still very small at only 6% of total sales. Also, weakness in comparable stores has offset any increase in new store openings that can bring incremental revenues.

What worries us the most is the other form of growth the company is pursuing, which is by acquisitions. The company spent $574M in 2015 for shoemaker Stuart Weitzman when they bought the company from private equity firm Sycamore Partners.

Then, in 2017, Tapestry spends $2.4B to purchase Kate Spade, a public company at the time for $18.50 a share.

Since Stuart Weitzman was acquired from private equity firm Sycamore partners, there is not a lot of information about the acquisition. Also, this brand, as stated previously, is a small percent of revenues. There was a lot more public information about the Kate Spade acquisition found on the merger proxy before it took place.

Going through the merger proxy, there is a segment which shows revenue projections for Kate Spade which investment bankers use to calculate a fair price:

Source: merger proxy

On the merger proxy, we find that analysts were projecting revenues for Kate Spade to be $1.5B, $1.8B, and $2.0B in 2017,2018, and 2019, respectively. The average revenue growth rate for those years was estimated to be 12.9%. FCF was also estimated to grow on average about 31%, from $110M to $213M in a three-year period.

However, actual results are lowered than projected:

Source: 10K

The operating income line needs some adjustments due to integration costs as follows:

Source: 10K

Adjusting operating income, excluding integration costs (which should be one-time expenses and don't reflect the true operating results) was $197.5M in 2018, and $186.2M in 2019. A YoY decrease of 5.7%.

We can see that revenues and operating income have fallen short of projections made at the time of the acquisition by a wide margin.

We believe the company did a value destructive acquisition by purchasing Kate Spade doing a back-of-the-envelope analysis. We know the company spent $2.4B in the acquisition. They did $197.5M and $186M in operating income for 2018 and 2019, respectively. If we average the two numbers, we get $191.8M in operating income. Assuming a 21% tax rate, we get a NOPAT of $151.5M. Return on invested capital would then be 6.3%. Using a cost of capital of 8%, we estimate the acquisition has cost shareholders $40.8M in value (ROIC-WACC * Invested capital).

Since one of the growth components for the company relies on acquisitions, we have our doubts that the company can grow its market share by doing so.

The Dividend Should Be Safe

The company generates plenty of cash to weather any headwinds, and on a 5-year average, it has covered its dividend with FCF by 1.5 times:

Source: company filings

Also, as of the last reported quarter, the company had plenty of liquidity in cash, short-term investments and a revolving credit facility:

Source: Q2 10Q

Here, we can see the company has $2.0B in liquidity with $400M in the Senior Notes due two years from now. However, we can expect the company to increase cash balances by around $400M in two years if we can use the 5-year FCF minus dividend payments as a proxy for extra cash generated.

From a fundamental standpoint, we believe the company can protect its dividend payments. The only uncertainty about the safety of the dividend is the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy. It is difficult to estimate what the impact is going to be. We already saw the company updating its guidance.

Conclusion

Tapestry is a value stock. At a current share price of $16.23, it has some very compelling valuation metrics. It is selling at a forward P/E multiple of 7.44x. It has an impressive dividend yield of 8.32% due to recent stock price weakness.

The company also has a $1B stock repurchase program with no expiration date that started in May of 2019. They have already used $400M.

We are neutral shares in Tapestry. We have our doubts about the company's ability to execute on its growth strategy by acquiring other brands. The current weakness in Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman offset by Coach, which is still the workhorse, adds to our neutral stand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.