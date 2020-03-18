How I'm Using IWO To Hedge My Portfolio Going Forward

This hedging strategy allows investors to protect themselves from large drawdowns as well as re-invest hedging profits back into stocks while they're still trading for cheaper valuations.

Introduction

Hedging is a strategy that involves taking a position in one's portfolio to offset potential losses from a decline in value. Hedging a stock portfolio can be useful as it allows shareholders to hold their favorite stocks through significant declines and makes drawdowns more tolerable. Furthermore, when hedges are profitable, those profits can then be re-invested in great businesses, whose stocks are often trading at lower prices. While there are many different ways one can hedge, here is a simple strategy investors can utilize with the ETF IWO.

This strategy is fairly straight-forward once explained properly. Before I do that though, credit should be given to Puru Saxena on twitter for inspiring this strategy. Puru has disclosed his own hedging strategy in his pinned tweets. I have modified the strategy slightly to fit my own preferences. I suggest readers also consider modifying the strategy to fit their own preferences. I focus on smallcap growth stocks, thus I use the ETF IWO

How The Strategy Works

This hedge involves going short the ETF IWO based on exponential moving averages. Investors can decide for themselves how to size this short position, but a full hedge would involve shorting $1 worth of IWO for every $1 an investor has in stocks.

This strategy uses the 150-day, 15-day, and 5-day exponential moving averages on the daily candlestick chart. The hedge triggers when the price of IWO closes below the 150-day EMA and the 5-day EMA is below the 15-day EMA. The 5-day EMA and 15-day EMA crossovers are then traded covering the hedge when the 5-day EMA crosses back above the 15-day EMA, and putting the short position back on when the 5-day EMA crosses below the 15-day EMA. Trades are only made in the last minute or so of the day based on where IWO is set to close and where the corresponding EMAs are. When the price of IWO trades back above the 150-day EMA, the hedge is covered in full regardless of the 5 and 15-day EMAs.

Source: Thinkorswim

The image above illustrates how this strategy would have worked in the late 2018 selloff in the market. These three trades using the exact closing prices would have resulted in a 5.3% gain, a 1.07% loss, and a 4.91% gain using the closing prices. This is a total gain of 9.15% in one's portfolio. Plus, the short position would have remained on to the bottom and for a bit of the rebound. This would have mitigated a substantial portion of the down move.

Testing The Strategy

To see how this strategy would have performed over the previous five years, I recorded and tested every signal going back to the beginning of 2015. This resulted in 24 completed trades and 1 in progress trade.

Source: Author

Not including the current hedge trade that, as of March 16, 2020, would still be on, this strategy resulted in a total gain of 4.44%. The average winning trade was 3.48% and the average losing trade was -1.46%. If you include the recent hedge and sell-off, these numbers jump substantially, as one can see below.

Remember, the goal here with a hedge is not to have a massively profitable trading strategy, but rather protection against large sell-offs like the one we've been experiencing lately. It is protection against crash-like scenarios. Furthermore, the profits from each trade can then be re-invested into companies that ideally outperform IWO itself, ultimately boosting returns far greater than the 4.44% shown above.

Conclusion

The results of the backtest are more than enough to convince me that this strategy does what it's supposed to do. Protect a growth investor from large drawdowns and provide an additional source of profits to reinvest in growth companies. Gains using this strategy can be large, while losses generally remain small (this is due to the market's tendency to fall faster than it increases). Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results, but given the mechanics of this strategy it looks like a prudent way for investors to hedge their portfolios going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in IWO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As I only recently looked into this strategy, I did not have it on during the recent market selloff. I do not have a position in IWO, however, I currently hold long put spreads in IWM in my portfolio as my only hedge.