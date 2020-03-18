Noble Corp.: Departure Of CFO After 3 Months On The Job Is A Bad Sign

There's no sense to burn the remaining $660 million available on the credit facility. The company will likely choose to start restructuring talks this year.

Noble Lloyd Noble

On December 17, 2019, Noble Corp. (NE) reported that Stephen M. Butz was taking the positions of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company, starting from December 19, 2019. These positions rarely see a big turnout, but this case was different. On March 16, 2020, Noble Corp. announced that Mr. Butz will be replaced by Richard Barker, “following Mr. Butz’ decision to step down as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities.”

So, the company’s EVP and CFO spent just three months on a new job and decided to leave it at times when the company definitely needs the services of an experienced financial specialist. I rarely use the changes in the management team as a major signal on anything, but this time is different – the recent change of CEO and now CFO amidst the unprecedented crisis with coronavirus hints that we’ll soon hear that Noble Corp. is talking to its lenders.

At the end of the year, Noble Corp. had $104.6 billion of cash, $660 million available under the revolving credit facility, $62.5 million of short-term debt and $3.8 billion of long-term debt. The revolving credit facility matures in January 2023. Other maturities in the next few years include $79.85 million of 4.625% senior notes due March 2021 and $21.18 million of senior notes due in March 2022, while the real debt wall begins in 2024.

Before the double blow from the coronavirus and Russia’s decision to get out of the OPEC deal (I wrote about it here and here), Noble Corp. still had a theoretical chance to avoid restructuring (at least in the near term) because dayrates had upside for both floaters and jack-ups. It was necessary for Noble Corp. to stop the cash bleed to have a chance to survive with the current capital structure. In my opinion, this chance has evaporated.

Noble Corp. has 7 jack-ups rolling off contract in 2020, including jack-up Noble Lloyd Noble, which carries a dayrate of $451,000. In the latest fleet status report, Noble Corp. indicated that the customer, Equinor (EQNR), could complete the contract as early as September 1, 2020. During the recent earnings season, many drillers have indicated that the market situation in the UK, where Noble Lloyd Noble works for Equinor, is worse than they expected. These comments came before the true crisis in the oil market so we can safely assume that the market situation got worse. Capex budgets are rapidly cut across the whole industry, and this will inevitably put pressure on offshore projects.

In this light, I expect that Noble Corp. will have gaps in employment for its jack-ups this year, which will put additional pressure on the company’s cash flows. I also believe that the previous upside trend in dayrates for drillships and jack-ups will be halted. Moreover, it is possible that this trend will reverse because many rigs are on shorter-term contracts and are marketed all the time. Also, Noble Corp.’s drillship contracts with Exxon Mobil (XOM) have dayrates that will be updated twice per year to the prevailing market rate, subject to scale-based discount and performance bonus. The flat to negative trend in drillships dayrates in 2020 will lead to less cash flow than Noble Corp. expected back in February when it signed those contracts.

The new Noble Corp.’s CFO will face problems on the cash flow front in a deteriorating market environment. In such a situation, there is no sense to burn the maximum capacity of the revolving credit facility as the company will still need the precious liquidity during restructuring negotiations that can take a significant amount of time. Thus, I’d expect that Noble Corp. will enter restructuring negotiations before it is forced to do so by the shrinking liquidity. Given the amount of debt on Noble Corp.’s balance sheet, the common shareholders’ chances to get anything in this situation are minuscule.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.