Ameriprise Financial Has A Great Dividend Yield, With Plenty Of Room For Future Increases

Investment Thesis

Financial stocks have had a tough time lately with record-low interest rates. One such financial stock Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is a dividend play that also happens to be a value buy at the moment. It has consistently paid increasing dividends for the last 9 consecutive years. Additionally, its price has fallen by 50% during the recent CoronaVirus-driven crash. Its EPS has grown 18% CAGR since 2012 while dividend per share has grown 20% CAGR since 2010. This growth has come through increased revenues as well as share buybacks. It can be a decent long term option with its unique positioning, focus, and diversified business segments.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) is a diversified financial services company with assets under management of $973 billion. It provides services in financial planning, wealth management, asset management, insurance, and estate planning. Ameriprise Financial has an interesting connection with American Express (AMEX).

The company is almost 125 years old, having been founded in 1894. At that time, it was known as Investors Syndicate. After some mergers and acquisitions over the years, American Express acquired the business in 1984. About 20 years later, in 2005, AMEX spun-off American Express Financial Advisors. The spin-off company was renamed Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Today, AMP is one of the largest financial planning companies in the US. It has close to 12,500 employees around the world. Its 3 main brands are Ameriprise Financial Services, Columbia Management, and RiverSource. Wealth management accounts for about 85% of the company's revenues. 90% of this wealth management revenue is fee-based.

Recent Performance

The company operates in Advice & Wealth Management, Insurance & Annuities, Asset Management, and Corporate & Other segments. Overall, revenues for 4Q2019 grew about 3% Y-o-Y with management and financial advice fees (up 11% Y-o-Y) driving a significant portion of that growth. Total assets under management and administration in the year 2019 rose 18% as compared to 2018.

The company has also been growing its earnings per share via share buybacks. In the 4th quarter of 2019, the company returned back $689 million to its shareholders via dividends and buybacks. On a full-year basis, that number is $2.4 billion. Due to steady share repurchases, the company's outstanding shares have gone from roughly 257 million back in 2010 to about 131 million in 2019. That is effectively a growth in ownership at the rate of 8% per year over the 9-year period.

Valuation

The recent stock market crash has significantly reduced the price of AMP. The stock has almost halved from a high of almost 180. The valuation multiples reflect that fall with the current values for price-to-sales, price-to-earnings, and price-to-cash flow all half the 5 and 10-year averages. The price-to-book ratio currently is also significantly below the historical averages. The valuations look very attractive for taking a position during a relatively volatile moment.

Metric 5-yr Average 10-year Average Current Value Price/Sales 1.70 1.69 0.98 Price/Earnings 12.97 13.60 6.64 Price/Cash Flow 10.54 10.55 5.37 Price/Book 3.00 2.42 1.99

Source: Morningstar

Dividend Yield Analysis

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividends per share every year for the past 14 consecutive years. Dividend per share has gone up an incredible 34X since 2005. The number was $0.11 in 2005 and $3.81 in 2019.

source: Investor Relations

The current dividend yield for AMP is a healthy 3.25%. A look at AMP's dividend yields for the past 9 years suggests that the dividend yields for the company tend to be quite volatile and cyclical. Dividend yields have fluctuated from 1.25% to highs above 3.5%. There have been 3 such cycles in the past 9 years and the 4th one seems like it has begun in 2020.

source: Zacks

February 2020 was also the time when the stock price almost halved. So, when looked at in unison with the dividend yield spike, there is a case to be made for the stock being undervalued as per the dividend yield theory.

Dividends per share have grown at a CAGR of 20% since 2010. Another positive signal about AMP dividends is its payout ratios. The dividend payout ratio and the free-cash-flow payout ratio are both very conservative in the 20s and 30s. They have consistently been conservative over a 10-year period even when the company has experienced high growth. Therefore, the probability of the trend of growing dividends continuing into the future is high. With conservative ratios, increased dividends are sustainable.

The free cash flow per share for the company has also increased consistently and with a conservative dividend payout ratio, plenty of free cash flow is available towards reinvestment and growth activities.

source: Morningstar

Future Prospects

AMP targets affluent and mass affluent segments of the population. These are people who have over $100,000 in investable assets. The company has also been making a deliberate effort to target those with $500,000 to $5,000,000 in investable assets.

AMP's medium-term strategy is to capitalize on the transition of baby boomers from work to retirement and the resulting demand for its wealth management services. About 50% of the total investable assets in the US are held by the affluent and mass affluent households.

The company has also entered the banking sector with Ameriprise Bank. It has received regulatory approvals for lending products and FDIC-insured deposits in May 2019. AMP has a target for the bank to contribute 10% of total asset and wealth management earnings by 2024. The company has many other businesses in areas of insurance, asset management, and annuities. So, there are multiple avenues of potential growth that together represent a decent runway for the next few years.

Investment Risks

AMP's business is closely linked to the overall health of the economy and the performance of equity markets. Higher volatility in the markets or prolonged downturns can have a negative effect on earnings for AMP. Besides, AMP also has a business segment in annuities that guarantees certain minimum benefits to its customers. Any erosion in the value of AMP's assets or investments can create a challenge to the company's financial condition.

All of AMP's financial products are sensitive to interest rates. Higher interest rates compel AMP to increase crediting rates on its products to keep them competitive. Higher interest rates also lead to policy surrenders and withdrawals. These changes are much faster than the change in the yields of AMP's investments and a lower spread (and hence lower profitability) persists for some time.

Falling interest rates also have negative effects on some products which guarantee minimum crediting rates. AMP's spread on such products gets squeezed and could potentially even go negative. Lower interest rates are also negative for returns on some of AMP's investments. Bonds that are callable may get called so that issuers can take advantage of lower rates.

Conclusion

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with multiple lines of promising businesses. The brand name Ameriprise allows it to compete well in a competitive industry. The company's focus on hiring experienced advisors and targeting the upper end of the market creates the potential for further growth in its business. It pays dividends well and consistently and has also bought back shares in a significant way. The recent crash of the stock market has made its valuation very reasonable and there is a good chance that AMP will run once the volatility in the markets subsides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.