Exxon Mobil: Tip Toeing Hell's Boundaries

My theory as to why XOM's dividend increases will freeze or slow dramatically and in perpetuity is based on my theory regarding oil's lower for longer dilemma.

I explain why XOM will be forced to freeze its dividend raises, or dramatically reduce the rate at which they grow.

Investment Thesis

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has become severely discounted relative to its average trading range over the last 5 years, during which we've experienced prolonged depressed oil prices. I am here today to illustrate why XOM's dividend will likely have to be trimmed in the near term. If management successfully averts a dividend cut through massive capex reduction, then this article should serve to illustrate why XOM must halt dividend increases and begin aggressive investment in alternative energy production. This may sound radical, but as you will see later in this article, XOM itself recognizes the imminent flattening of the oil demand curve, which will result in massive write downs and write offs of XOM's assets. In light of this controversy, I cannot recommend buying XOM even at these discounted levels. There are simply too many other fantastic opportunities out there, and you can look through my coverage universe to find them.

In one of my more popular articles, which you can read here, I conveyed my thesis for why the price per barrel of oil will remain lower on average in perpetuity. To be clear, my thesis does not rely on the extinction of oil. I do not believe the use of oil will be extinct in the next decade, two decades, or even three decades. However, I do believe that oil prices will remain below $60 a barrel on average in perpetuity, which will make it exceedingly difficult for most oil investments to generate market beating returns. Hopefully by this point in the article, you've read my article, which I shared in this paragraph entitled "XLE: Your Oil Stocks Are Dead Money", as that serves as the foundation on which the below commentary rests.

Examining XOM's Financial Prospects

Today, I will examine the prospects for Exxon Mobil's dividend, the yield of which recently touched nearly 10%, which is an unprecedented phenomenon in the company's history. Before I dive into this article, I want to share that I actually didn't see the below chart prior to arriving at the conclusion that the dividend would need to be dramatically frozen and/or slashed by a good amount (potentially 50%). The financials clearly indicate that such will be necessary, and the chart below all but affirms that the slashing will take place.

As can be seen above, XOM's dividend yield is higher today than it's been since the 80s, and by a very wide margin. In the following section, I will demonstrate why XOM's dividend yield has reached this extraordinary level by examining its free cash flow along with its cash payout ratio, which is predicated on its free cash flow levels year in and year out.

Tip Toeing Hell's Boundaries

In the last 30 years, XOM's dividend has been as sure as the safest bond's yield. I remember in 2016 sharing with a friend that I thought the company's yield was indestructible. However, at the time, I hadn't conceived of my present theory on the price of oil, which essentially tells us that oil will be lower for longer... in perpetuity. I have since reversed course on my stance in 2016, and the reversal is predicated solely on the financial reality that I am about to share. In fact, the reality that XOM's dividend may have to be cut is now closer than ever, and the following series of graphs will illustrate this reality.

First, let's start with how much cash XOM has on its balance sheet.

Okay, so it has $3B, which does not leave it with much leverage to stave off a dividend cut. In fact, $3B is negligible and acts basically as an emergency solvency buffer. It does nothing to bolster the strength of the dividend.

Now, let's look at what it's bringing in each year in the way of free cash flow.

As can be seen above, XOM generated $6B worth of free cash flow to equity in 2019.

Now, let's look at what XOM paid out in the same period in dividends.

To recap what you just read, XOM generated $6B in free cash flow to equity (which is the total amount of money available to shareholders after all growth, maintenance, operating expenses, interest payments, etc. are subtracted), and paid out $14.65B in dividends. And this occurred during a year in which the price per barrel of oil was at its upper band (in accordance with my theory on the commodity).

At this point in my argument, the likelihood of a cut this year is largely informed by the extent to which the company hedged its production at 2019's prices.

In order to inform the extent to which XOM has effectively hedged its production in the past (as we experienced such an oil rout just four years ago), I looked back into XOM's average realized production prices. Here's what I found.

Average Realizations

2019 2018 2017 Crude Oil & LNG 56.32 62.79 48.91 Natural Gas 3.05 3.87 3.02

Interestingly, in 2016, during the worst oil rout since the great recession, XOM realized its production at an average of $38 per barrel of oil. In 2019, when XOM's cash payout ratio (total dividends paid/ free cash flow to equity) was 273%, it realized its production at an average of $56.32, and its payout ratio was still astronomical, as can be seen below.

Average Realizations

2018 2017 2016 Crude Oil & LNG 62.79 48.91 38.15 Natural Gas 3.87 3.04 2.25

So the question is: how many years can XOM continue to tip toe hell's boundary? That is, XOM has now spent 2 out of the last 4 years with a cash payout ratio well above 100% and even 200%!

And if my oil thesis remains firmly in place as it has for the past 5 years, XOM's dividend outlook looks exceedingly grim. Even in XOM's best years, i.e., '17 and '18, its payout ratio was consistently near 100%, which does not portend large dividend increases, and when it's in the 100s of percents, such portends a dividend cut.

In fact, XOM's management seems to have made some very poor decisions over the last few years, as they have blatantly ignored the logic of my oil thesis. That is, they raised their dividend during the fruitful years, instead of preparing for the inevitable coming downturn, the likes of which will continue intermittently in perpetuity.

Now, the company faces, with almost certainty, a dividend cut over the course of the coming 1 to 2 years. The gravy train is over. Excess free cash flow needs to be plowed into initiatives to capture future gains from the following discussion, i.e., alternative energy solutions.

What Could Change That Would Preserve The Dividend

The greatest "threat" to my thesis that XOM needs to re-orient its entire business' focus would be XOM's ability to better manage its capex. Presently, its capex continues to reach levels that make the present dividend unsustainable.

Were XOM to suppress capex (which I personally don't believe is the right answer), it could maintain its dividend. But in this situation, it would essentially be mortgaging its future by continuing to pay its dividend. The chickens would still come home to roost, but just later when XOM's energy services no longer serve the needs of its customers.

To be clear, I am not calling for some sort of wildly radical overhaul of XOM's entire business. I am simply stating that XOM should take its excess free cash flow and begin investing in its future as the pre-eminent supplier of alternative energies, which, by the company's own admission, is the future of energy production.

Concluding Thoughts On XOM And Energy At Large

One of the primary factors of my lower for longer oil thesis is that the oil demand curve won't decline; rather, it will flatten which is a death knell for oil company's balance sheets. The write-downs will be enormous, and there may be entire write-offs at some point due to stranded reserves.

If you don't believe me, just take a look at XOM's own projections for demand:

By 2030, oil demand will have essentially flattened to 0% growth. Again, this dynamic is one of the pillars on which my thesis rests. This flattening curve will force Saudi Arabia and Russia to keep oil lower, so as to ensure the demand curve in the above graph continues to be pressed upward.

Higher oil will press the curve downward, which, at this point, is the only thing Saudi Arabia and Russia want to prevent. And keep in mind, most estimates demonstrate Saudi Arabia's and Russia's ability to produce oil profitability at anywhere from $5 to $15. As I demonstrated in my XOM analysis, the company needs at least $50 to be able to cover its capex and pay its $15B worth of dividends.

What About Other Supermajors?

Below you will find the dividend yields for the three top supermajors in the U.S. For BP (BP) and XOM, the writing is pretty much on the wall for prolonged dividend freezes or outright cuts.

Interestingly, the strongest case for investment would be in Chevron (CVX). Even in these lean years, CVX has maintained a conservative cash payout ratio, and its dividend will almost certainly not be cut this year. If my readers would like, I will write an entire article on CVX, as the company actually looks very strongly positioned to continue to pay its dividend.

Being As Clear As Possible

In closing, I do not recommend buying XOM, and I am neutral, not bearish, on XOM, especially at these prices. I do believe a major dividend freeze or cut is very near on the horizon. Now, I also want to be clear about this. None of this article means one should sell if one's YOC (yield on cost) is in the 20-40% range. That is, if your cost basis is so low that you're receiving, for example, $25k worth of dividends on a cost basis of $100k, then I don't think this article should necessarily sound the alarm bells for you. XOM should be able to preserve most of its dividend, though it certainly will not grow very fast, if at all, from here.

XOM will keep humming along, and it will most likely actually survive the coming energy revolution; however, it's also about to enter a stagnant, painful transition phase. And this is not just me blabbering on about my "millennial ideals". By XOM's own admission (which we see in the chart immediately above), the energy revolution is firmly underway. Saudi Arabia and Russia will attempt to forestall this evolution for as long as possible through frequent $30 oil, which will make U.S. oil companies entirely un-investable. I wrote this prior to the massive collapse in January. I've firmly held this opinion since the beginning of 2018, and I don't foresee it changing.

For all of the above reasons, I am neutral on XOM, and I expect a prolonged dividend freeze or an outright cut in the following 1-2 years. If XOM continues on its trajectory of dividend raises and buy backs in the era of lower oil for longer, it will destroy the company. XOM needs to re-orient its perspective and begin behaving as a fledgling growth company; in that, it needs to be investing (with its excess free cash flow) in less profitable, revolutionary technologies that will save the company in the long term. And if it deems that a waste of money, then it needs to be more conservative in its capital return programs, so as to avert dividend cuts and management inconsistencies.

