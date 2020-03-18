Puyi Contends With Trade Conflict And Economic Downturn

Puyi has grown revenue unevenly but is producing higher costs and reduced earnings, so my bias on the stock is Neutral.

Puyi (PUYI) went public in the U.S. on March 29, 2019.

The firm operates a wealth management platform connecting Chinese investors with wealth managers.

PUYI is no doubt feeling the twin effects of the U.S.-China trade conflict and China’s coronavirus outbreak.

We’ve received no communication about when to expect the next financial report, so my bias on the stock is Neutral.

Guangzhou, China-based Puyi was founded in 2010 to provide wealth management services by connecting third party wealth managers with consumers online via its marketplace and offline through its branch network.

Management is headed by CEO Yong Ren, who has more than ten years of management experience and three years as Vice President at a well-known financing company in the industry.

Puyi has developed a portfolio of wealth management services that include publicly-raised fund products, exchange-administered products and asset management plans online, and privately-raised fund products offline.

Also, the company’s portfolio of corporate finance services includes financial solutions for product design, identification of sources of funding, compliance and risk management.

Market And Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Boston Consulting Group and Lufax, China’s overall wealth management market is valued at about $6.1 trillion.

The main factor expected to drive online wealth management market growth is forecasted stricter regulatory control over the asset and wealth management industry.

The online wealth management segment accounts for 34.6%, or $2.13 trillion, of China’s overall wealth management market, growing at a CAGR of 50% over the last five years.

Major competitors that provide or are developing online wealth management services in China include:

X Financial (XYF)

Pintec (PT)

Ant Financial (BABA)

Other commercial banks, online-based financial service providers, and on-bank traditional financial institutions provide increasingly sophisticated online capabilities.

Recent Performance

Puyi’s top line revenue by quarter has been uneven, but Q2 2019 was 28% higher than the same period in 2018:

Gross profit by quarter has also been uneven, producing the lowest results in the two most recent reporting periods of Q1-Q2 2019:

Operating income by quarter has also been disappointing and sharply lower versus previously similar periods.

Earnings per share (Diluted) have dropped sharply in the most recent two quarters, as the chart shows here:

Since its IPO, PUYI’s stock price has dropped 11.15 percent vs. the U.S. Capital Markets index’s fall of 20.8 percent and the overall U.S. market drop of 16.6 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Commentary

PUYI last reported financial results on October 15, 2019, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.

The firm produced uneven top line revenue growth but could point to a positive trend in revenue growth despite the difficult economic conditions in China then as a result of its trade conflict with the U.S.

Less successful were its operating income and earnings per share results, which showed deterioration during the five-quarter period.

Management uses what it calls a ‘seed client’ marketing model, where it invests in a small number of clients to enable them to spread the word about the company’s service.

In addition, it has spent more on partnering with independent investment advisors as modified ‘seed’ marketing persons.

Also, G&A expenses have risen markedly and appear to be the main contributor to the negative operating and earnings impacts.

With reporting results only through Q2 2019, U.S. investors await the next report from Puyi, and in the interim have kept the firm’s stock price below its original IPO price level.

Furthermore, investors also will need to factor in the effects of the coronavirus outbreak in China on both the firm’s operations, marketing efforts as well as client demand and utilization of its services.

While the 2H 2019 results will likely only include the negative effects of the U.S.-China trade conflict, the 1H 2020 results will bear the full brunt of the coronavirus outbreak and will probably be very negative.

My bias on the stock at its current level is Neutral.

