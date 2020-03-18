Wait, Isn't Preferred Stock Supposed To Be Safer Than Common? Looking At Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PEI preferred holders should hope for a chapter 7 bankruptcy over the company being acquired if the acquisition price is anything less than a 250% premium.

The conversion rights spelled out in the prospectus tell us why that is the case.

PEI common and preferred stock has been absolutely pummeled in the market sell-off. Interestingly, the preferred has done WORSE.

Let's cut right to the chase: Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) common stock has been grossly lagging the market for a while now, long before the meltdown happened, and certainly now in the thick of turmoil:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

In spite of their preference in the capital chain, the preferred shares haven't fared any better. In fact, counter to conventional wisdom, the preferred shares have done even WORSE:

% change as of 16 March Common Preferred B (PEI.PB) Preferred C (PEI.PC) Preferred D (PEI.PD) 1 month change PEI -61.48% -77% -78.5% -65.5%

*Data compiled by author

How could this be? After all, in the event of a chapter 7 bankruptcy and liquidation, the preferred shareholders would get their money back before the common stockholders would see a dime. As long as the preferred is reasonably covered by assets after debt, shouldn't that insulate the preferred from cataclysmic decline? The problem is that, in my opinion, PEI is far more likely to be acquired than they are to go bankrupt. That is where the rub is.

The prospectus for the preferred shares spells out what happens to the preferred shareholders in the event of a change in control of the company. Those details reveal that in that circumstance, the value of the preferred shares are inextricably tied to the value of the common. This means that, if the market agrees with me that liquidation is unlikely but being acquired is possible, the preferred shares will ALWAYS roughly track the change in value of the common. That has historically been the case:

*Charts from tradingview.com

Same general trend-lines. This is in contrast to other preferred shares that have no change of control attachment to the common, like that from Gladstone Land (LAND):

Preferred:

*Images from tradingview.com

Very little correlation between when one zigs or the other zags. Notice also that the LAND preferred's have held up well amidst market pressure, declining only 3% vs. the common retreat of almost 22%. That is just one example among many.

My point is that the durability of the preferred is sabotaged when the price thereof is attached in any way to the common.

Details

In the prospectus for each class of PEI preferred's we find the details for conversion rights in instance of a change in control. In essence, for each class and assuming a cash buyout, conversion to common shares will be the lesser of:

- Par value plus accrued dividends divided by the price of the acquired common or,

- The number of preferred units owned multiplied by:

--> B shares = 3.1348

--> C shares = 2.72

--> D shares = 4.9068

So when the value of the common goes down, the value of the preferred's must necessarily retreat since the reasonable price at which the company would be acquired goes down, dragging with it the conversion.

Hypothetical Buyout Price

We can use recent events to put together a hypothetical situation for PEI being bought out. Simon Property Group (SPG) recently acquired Taubman (TCO) at a 51% premium. If we generously apply the same premium to PEI, that would result in an acquisition price of $2.10. In this scenario, preferred shareholders would receive the following in common stock value:

B Shares = $6.58

C Shares = $5.71

D Shares = $10.30

Now look at where each preferred closed at the end of trading on March 16:

B Shares = $4.11

C Shares = $4.03

D Shares = $6.37

In light of the fact that the preferred shares are trading UNDER the values I hypothesized, market participants apparently don't think that PEI common would fetch a premium of 51%.

Given all that information, preferred shareholders would MUCH RATHER the company go bankrupt and liquidated than be acquired. After all, the preferred's liquidation preference is covered by assets over four times if we value PEI assets at acquisition price. This seems silly, but the numbers bear out the simple point: if they get liquidated preferred shareholders get $25 plus accrued dividends. If they get acquired, they get WAY less.

In order to break even, or get $25 back, the common stock would have to go for the following in a take-over:

B Shares = $7.98, a 465% premium

C Shares = $9.19, a 551% premium

D Shares = $5.10, 261% premium

I can't imagine any company on earth willing to pay those premiums to current trading levels. However, all that should be considered in context of PEI's book value per share, which comes in above $5. I could certainly see D shares being made whole. But I am not confident in anything much higher.

Potential Suitors

PEI being acquired is a VERY real possibility. Probably not by SPG since they just scooped up Taubman and may want to wait to integrate those assets before biting into anything else. But considering their very low leverage and available liquidity, taking on PEI isn't impossible. SPG reported $7.1 billion in liquidity at year end 2019, and will pay $3.6 for Taubman. That leaves a cool $3.5 billion for anything else. Considering that PEI has an enterprise value of around $2 billion, they could do it if they had the appetite for it. If we use book value instead of market cap for PEI, the enterprise value would be close to $2.5 billion, still well within SPGs reach.

Macerich (MAC) likely doesn't have the stomach for it given their elevated debt levels.

Brookfield Property (BPY) could also jump in, with $6.8 in liquidity, though they too are already pretty leveraged.

It is impossible to know if or who would take on PEI. My opinion is that it is a very real possibility and therefore a very real risk to preferred shareholders. Which is likely a reason why the preferred has fared so poorly.

Corona Virus

The other thing punishing PEI, along with most every other asset class, is the corona virus. Their exposure is out-sized, given the proximity of their properties to areas of serious outbreak. Here is a map of all PEIs properties, followed by a map of all confirmed corona virus cases in the US:

*Image from preit.com

*Image from The New York Times

Not that this is anyone's fault at PEI. But nonetheless, the economic effects of their properties being right in the middle of one of the major epicenters of the outbreak will be out-sized. This exacerbates operating issues PEI was already struggling with prior to the corona virus mess.

Conclusion

In context of all these nuances, extreme caution would be advised when considering an investment in PEI preferred's, particularly the B and C shares. Others here on SeekingAlpha have parsed out the current financial condition and prospects of PEI. In a word, they are distressed, and it will almost certainly get worse given the fear surrounding Corona virus. A suitor could potentially come along and offer a buyout price below book value given the distressed financial condition PEI is in and the fact that the common is therefore trading at only 25% of book value. In that instance, the buyout price would likely not come close to the preferred liquidation value of $25. Just a few weeks ago the preferred shares were trading in the high teens. Now they are in the mid single-digits. If PEI were to be acquired today at a 51% premium, the preferred shares wouldn't even be worth what they are currently trading for. Never assumed that preferred shares are safer than the common. Preferred shares require due diligence as deep as anything else.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.