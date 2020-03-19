10% Yields Created By Hectic Market, Preferred Shares Offer Huge Discounts

We believe preferred shares are offering some of the best deals out there right now.

It has been a very hectic week for preferred shares and Friday was no exception.

Friday and Thursday were the two most exciting days of the week. On Thursday, the entire sector plunged. On Friday, many of the shares bounced back, but a few declined even further.

For investors who are concerned that they may be missing something “the market” understands, Friday’s charts should ease your mind.

We are working seven days a week trying to cover everything going on for The REIT Forum. We also are trying to get enough material out to the public. Even though the market is continuing to see record-level volatility, we will continue to bring you our thoughts on the market as this all unfolds. We appreciate your patience as we are constantly adjusting for the absurd volatility in intraday share prices.

Irrational Market in Friday’s Chart

If mortgage REITs are all doomed, as Thursday’s market price predicted, how can the preferred shares soar like this on Friday?

Now a reasonable investor who still wants to believe that the market is being efficient could argue:

“A major threat might have cleared up Thursday evening or during the day on Friday!”

Allow the market to reject that notion. The first chart covered preferred shares which rallied by more than 4%. The next chart is preferred shares which rallied less than 4%:

There’s not a reasonable argument for claiming that the market was efficient Thursday and efficient Friday. Looking at the relative changes, it's very hard to argue that the market was remotely efficient.

To contrast those results:

The biggest loser on Friday is NYMTO (NYMTO): Fell 6.74%.

The sixth-largest gainer was NYMTM (NYMTM): Rallied 9.06%.

Now someone might argue that on Friday the market was correcting. In this case, they would be right. Relative values between those two shares look much better now. Why were they so different on Thursday?

Perhaps NYMTO needed to fall because the fixed-rate was less valuable than people thought, while the floating rate on NYMTM wasn’t as scary as people thought. Perhaps floating-rate shares simply outperformed fixed-rate shares.

No, that can’t be it. CHMI-A (CHMI.PA), ANH-C (ANH.PC) and CMO-E (CMO.PE) are the three biggest gainers on the day and each is a fixed-rate share. Instead, the movement on Friday simply reflects that traders completely butchered relative values on Thursday.

An Alternative Bad Explanation

Now someone might argue that the results reflect a difference in the underlying portfolios. That doesn’t make sense. The top five preferred shares are from mortgage REITs which have no consistent across their portfolios:

Two use huge allocations to non-agency securities, three do not.

Do they all use the same hedging techniques? No, they do not.

Are the agency portions of their portfolio similar? No, some use floating-rate mortgages and others use fixed-rate mortgages.

Are they all small mortgage REITs? No, TWO-E (TWO.PE) is from one of the larger mortgage REITs.

Current Prices Are Just as Absurd as Thursday’s Prices

We could just highlight a few individual shares, but given the volatility in prices, our commentary could be outdated within 15 minutes of the market opening. So, we’re going to stick to some guidelines for general valuation.

Comparisons - AGNC Preferred Shares

AGNCP (AGNCP) is nearly $2.00 below AGNCO (AGNCO). It's even further below AGNCN (AGNCN) and AGNCM (AGNCM). This is absurd. AGNCP is the best deal among the four if the gap is remotely close to this size. There are viable arguments for which share to pick when shares are remotely close.

Shares of AGNCP have a weaker floating rate, but the fixed-rate is in place longer and investors get so many more shares of AGNCP (for any given dollar amount, because AGNCP’s price is lower) that it offsets the weaker floating rate.

Prices:

Ticker Price AGNCN $20.25 AGNCM $20.70 AGNCO $19.60 AGNCP $17.75

Comparisons - CHMI Preferred Shares

CHMI-A (CHMI.PA) at $23.05 looks way too expensive compared to CHMI-B (CHMI.PB) at $19.52. Yeah, investors like the fixed-rate on CHMI-A, but it doesn’t justify a spread that large. The investor buying CHMI-B saves $3.53 on the purchase price. Even if the floating rate is 0% (plus 5.631% spread), it takes many years for the investor in CHMI-A to catch up. That’s many years after the floating rate starts, in 2024. So you could breakeven buying CHMI in the 2030s if rates remain very low and if we don’t apply any discount for cash flows that are four to 10 years away.

CHMI-A should have a higher price than CHMI-B, but this spread is absurd.

Prices:

CHMI-A $23.05 CHMI-B $19.52

Comparisons - IVR Preferred Shares vs DX Preferred Shares

IVR-B (IVR.PB) is laughably overpriced at $24.00 compared to the sector.

Any investor holding IVR-B should look to swap for a different share immediately. Almost anything else in the sector would work, but we have some more precise examples.

IVR-B has a 5.18% floating rate spread. It starts floating on 12/27/2024. Until then, investors get an 8.09% stripped yield and a $1 discount to call value.

Compare that to DX-C (DX.PC).

DX-C has a 5.461% floating rate spread. It starts floating on 4/15/2025. Until then, investors get a 9.57% stripped yield and a massive $6.80 discount to call value.

We have a risk rating of 3 on DX-C vs a risk rating of 3.5 on IVR-B. Remember that risk rating of 3 on a preferred share is much lower risk than a risk rating of 3 on a common share. Because preferred shares tend to be less volatile, our standards for each rating are higher.

IVR-B $24.00

DX-C $18.20

Comparisons - MFA Preferred Shares

MFA-B (MFA.PB) vs. MFA-C (MFA.PC) is a very strange debate. By most measures, MFA-C appears to be the better value. However, there's a significant probability of a call for MFA-B when the current panic lessons. Some investors will want that safety. If the call were announced immediately, it could push prices much higher. However, it could be delayed. If investors want a shorter-term investment, then MFA-B makes more sense. For a long-term investment, MFA-C makes more sense. Despite a huge difference in price, this one comes down to investing style.

Comparisons - NLY Preferred Shares and CMO-E and ANH-C

For picking between NLY-I (NLY.PI) and NLY-D (NLY.PD), a major factor in the choice is deciding how you feel about call protection and about the fixed-to-floating trait.

As a rule of thumb, we are more willing to go over $25.50 for NLY-I than for NLY-D. So if both shares were at $25.50 in a normal market, I'd rather have NLY-I (due to call risk). However, when prices plunge way under call value, then having call protection on the calendar becomes less valuable. So if both shares are at $20.00, I'd rather have NLY-D.

It's a bit weird at first trying to wrap your head around the concept. In a nutshell, NLY-I's value can fluctuate more.

In a bull market scenario, shares of NLY-I should trade higher (than NLY-D) since they have call protection.

In a bear market scenario with low Treasury yields, shares of NLY-I should trade lower (than NLY-D) because the value of the call protection is reduced and the floating-rate feature is less attractive than a fixed-rate would be.

NLY-D $20.44 NLY-F $19.70 NLY-G $18.30 NLY-I $20.10

We currently have positions in NLY-F (NLY.PF), NLY-I, and NLY-D. At these prices, NLY-G (NLY.PG) also is very appealing. If we get back into a bull market scenario, NLY-G would have the most upside. We stressed for months that NLY-G had more downside risk. That finally played out. Now it looks like most of the downside risk has played out, so we can say NLY-G has more upside potential. The scenario where NLY-G could still lose is one where short-term rates are stuck near 0% and none of the shares are called. That’s not predicting NLY-G will lose, merely highlighting the one scenario where NLY-G can’t catch up from a pretty wide difference in price. Under most other scenarios, NLY-G at $1.40 below NLY-F and $1.80 under NLY-I would win.

We also need to touch on ANH-C (ANH.PC) and CMO-E (CMO.PE). While both shares are "undervalued" when viewed in isolation, NLY-D is offering a much better value currently. ANH-C and CMO-E both carry significantly lower stripped yields and yet trade closer to call value (less call protection). None of the three shares (ANH-C, CMO-E, or NLY-D) has call protection on the calendar. If prices are unchanged on Monday morning, NLY-D is a much better deal. We expect NLY-D will open higher, but wanted to highlight the potential opportunity.

Note: as of Tuesday, relative values changed significantly. Using Tuesday’s (3/17/2020) prices, ANH-C and CMO-E both offer dramatically higher yields than NLY-D.

Comparisons - NYMT Preferred Shares

These shares have seen some very absurd price movements. In past market panics, we’ve seen similar events. The different series of preferred shares seem to disconnect from each other. Or at the very least, NYMTP (NYMTP) and NYMTO (NYMTO) disconnect from NYMTN (NYMTN). We have less history for NYMTM (NYMTM), but it looks like NYMTM also will disconnect. The financial statements for New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) are some of the most complicated. We gave them a higher risk rating until Scott Kennedy joined. Scott is one of the very few people who meet both criteria below:

Says he understands NYMT’s financial statements (sadly, quite common). Actually understands every aspect within them (very rare).

Beware the many people who only claim to understand NYMT’s statements. The issue is the volume of joint ventures, consolidations, and marks to market on those positions. This creates an issue that can spill over to preferred shares. When the market gets into intense panic, shares of NYMTN and NYMTM can drop rapidly because there are so few limit-buy orders ready to catch them if the prior shareholder panics. See the chart below for the impact of this poor liquidity:

Source: Schwab

We gave the preferred shares of NYMT a higher risk rating than they would deserve on the basis of their fundamental risks. By fundamental risks, I’m talking about the risk from NYMT’s capital structure (preferred equity as a portion of the capital stack) and the credit risk in NYMT’s positions (represented through their joint ventures). The high rating we applied to the NYMT preferred shares is to reflect the additional price risk. In an efficient market, fundamental risk and price risk would be identical. As we’ve stressed, we don’t have an efficient market. There's no viable argument for being above $25.00 on 3/5/2020, hitting $12.00 on 3/12/2020, and then closing at $17.33 on 3/15/2020.

So what happened as the price dropped? Investors with a stop-loss order that didn’t specify a minimum price above $20.00 got wrecked.

NYMTP $18.31 NYMTO $18.28 NYMTN $17.39 NYMTM $17.33

Comparisons - TWO Preferred Shares

TWO-A (TWO.PA) and TWO-B (TWO.PB) were only $.10 apart with TWO-A having a higher price. TWO-A is significantly better than TWO-B and deserves a premium much larger than $.10. Investors who are in TWO-B should look to swap for TWO-A if they have the chance to do it with a spread anywhere close to $.10. If they paid a spread of $.50, they would still be getting a good deal.

TWO-A $23.07 TWO-B $22.97 TWO-C $20.99 TWO-D $20.84 TWO-E $20.74

We can also compare TWO-D (TWO.PD) with TWO-E (TWO.PE). Shares of TWO-D currently only cost an extra $.10. That's less than the difference from two years of dividends. Neither share has call protection on the calendar. Some investors may argue that since TWO-D has a higher coupon rate ($1.9375 per year, paid quarterly), it would be called before TWO-E ($1.875 per year, paid quarterly). To that we must reply: Are you really going to complain about the risk of being called at $25.00 on a share trading at $20.84?

If so, that’s fine. Another option is to swap to NLY-D. The 7.50% coupon rate on NLY-D matches the 7.5% coupon rate on TWO-E, but NLY-D has a lower risk rating. Shares of NLY-D are only $20.44, compared to the $20.74 on TWO-E. However, TWO-E has more dividend accrual ($.39 vs. $.08 for NLY-D), which offsets the difference in price down to a single penny. Consequently, the remaining advantage for NLY-D is only in the risk rating. Our article on NLY-D goes public soon (probably Monday morning) so NLY-D may be a little harder to buy. If NLY-D is unavailable, then TWO-D remains an appealing choice.

Note: NLY-D rallied and is effectively unavailable compared to TWO-D as of Tuesday, 3/17/2020.

Conclusion

Note: We may modify our price targets more frequently during the market panic as we continue to adjust for lower short-term rates and the general level of fear in the market.

As a rule of thumb, we will tend to prefer fixed-rate shares if they have a comparable price and yield whenever there is:

A material discount to call value Interest rates are low for Treasuries in the one-year to five-year range

When do we not favor those fixed-rate shares?

When prices are near (or above) call value, we want call protection. When Treasury rates move higher, we tend to prefer shares with a floating-rate feature.

The final point for investors to remember is that this is a market panic scenario where fear and poor liquidity are combining to drive absurd price movements. Putting too much faith in the market can drive anyone crazy. The reason we pick individual preferred shares, besides avoiding the expense ratio, is because we have consistently been able to pick preferred shares which outperformed the index ETFs. That's possible because the market is inefficient and creates opportunities like this. If you’re hunting for opportunities, you’re in the right place.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCP, AGNCO, ANH, ANH-C, IVR-C, MFA-B, MFA-C, MFO, NLY-F, NLY-I, NYMTM, NYMTN, NYMTP, TWO-B, TWO-D. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.