Fear And Panic Bubble Is Worse Than The Virus

Gold Standard

So many ideas are going around right now, it hurts trying to process it all. I am writing this article to help you understand what is going on and provide the only solution I think will allow this to work.

First, the Perma-Bears (PB) are all cheering thinking fiat bubbles are the cause for what we are seeing. They argue that if we had sound money and were on the gold standard (GLD), we would not be experiencing the market crash like we are.

Nothing could be further from the truth. I am going to make an argument here that will apply to every point I want to make in this market. That point is this:

It doesn't matter if you are a billionaire or homeless if you go to the grocery store and there is no food to buy. Think about supply chains here. A company like Kraft (KHC) or Campbell Soup (CPB) sell products that are in very high demand right now. As long as people lock themselves up in their homes and don't go to work to be productive, we will reach a point where Campbell cannot acquire the aluminum they need from a company like Alcoa (AA) to package their goods. All the soup in the world that doesn't make it to your grocery store is not very valuable to you for staying alive. If the virus doesn't kill you, starvation will.

If you have a million dollars' worth of gold to help you ride this storm out, yet no one is at work because they are freaking out about dying over the virus, your gold is worthless for helping you stay alive.

Free Money

With the crash in full swing, people are now suggesting the idea of helicopter money to individuals and businesses to help tide them over. As a business owner with employee payroll of $90,000 per week, I, obviously, like this idea. Unfortunately, it still does not solve the problem. I am in a weird spot of stopping paying my employees with the idea of 'protecting myself' in order to have something left because my customers have stopped paying me or continue to pay my employees hoping the economic activity picks back up again soon. If it doesn't, the end of my cash will force me into the first option anyway.

If the government comes in and gives everyone free money and takes over paying my employees instead of me, we are in the same boat. Now, millions of people will have paychecks but with no one working or producing anything, they will have nothing to spend that money on. If there are no products to buy, you can give everyone $1 million per day and it won't matter. America survives on the productivity of its workforce. Without workers, money and gold are worthless.

Ending Fear and Panic is the Only Thing That Fixes This

Everyone needs to stop with the endless calls of more money or sound money and instead spend time digging into figuring out whether this reaction to this virus is more of a social media driven frenzy or it is truly backed by science. If it truly is something to worry about to the point where we all stop working in order to stay alive, the supply chain will break down and death by starvation will be a bigger issue than death by virus is. If that is the way we are going, it truly is a race against time to see how long we can all lock ourselves up before we get to the point where there are no products, like food, to buy.

With that in mind, I wanted to give you some information on the virus that gives a different perspective from what we are all panicking about as we listen to the mainstream media of why this will end life as we know it.

In China, the source of the virus, you can see life did not end there.

South Korea was next:

As you can see, they have begun to taper off after the exponential growth in cases.

Other countries like Italy and Iran arrived to the gate later and are still in the exponential growth phase of this pandemic. My guess is, in a few weeks, they too will level off and life won't end in those countries either. Unfortunately, the panic may be killing the supply chain and getting products to people may be affected long term, causing much more pain and suffering than that actual virus itself.

Currently, in America, with everyone on lockdown from paranoia that this is somehow the black plague, companies like FedEx (FDX) and delivery drivers and truck drivers are now the new First Responder heroes like firefighters and police officers were during 9/11. Unfortunately, if we keep buying into the media driven panic, vital online ordering infrastructure companies like FedEx and Amazon (AMZN) won't have any products to sell because the people who normally are working to provide those products won't be and, therefore, those products won't exist.

Conclusion

The way I see it, there are only two options. Either we take panic and sell and bunker up with whatever cash we have left in order to buy food and other products that won't exist or we bet that this too shall pass and assume life in America and the rest of the world won't end this time either. If option 2 is the way to go, there are some crazy deals right now that can be found in the stock market.

One such company that comes with plenty of moral debate is Exxon Mobil (XOM). Exxon, currently, trades at a market capitalization rate of $146 billion. With oil prices crashed, the current liquidation value of Exxon is around $191 billion. Granted those balance sheet items were pre-crash but assuming Exxon decided to liquidate, there is a very high probability they are worth more dead than alive currently.

Those types of deals are plentiful at the moment. Especially in the real estate space. Some medical facility REITs are currently trading for pennies on the dollar. I have to ask you, during a worldwide pandemic, are hospitals worth less than they were last month? The same can be said for farmland REITs such as Gladstone Land (LAND) and other essential service companies. In a pandemic where people are starving, would you rather own gold, cash, or farmland?

This is all painful, but people are panicking and when they panic, they are not taking the time to stop and carry their decisions out to the full logical conclusion. History has told us that this is a time to buy stocks, as well as a time to bet on humanity surviving.

Personal Health Information

I wanted to share with you some information that I have been researching to help my own health and the health of loved ones in the midst of this chaos. While I am not a doctor, what I am about to write will at least produce no harm.

As with anything, it is probably somewhere right in the middle of the extremes. No matter your stance on religion or God, the Bible has a very wise proverb that states:

The one who states his case first seems right, until the other comes and examines him." - Proverbs 18:17

Before panicking about anything, remember, there are always two sides to a story.

With that said, I thought I would first share some very interesting research about COVID-19 that I have not heard much in the news, yet is backed by much research that can be found from credible sources such as the World Health Organization.

First, Yale Medicine states:

COVID-19 attacks the lungs, and researchers are also trying to understand why a significant minority of those infected have serious symptoms, sometimes leading to pneumonia and even death." COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019)

Yet, The Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) is able to differentiate viral pneumonia from COVID-19 pneumonia, stating:

Compared to non-COVID-19 pneumonia, COVID-19 pneumonia was more likely to have a peripheral distribution (80% vs. 57%, p<0.001), ground-glass opacity (91% vs. 68%, p<0.001), fine reticular opacity (56% vs. 22%, p<0.001), and vascular thickening (59% vs. 22%, p<0.001), but less likely to have a central+peripheral distribution (14.% vs. 35%, p<0.001), pleural effusion (4.1 vs. 39%, p<0.001) and lymphadenopathy (2.7% vs. 10.2%, p<0.001)"

Source: Performance of radiologists in differentiating COVID-19 from viral pneumonia on chest CT

Now that you are locked up for weeks, feel free to Google those terms and read all you want about them, but for the sake of this paper, I will digress. COVID-19 is different than the flu or viral pneumonia but also has many similarities.

What I am about to share, whether it will work or not, is free to try and is rooted in science as well. This is where my Biotech sources are saying more research should be done, but that there is no money to be made from large pharmaceutical companies, so we won't hear about it. Short of buying into that type of conspiracy theory, I thought it would still be helpful to share what these Biotech insiders are sharing. These guys make billion-dollar bets on drug therapies, so I find it interesting this is where their thinking is currently. The statement might be a bit shocking, but here it goes:

The potential solution to protecting yourself from devolving into pneumonia that might kill you from COVID-19 is getting more Vitamin D."

The World Health Organization (WHO) believes Vitamin D deficiency is thought to be a widespread public health problem globally, being more prevalent in places with limited sun exposure. (This is why the flu and pneumonia flourish in the winter as we tend to stay indoors.)

Source: Vitamin D nutrition with a focus on the prevention of rickets and vitamin D deficiency in pregnant women

The Journal of the American Medical Association concurs stating:

Vitamin D insufficiency is associated with suboptimal health. The prevalence of vitamin D insufficiency may be rising, but population-based trends are uncertain. We sought to evaluate US population trends in vitamin D insufficiency."

Source: Demographic Differences and Trends of Vitamin D Insufficiency in the US Population, 1988-2004

Next, the National Center for Biotechnology Information states through the National Institute of Health that Vitamin D deficiency:

...is associated with increased risk and greater severity of infection, particularly of the respiratory tract."

Source: The Role of Vitamin D in Prevention and Treatment of Infection

Some more interesting observations from this study:

'In particular there have been multiple studies demonstrating an association between vitamin D deficiency and increased risk and severity of respiratory infection.' 'Several observational studies have found an association between vitamin D deficiency and HIV infection' 'In addition to prevention of infection, recent studies have also demonstrated that vitamin D deficiency is related to infection severity, including increased length of stay, increased cost, and increased mortality in those admitted to intensive care units' 'While there is still much progress to be made, the balance of evidence continues to support vitamin D supplementation as a promising intervention for infection'

Regarding number 2 above, COVID-19 has been reported to have similar properties to HIV and AbbVie, a large pharmaceutical company, 3 days ago stated their HIV drug Aluvia has proven effective against COVID-19.

Source: Covid-19 treatment tested through HIV medicine by AbbVie.

In another one of their studies regarding community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), they state:

Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) is a common disease with significant morbidity and mortality. There is evidence that vitamin D deficiency can be associated with infectious diseases. In total, 81.2% of the study population had vitamin D levels <30 ng/dL (which mean low Vitamin D levels). The risk of pneumonia among subjects with deficient vitamin D levels was 3.69 (95% CI: 1.46, 9.31) times higher than of those with sufficient vitamin D level. Results indicated patients with severe deficiency had a higher risk for ICU admission, 30-day mortality, and longer hospitalization stay. Conclusion: According to findings, a low level of 25(OH)D is associated with a higher incidence of CAP and more severe disease. It is recommended to pay more attention to vitamin D deficiency in infectious diseases, particularly in CAP patients."

Source: Association between serum concentration of 25-hydroxyvitamin D and community-acquired pneumonia: a case-control study

MJH Life Sciences, a company that 'delivers direct access and engagement of professional audiences by providing multichannel sources of trusted health care and scientific information that drives informed decisions' stated:

A new study published in the journal Respirology reveals that adult patients admitted to the hospital with pneumonia are more likely to die if they have Vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D is known to be involved in the innate immune response to infection."

Source: Vitamin D Deficiency in Pneumonia Patients Associated with Increased Mortality

The World Health Organization states:

Furthermore, recent meta-analyses have reported a protective effect of vitamin D supplementation on respiratory tract infections... yet, Vitamin D supplementation for preventing respiratory tract infection is not routinely done."

Source: Vitamin D for prevention of respiratory tract infections

Finally, Science Daily reported that researchers at the University of Colorado published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society a study in which they think:

...could help reduce one of the leading causes of serious illness, debilitation and death among patients in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. After studying these patients for a year, we found a 40 percent reduction in acute respiratory illness among those who took higher doses of vitamin D" - said the study's lead author, Adit Ginde, MD, MPH, professor of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

Source: Vitamin D reduces respiratory infections

Finally, Richard Hobday, an internationally recognized authority on health, wrote an article last week in which he states:

Fresh air, sunlight and improvised face masks seemed to work a century ago; and they might help us now... records from the 1918 pandemic suggest one technique for dealing with influenza - little-known today - was effective. Put simply, medics found that severely ill flu patients nursed outdoors recovered better than those treated indoors. A combination of fresh air and sunlight seems to have prevented deaths among patients; and infections among medical staff.[1] There is scientific support for this. Research shows that outdoor air is a natural disinfectant. Fresh air can kill the flu virus and other harmful germs. Equally, sunlight is germicidal and there is now evidence it can kill the flu virus."

Coronavirus and the Sun: A Lesson from the 1918 Influenza Pandemic

I am not a doctor, and we have plenty of doctors that might laugh at the Vitamin link being made here to COVID-19, but one can make the argument that we all should be spending more time in the sun (or through supplements while it is raining) during this COVID-19 panic and soak up as much Vitamin D as we can. The information I provided shows that critical COVID-19 sickness is similar to pneumonia, and much death from pneumonia is scientifically linked to low levels of Vitamin D. Again, it makes sense to this non-doctor that this might be the reason we all get the flu and pneumonia in the winter months.

Instead of locking ourselves up, we should be outside but wise about how we engage in the outside world.

