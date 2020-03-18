Occidental Petroleum: A Good Buy Now At A 17-Year Low Price

Occidental's three-way collar oil hedging will offset the damage if oil stays below $45 for the rest of the year.

The Anadarko purchase gives Occidental a great asset base in the Permian Basin and creates a lot of synergies between the two companies.

Occidental has been hit by the negative market sentiment, which is caused by the coronavirus and the sudden oil price plunge.

Bad fortunes never come alone! That is what has happened with Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). The coronavirus pandemic and the plunge in the oil price happened altogether, slashing Occidental's share price to its 17-year low. Because of the low oil price, Occidental has announced to reduce the quarterly dividend from $0.79 per share to $0.11 per share. It also cut back capital spending from $5.2-$5.4 billion to $3.5-$3.7 billion in 2020. Despite the recent dividend cut announcement, I think Occidental is a good buy now.

Occidental can bounce back along with the long-term increase in oil price

First, oil stocks are positively correlated with the oil price. When the oil price decreases, oil stocks decrease and vice versa. However, the oil price has kept fluctuating up and down depending on a lot of factors including politics, oil inventories, demand and supply. The recent oil price drop is caused by Saudi Arabia's decision to cut oil prices and increase supply. Right after that news, the oil price dropped by 30%.

Looking back at oil's history, we have seen a lot of oil shock events driving the oil price up and down. When the oil price is low, it is always an opportunity to long oil in the long run, as oil is really still an inevitable commodity in our daily lives.

In the past 30 years, oil has been fluctuating between $20 and $160 per barrel, and the average price stays in the range of $50-$70. Thus, a $30 oil is considered quite low. I expect that oil would bounce back to the $50-$60 level in the next several years. The exact timing is impossible to predict but it is certain that oil will go up again.

Warren Buffett’s $10 billion bet on Occidental, is a bet on higher oil prices in the future. He said in an interview in May 2019:

“It’s a bet on oil prices over the long term more than anything else. It’s also a bet on the fact that the Permian Basin is what it’s cracked up to be and all that sort of thing. But oil prices will determine whether almost any oil stock is a good investment over time, whether it’s Exxon or some wild cat grower. If oil goes way down, you don’t solve that by hardly anything. If it goes way up, you make a lot of money. And it’s not what it does next week or next month or next year. You’re buying reserves that go far out into the future.’’

At that time, the oil price was $66.83, which was more than twice the current oil price, and Occidental was trading at around $58 per share, nearly 5 times the current price. Thus, Warren Buffett thought the oil price will be higher than $66 per barrel sometime in the next decade.

A great resources acquired from Anadarko's purchase

Second, the purchase of Anadarko gives Occidental access to additional oil land holdings, roughly 240,000 acres in the Permian Basin, making Occidental the leading operator in the region.

Anadarko’s acquisition gives Occidental 10 billion BOE of resources, which were acquired for only $2/BOE, including the value of Western Midstream Partners, Anadarko’s African and its domestic resources.

In addition, the acquisition would create $3.5 billion in savings, including $2 billion in annual synergies and $1.5 billion in annual capital reduction. Occidental can apply its operation in the Permian area for Anadarko's field, making use of the existing logistics such as Aventine Hub. According to Occidental’s CEO Vicki Hollub, Occidental has 23 out of the top 100 wells, and in those other wells in the top 100, they have to use 27% more proppants, sands and minerals, which costs roughly $500,000 more per well. So Occidental has the low-cost operating edge compared to other oil producers in the Permian Basin.

Three-way collar oil price hedge

Occidental also employs a three-way collar hedging, the standard practice of an oil price hedge for any petroleum corporation.

With the current oil price at around $30, the value of Occidental’s three-way costless collar is as follows:

Short call = 0

Long Put = $55 - $30 = $25

Short Put = $30 - $45 = -$15

Thus, the total profit for the three-way collar is $25 - $15= $10. Thus, the actual price because of hedging is $40 per barrel. Bloomberg also commented that if Brent stays below $45 for the rest of the year, Occidental will make about $900 million in the trade alone, accounting for nearly 9% of the company’s current market capitalization.

Conclusions

The two main catalysts can drive Occidental’s share price much higher in the near future. First is the increase in the oil price and the second is growing operating performance from the purchase of Anardako, due to its good petroleum assets and annual synergies. I have high confidence that Occidental will deliver good returns for shareholders in the next 3 to 5 years.

