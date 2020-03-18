Athersys - Now In Play For COVID-19 - FDA Fast Tracked Therapy For ARDS

BARDA reached out to Athersys in January and has designated the MultiStem ARDS Therapy as "Highly Relevant" as talks continue to bring a therapy to patients as quickly as possible.

With the Coronavirus (COVID-19) wreaking havoc on the both the global economy and stock markets and most importantly, the well being of the human race, a therapy to stem the tide of the outbreak has become a high priority for the scientific community. Investors have been seeking out companies that are attempting to develop a vaccine that is safe and effective and can create the antibodies that will protect individuals from the COVID-19.

Companies like Moderna (MRNA) and Gilead (GILD) are multi billion dollar companies that are currently at the forefront of this effort. However, the efforts needed to design, test and manufacture a vaccine have a long lead time and the manner in which COVID-19 spreads is likely to leave millions of Americans at risk for serious illness and death, primarily in older patients with secondary health conditions.

Source: LiveScience.com

This critical window of time, before a vaccine is widely available, is a potential immediate opportunity for a small stem cell company with a market cap of less than $250,000,000. The company is Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and it could be in a position to have an impact on the leading cause of death from COVID-19.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (NASDAQ:ARDS)

ARDS, or acute respiratory distress syndrome, is the affliction that is leading to the deaths of COVID-19 patients. Here is the definition of ARDS from the Mayo Clinic:

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) occurs when fluid builds up in the tiny, elastic air sacs (alveoli) in your lungs. The fluid keeps your lungs from filling with enough air, which means less oxygen reaches your bloodstream. This deprives your organs of the oxygen they need to function. ARDS typically occurs in people who are already critically ill or who have significant injuries. Severe shortness of breath — the main symptom of ARDS — usually develops within a few hours to a few days after the precipitating injury or infection. Many people who develop ARDS don't survive. The risk of death increases with age and severity of illness. Of the people who do survive ARDS, some recover completely while others experience lasting damage to their lungs.

Source: Mayo Clinic

This YouTube video provides an excellent, illustrative explanation of ARDS and the role of the inflammatory cascade in this condition for readers who want a better understanding of how and why COVID-19 has lead to the death of about 7,000 people in since the outbreak began.

Athersys ARDS Phase II Data

The proprietary stem cell platform owned by Athersys is called MultiStem. MultiStem is a bone marrow derived stem cell product manufactured from Multipotent Adult Progenitor Cells (MAPCs) that are derived from young, healthy donors. Unlike other adult stem cells, such as MSC’s, millions of doses of MultiStem can be manufactured from a single donor due the cells’ relatively stable telomere length during cell division. As a therapy, MAPCs do not engraft and are cleared from the body within just a few days. However, these cells have the inherent capacity to moderate an overactive immune system that can do significant damage associated with certain acute injuries such as ARDS, stroke and traumatic brain injury. The cells achieve this mechanism of action through paracrine signaling.

In May 2019, Athersys released positive 28 day data in a small 36 patient, placebo controlled ARDS trial and more recently released 1 year data:

In May 2019 we presented positive results for an exploratory clinical study evaluating MultiStem cell therapy for treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, or ARDS at the American Thoracic Society Meeting in Dallas. ARDS is a serious immunological and inflammatory condition characterized by widespread inflammation in the lungs. ARDS can be triggered by pneumonia, sepsis, or trauma and represents a major cause of morbidity and mortality in the critical care setting. It has significant implications, as it prolongs intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital stays and requires convalescence in the hospital and rehabilitation. Patients in the exploratory study were evaluated through 28 days for the primary clinical assessment and were further assessed through a one-year follow-up period. We announced the encouraging one year data in January of 2020. Data highlights from the evaluation include the following results from the double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled portion of the study: Lower mortality of 25% in the MultiStem treatment group vs. 40% in the placebo group; 40.2% higher ventilator-free (VF) days, (12.9 VF days in the MultiStem treatment group vs. 9.2 VF days for the placebo group); 27.2% higher ICU-free days, (10.3 days in MultiStem subjects vs. 8.1 days for subjects receiving placebo); In more severe ARDS patients (as evident in a prospectively defined analysis), the difference between MultiStem treatment and placebo was greater – 25% mortality in MultiStem group vs. 50% in placebo group, 14.6 VF days in MultiStem group vs. 8.0 VF days in placebo group, and 11.4 ICU-free days in MultiStem group versus 5.9 ICU-free days in placebo group; Day-365 Quality of Life (QoL) outcomes, assessed by the EQ-5D, were meaningfully better among all survivors who received MultiStem treatment compared to those who received placebo; Within the prospectively defined group of patients with more severe ARDS, MultiStem treatment was associated with a markedly greater rate of survival and progression to functional independence at one year (i.e., self-care); and MultiStem treatment was well tolerated in this very sick ARDS patient population, with no serious adverse events related to administration. The study was designed to evaluate the impact of MultiStem treatment in subjects with acute onset of moderate to severe ARDS and was conducted at sites in the United States and United Kingdom. The study included two parts – a small initial dose confirmation phase, followed by the larger double blinded, placebo-controlled and randomized phase (Phase 2a portion). Treatment was required to begin within four days of ARDS diagnosis with an average treatment time of approximately two days from the diagnosis. Six subjects were treated with MultiStem in the initial portion of the study, and in the Phase 2a portion of the study, 20 subjects were treated with an intravenous (IV) administration of 900 million MultiStem cells and 10 subjects received IV placebo. As disclosed previously, the study was not powered for the efficacy outcomes. Based on the study results, the Company is planning further development in this area and intends to submit for publication the detailed study data. In May 2019 we announced that our planned Phase 3 study for ARDS has received Fast Track Designation from the FDA. In addition, our partner HEALIOS K.K. is currently running the ONE-BRIDGE study using MultiStem cell therapy. On November 14, 2019, HEALIOS K.K. received notification of Orphan Designation for their ARDS program, which is meant to expedite the regulatory process for development and provides other meaningful benefits. There are limited interventions and no effective drug treatments for ARDS, making it an area of high unmet clinical need with high treatment costs. Given ARDS high treatment costs, a successful cell therapy could be expected to generate significant savings for the healthcare system by reducing days on a ventilator, days in the ICU and total days in the hospital, and importantly, could reduce mortality and improve quality of life for those suffering from the condition. The medical need for a safe and effective treatment of ARDS is significant due to its high mortality rate, and it annually affects approximately 400,000 - 500,000 patients in Europe, the United States and Japan, alone.

Source: Athersys Website as of 2/29/20

Partner Healios KK is Currently Enrolling Pneumonia Related ARDS Clinical Trial in Japan

Healios KK (4593:JP), a biotechnology firm in Japan with deep pocketed backers, is the largest shareholder of Athersys and has committed its entire future on the success of MultiStem. Healios has also made a very significant financial commitment in Athersys. In January 2018, Healios expanded an initial agreement with Athersys, which already included acute ischemic stroke rights in Japan, to include the rights for ARDS development in Japan. Healios is currently undertaking an ARDS clinical trial, which began enrollment in early 2019, in an open label study of only 30 patients of which 20 will receive MultiStem (referred to as HLCM051 by Healios). In a recent corporate update, the CEO of Healios indicated that enrollment is going ahead of schedule. The primary completion date for this open label study is currently listed as December 2020 but based on this recent update it should be completed earlier. Positive data from this trial would have significant implications.

This is a pivotal trial under Japan’s favorable regenerative medicine laws that allow for "conditional approval" based upon the demonstration of safety and only an indication that the therapy may work. Given the COVID-19 outbreak in Japan, it is reasonable to speculate that Healios and the Japanese Government may consider bringing this therapy more expediently to affected patients as an emergency ARDS therapy. However, to be clear, this is just educated speculation. Healios is also enrolling a clinical trial using MultiStem for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and expects results this year.

BARDA Early Interest Could Be a Game Changer

As soon as the coronavirus broke out late last year in China, long term Athersys shareholders immediately began speculating that MultiStem could play an important role in stemming the death toll from COVID-19. Yet throughout this tumultuous time period, there was not one word from Athersys management that indicated whether the company had been in contact with the U.S. government to expedite a path to approval in this emergency situation. That silence ended with the company's conference call this past Monday where the situation was directly addressed by Athersys CEO Dr. Gil van Bokkelen:

In January, when there were only a small number of COVID-19 cases globally and no confirmed cases in United States, we were approached by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority or BARDA. As many people listening on the call today are aware. BARDA’s mission as part of health and human services is to protect the nation against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats as well as against pandemic influenza and other emerging infectious diseases like COVID-19. Various members of BARDA including leadership were already aware of our company and our technology based on some prior interactions and collaborative work we had conducted. They have seen our recent announcements and presentations regarding the primary trial results and subsequent one year follow-up results from our now completed clinical trial evaluating the administration of MultiStem to ARDS patients. They realized that while there is no treatment for ARDS currently available. Our technology might play an important role in helping to establish and provide more effective intervention for patients that have become seriously or critically ill following viral or pathogen induced ARDS. In the days and weeks that followed, we were invited to be part of an intensive process that included multiple meetings, discussions and presentations with BARDA leadership and others including the Inter-Agency corona watch Task Force that was established to evaluate diagnostics, vaccines, antivirals and potential therapeutic treatments as well as other technologies or capabilities. This task force included representation from BARDA, HHS, FDA, NIH, CDC, and DOD among others. BARDA’s mission is to expedite the development and delivery of promising technologies by providing funding and other support. And they and other relevant agencies move rapidly and efficiently to take action. We are pleased to announce today the following this intensive evaluation, our technology was designated as "highly relevant", which is the highest classification possible. This designation was based on a rigorous assessment of clinical data and other evidence and information and it’s supported and reinforced by the Fast Track designation we had received previously from the FDA specifically for the treatment of ARDS.

Gil went on to describe the important advantages of why MultiStem may be a game changer versus other more conventional therapies:

Unfortunately, traditional approaches including vaccines, certain antivirals and other treatments are typically dependent on the isolation and characterization of the specific pathogen, which means that public health officials, clinicians and researchers are frequently chasing the threat after it has emerged so to speak. In contrast, MultiStem could be broadly relevant to treating ARDS caused by a range of pathogens that induce severe lung inflammation and pulmonary dysfunction. Since it does not act in a pathogen specific manner, MultiStem could compliment and be deployed much more efficiently than conventional approaches, since it focuses on addressing the underlying condition, which is severe lung inflammation and ARDS that is induced by the virus or pathogen. And that causes some patients to experience for long critical illness and unfortunately results in the death of some individuals. As we’ve described previously MultiStem is also highly scalable, easy to administer and can be steadily maintained in frozen form for years if needed. Furthermore, we have a clear plan for how we intend to make MultiStem broadly available and how we can deliver on that plan. We believe that MultiStem will ultimately be approved for one or more indications and we also believe that we are well positioned to work with BARDA and or potentially other agencies to establish and maintain inappropriate inventory buffer that could be rapidly deployed in the event of an outbreak or other scenario, where our technology has demonstrated relevance.

There have been many other independent studies that demonstrate that stem cell therapies for ARDS are effective and safe. A very recent 2020 study on seven COVID-19 patients in China revealed unambiguous efficacy. Here is an abstract from the study (bold type added for emphasis):

A coronavirus (HCoV-19) has caused the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Wuhan, China. Preventing and reversing the cytokine storm may be the key to save the patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCS) have been shown to possess a comprehensive powerful immunomodulatory function. This study aims to investigate whether MSC transplantation improves the outcome of 7 enrolled patients with COVID-19 pneumonia in Beijing YouAn Hospital, China, from Jan 23, 2020 to Feb 16, 2020. The clinical outcomes, as well as changes of inflammatory and immune function levels and adverse effects of 7 enrolled patients were assessed for 14 days after MSC injection. MSCs could cure or significantly improve the functional outcomes of seven patients without observed adverse effects. The pulmonary function and symptoms of these seven patients were significantly improved in 2 days after MSC transplantation. Among them, two common and one severe patient were recovered and discharged in 10 days after treatment. After treatment, the peripheral lymphocytes were increased, the C-reactive protein decreased, and the overactivated cytokine-secreting immune cells CXCR3+CD4+ T cells, CXCR3+CD8+ T cells, and CXCR3+ NK cells disappeared in 3-6 days. In addition, a group of CD14+CD11c+CD11bmid regulatory DC cell population dramatically increased. Meanwhile, the level of TNF-α was significantly decreased, while IL-10 increased in MSC treatment group compared to the placebo control group. Furthermore, the gene expression profile showed MSCs were ACE2- and TMPRSS2- which indicated MSCs are free from COVID-19 infection. Thus, the intravenous transplantation of MSCs was safe and effective for treatment in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia, especially for the patients in critically severe condition.

Source:Aging and Disease

Conclusion:

Over the last few months there have been many biotech companies with minimal advanced data to offer on COVID-19 therapies that have put out press releases touting potential therapies that will likely go nowhere. Ironically, Athersys had remained virtually silent on COVID-19 despite a deluge of shareholder inquiries regarding the most promising and advanced ARDS program in existence in the U.S., the U.K. and Japan. Despite the silence, the company has been actively moving forward on an agreement with BARDA that could give their MultiStem platform a major boost in both recognition and funding.

To anyone who has studied the science behind MultiStem for many years, it seems obvious that government funding should be allocated immediately to a program that will help make MultiStem available to the unfortunate victims of ARDS as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no specific therapy for ARDS other than supportive measures using a mechanical respirator and supplemental oxygen in the intensive care unit (ICU). This standard of care for ARDS has a high mortality rate and it is easy to see how the U.S. could run out of ICU beds and ventilators if the virus continues to spread. MultiStem has been shown to reduce the number of patient days in the ICU and increase the number of ventilator-free days for treated ARDS patients versus those who received the placebo. As a result, the use of MultiStem could effectively increase the supply of both ICU beds and ventilators. Since safety has been well established in MultiStem clinical trials to date and given the emergency situation we may soon find our nation in, it seems like some sort of accelerated approval program is a necessity.

This article focuses on only ARDS but there are other devastating afflictions where the body's own immune system can become a patient's worst enemy and cause a lifetime of suffering or death. They are listed here in the Athersys pipeline:

Source: Athersys

At the current price of $1.43, Athersys is still a micro-cap with a market capitalization of only $225,000,000 and a cash balance of $35,000,000 as of December 31, 2019.

Many lives are at stake here and this story is much larger and more serious than the investment merits of any small biotech. A Phase III trial in the U.S. is the current path to approval in the U.S. and under normal circumstances, that path would likely take at least a couple of years to complete. These are the details Dr. van Bokkelen provided on this topic:

Working with outside clinical experts, biostatisticians and other collaborators, we have already conducted extensive modeling and planning for a Phase 3 registrational trial involving administration of MultiStem for the treatment of ARDS. We intend to present this plan to the FDA and other regulators soon, after we have completed some additional preparations... It’s worth noting that this study could potentially involve an arm that specifically evaluates COVID-19 patients that had developed severe pulmonary inflammation or ARDS and that is something we intend to discuss and coordinate with the FDA, BARDA and others as appropriate.

However, we are now in an emergency situation like few others in American history and the U.S. Government has allocated billions of dollars to mitigate the immediate and long term effects of COVID-19. Does anyone else suspect that President Trump would love to personally make an announcement that could potentially be a game changer in the treatment of COVID-19 related ARDS? A cutting edge treatment that will save lives? It is hard to predict the exact timeline on how this will play out but is seems like the tide may have turned for Athersys shareholders.

Finally, while this article is about a specific company and a highly unusual situation, I don't want to lose sight of human suffering that the victims of COVD-19 and their families have and will endure as we all go through this difficult situation and extend my condolences. Good luck to all.

