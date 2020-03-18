Skeena Resources: Assessing The Technical Damage After The Drop

It's been an exciting start to the year for Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF), with continued positive drill results out of their Eskay Creek Project in British Columbia. Unfortunately, the stock came into February at its most overbought condition in several years, and even exceptional drill results are rarely enough to shrug off these extreme conditions. Since that time, we've seen the stock drop more than 50% from its highs, trapping many of the buyers from January and February at much higher prices. This has created a brick wall of resistance near the C$1.00 level, as many of these buyers will likely be eager to get out at break-even or small losses after suffering a 40% plus drawdown in less than a month. Based on this, I would view rallies to the C$1.05 level as selling opportunities, as the technical damage overhead has likely created a medium-term ceiling for the stock.

Just over two months ago, I wrote what turned out to be a controversial article on Skeena Resources, suggesting that it would be a bad idea for investors to chase the stock above C$1.15. While the company's market capitalization was more than reasonable for a gold explorer with a 3.9-million ounce resource, the technical picture was flashing warning signs, based on investors relentlessly bidding up the stock. Since that time, the stock is down nearly 50% in just two months, and investors chasing the stock are certainly regretting their decision. Unfortunately, although this precipitous decline has improved the stock's valuation, it's also created a camp of trapped buyers that were eager to get in after a 350% rally in less than a year. Before digging into the technicals, however, let's dig into the progress the company made in Q1, and what prompted this meteoric rise in the stock:

It's been a busy couple of months for Skeena at their Eskay Creek Project, and recent drill results suggest that the company's resource is likely to continue to grow. As the below table shows, the current resource estimate stands at 3.9 million gold-equivalent ounces at an average grade of 4.85 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, and more than 80% of this resource is amenable to open-pit mining. However, the company's drill intercepts this year have been nothing short of outstanding, suggesting that there's a high probability that the company will move a large portion of the inferred resource (1.418 million ounces) to indicated resources. In addition, it's possible we could see a slight increase in grades for this resource, given that we continue to see several 10+ grams per tonne gold-equivalent hits from the 21A, 21E, and HW zones. Let's take a closer look below:

Beginning in January, Skeena Resources released results from SK-19-170, a monster hole that intersected 36.85 meters of 14.73 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. The hole that was drilled into the 21 A zone (see above image) has displayed both higher grades and thicker widths than previous drill intersections in the area. This is a very positive sign, considering that the nearest historical drill hole, CA-89-078, only came up with 16.71 meters of 7.16 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. Skeena Resources then followed up with another incredible intercept of 31.30 meters of 14.82 grams per tonne gold-equivalent from drill hole SK-19-172. This hole was also drilled into the 21A zone and was also higher grade than previous holes in the vicinity, confirming the potential for increased thickness in this portion of the 21A zone. The nearest historical hole, CA89-080, hit 26.9 meters of 7.63 grams per tonne gold equivalent, from 20 meters down-dip of SK-19-172. As we can see below, the white dots are historical intercepts, while the black dots are current drill intercepts. Based on higher grades and thicknesses than previous intercepts into this zone, a small bump in grades when the company publishes a new resource estimate would not be surprising.

Finally, the company released results from SK-19-246 in late February, another impressive intercept of 14.33 meters of 22.59 grams per tonne gold equivalent from the Hanging-Wall Zone [HW Zone]. This continues to show a positive reconciliation with the company's resource model, which was based mostly on historical drilling. Therefore, these consistent thick high-grade intercepts are a very positive sign. Not only has 15,000 meters drilled in the company's Phase 1 Drill Program increased confidence in the historical resource, but it's opened up the potential for slightly higher grades than expected in the HW and 21A zones. Wisely, the company has taken advantage of its success and high share price and gone to market to raise capital on two occasions in the past six months. This has contributed to a very reasonable valuation for the company, given that Skeena currently has over C$35 million in cash. Let's take a closer look below:

For an investor perusing the most recent financial statements, it may look like the company is in a cash crunch, with only $3.9 million in cash showing on their balance sheet as of the end of Q3 2019. However, the company raised C$16 million through flow-through shares in Q4, bringing the company's balance sheet to closer to C$20 million. In February, the company sold its 100% interest in the GJ-Copper-Gold Property to Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGF) for C$7.5 million, as well as its Blackdome-Elizabeth Property to Tempus Resources for $500,000. This has increased the company's cash by another C$8 million to near C$28 million. Finally, the company entered into a deal to raise another $20 million by selling 17 million shares of stock in March. This deal has yet to close, but assuming it does, the company's balance cash position net of expenses would be sitting closer to C$48 million.

However, it's important to note that Skeena is burning cash at a pretty quick pace compared to prior years and had expenses of C$13.56 million in the first nine months of 2019. If we multiply this figure by 0.666~ to estimate costs for the past six months (October through March), we come to a value of C$9.0 million. It's important to note that this is an estimate only, but the best we can do when the last reported financial statement was for the September 30th, 2019, period. By subtracting out C$9.0 million from the current cash position of C$48 million, assuming the recent deal closes, we can conclude that Skeena likely has a cash position of C$38 million conservatively, after subtracting another C$1 million to be on the conservative side.

Based on a pro forma share structure of 156 million shares (post-financing), and a share price of C$0.61, the company's current enterprise value stands at C$57.1 million. I arrived at this figure by multiplying 156 million shares by $0.61 and then subtracting out C$39 million in cash (156 x 0.61 - 38). This is a more than reasonable valuation for a company with between 3.0 and 4.0 million ounces of gold, assuming continued positive reconciliation of their resource at Eskay Creek. At the current valuation, Eskay Creek is valued at roughly $15/oz on an enterprise value to ounce basis. However, it's important to note that fundamentals get thrown out the window when volatility hits the market, and often, we trade beyond the limits of what most would imagine is possible. Therefore, while Skeena is quite cheap at the current valuation, the technicals are in control here, and we have lots of trapped buyers above C$1.00. We can take a closer look at this below:

As we can see from the daily chart below, we saw four separate distribution days in January through February above C$1.00 per share, suggesting that sellers were in control of the stock during these trading days. In addition, the stock traded above the C$1.00 level for over 20 trading days in Q1, and over 6.3 million shares traded hands during this period. This means that there were over 6.3 million shares bought above C$1.00 per share, for a value of roughly C$7 million. Given that retail investors in these stocks rarely respect stops and sell out on the first sign of weakness, I would argue that many of these buyers are still trapped above the C$1.00 level. Therefore, while Skeena Resources could certainly bounce after a waterfall decline of nearly 50% in the past month, I would argue that investors that paid more than C$1.00 are likely to be lined up to sell the stock if the stock were to return close to their break-even point. This is what is known as overhead supply, as we have a plethora of sellers that are weathering a 30% to 50% draw-down currently and are anxious to get out at a smaller loss to clean up the mess in their portfolios.

In terms of support, the last line of defense for the bulls is the C$0.54 level. A breakdown below this level would be a bearish development, as it would show zero commitment to the 2-year breakout for the bulls above this level. Therefore, the bulls are going to want to defend this level at all costs if we do see further weakness ahead. A drop below C$0.54 intra-week would not be the end of the world, but a weekly close below here would suggest a buyer's strike and the potential for more trouble ahead for Skeena's share price. Based on momentum being to the downside currently, I have no position in the stock.

Skeena's high-grade resource may command a share price of C$1.25 from a valuation standpoint, but the technical damage we've seen suggests that it will be extremely difficult to get through C$1.05 over the next few months. While Skeena Resources may be one of the more attractive names in the junior space, exuberance and a flood of investors willing to pay over C$1.05 contributed an extreme overbought condition in the stock. It will not likely be these same investors that are eager to get back to break-even that will be a ceiling for the stock. Based on this, I would view any rallies to the C$1.05 level as selling opportunities, as I do not think the stock will be able to get through there very easily.

