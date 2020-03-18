Capital Appreciation By Capital Preservation

More and more economists and analysts are predicting a severe recession with economic contraction of around 5% in Q2 here in the U.S.

Quarter 1 earnings reports will be very bad and the guidance for Q2 will be even worse.

Millions of job losses in the U.S. and Europe due to factory and other business closures in a broad swath of the economy.

This article is meant to remind subscribers of our core principles. When the market is falling we prefer to raise cash to reduce risk and wait for better buying opportunities. Buying after a crash or near a bottom is far preferable to buying at the top or buying the dips that are going to get worse.

Fear has driven the market lower thus far, but economic facts will weigh heavily on stocks for a few more weeks, at least. The next big leg down is coming and will be driven by a few things discussed in this article.

It could be much worse in other parts of the world, including Europe, than in the U.S.

Update on Boeing (BA)

We sold Boeing at $350 and it's now trading around $120 a share. We think it could go down further. There may be a time to get back in but that time has not come yet. This is part of why we call capital appreciation through preservation a bedrock principle. In times like this it's better to reduce exposure and hold cash (live to fight another day) and wait for the market to settle at a bottom before getting back in.

We could name many other stocks that we sold and have dropped, but that would be redundant. Suffice it to say that we believe that those who are recommending buying these dips are way too early and those who follow that advice will pay a heavy price.

COVID-19 Cases

We are now at the point, with more test kits available, where we should begin to see new cases being reported each day topping 1,000 and rising. The number of cases in the U.S. and Europe have doubled over the past two weeks. That is a very worrying trend but one that could continue. If so, fear will continue to pervade two of the largest economies in the world (after the second largest, China, already was decimated earlier) and drive demand lower. Estimates are now for gasoline usage in the U.S. to fall by 3 million gallons a day soon because planes are not flying, cars and buses are being driven far less and millions more people will be staying home. Prices at the pump are going much lower but it will not immediately stimulate the economy. The opposite is true.

The reduction in demand will disrupt many oil field operators and could cause huge layoffs in the oil patch as drilling operations are curtailed and refineries operate well below capacity with some shutting down temporarily.

To make matters worse, China recently threatened to ban exports of medicines to the U.S. over a disparaging comment. Now, does it make sense to be dependent upon a trading partner who's willing to potentially allow millions of our citizens to die because its leader was offended? China is the primary supplier of a majority of medicines and pharmaceutical ingredients to the U.S. This could make things much more serious. A quote from the article:

“If China retaliates against the United States at this time, in addition to announcing a travel ban on the United States, it also will announce strategic control over medical products and ban exports to the United States. Then the United States will be caught in the ocean of new coronaviruses,” the article said.

“Also, according to the US CDC officials, most of the drugs in the United States are imported… If China banned exports, the United States will fall into the hell of a new coronavirus pneumonia epidemic.”

Let’s hope this is just a bluff.

Job Losses

I read stories about hairdressers and food trucks experiencing major declines in business because people are staying home. Restaurants are being forced to close by orders to cease the sale of food or beverages for consumption on premises. Bars and casinos are being ordered to close. Malls are going to be closed. Theaters are closing. Broadway already has closed down. Most major cruise lines have announced suspension of all cruises for up to 60 days. All professional and collegiate sporting events are suspended (what will ESPN do?). What will ticket sellers and vendors at sporting venues do?

All schools in 37 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico are either closed or scheduled to close and at least some schools have closed in all the remaining states. This is going to create hardships for those who cannot afford to stay home to watch their kids. But it's also necessary.

Even McDonald's (MCD) closed all of its dining areas and play places, only drive through and pick up operations will continue.

Certain retailers, such as Walmart (WMT), grocery chains and pharmacies have experienced a huge sales surge as people around the world stock up on necessities and food so they can self quarantine for the next several weeks. But that surge will soon be replaced by a dearth of foot traffic. It may mean layoffs in one of the last places still open to consumers.

Don't forget that supply disruptions are just beginning to be felt. Auto factories are closing in Europe and will soon be closing in the U.S. and elsewhere due to parts shortages. That same disruption will spread to many more industries causing more plant closings and lay offs. Let's just hope toilet paper manufacturers can stay open!

One article anticipated 3.5 million job losses coming at CNBC. I think that number is low. CNN reports that as many as half of U.S. jobs could be at risk. Reality, of course, falls somewhere in between but I would not be surprised to see as many as 10 million jobs lost in the next six to eight weeks. This could get ugly!

And stocks should tumble, regardless of what the government does, when jobs losses start to mount.

Earnings and Guidance

I expect Quarter 1 earnings to be bad but that forward guidance for Q2 to be horrific! Some companies may try to be upbeat by telling us that they expect a recovery to begin in the second half of the year. That should be accurate, but I'm not sold on how much it will do to support the economy until after the worst is nearly over, which it will not be at the time.

The only surprises, outside certain industries that caught a temporary boost at the end of Q1 like grocers and makers of masks or pharmaceuticals, will come from those companies that lowered the guidance enough below what they really expect that they can't possibly miss. Earnings in Q1 should be flat compared to last year since the first two months were still strong.

But there will be no getting around Q2 guidance being really, really bad. That should not help stocks, either.

Q2 GDP Growth Estimates

The current estimates are bad, but I expect them to get even worse over the next few weeks and by the time we are actually in quarter 2 I expect the deterioration to accelerate with lay offs and closing. So, I also expect GDP estimates to drop even more. Currently the average is for around a -5% contraction in the U.S. economy. That could move to -6% or -7%.

Part of the reason is that demand, especially from Europe, around the globe could crater, reducing exports hard. Imports also will be down but the question remains will imports fall enough to offset the drop in exports. I don't think so. U.S. companies will still be making sales online and restocking depleted inventories for several months after supply disruptions from China. U.S. companies also may be thinking ahead to stock up for the holiday season, assuming that all will be back to normal before then. After all the supply disruptions already experienced some companies will probably want to order earlier than usual, just in case supplies of popular items become scarce later.

Global growth is going to be worse, I believe, than current estimates, especially in Europe and many emerging markets.

Conclusion

I don't believe we are even close to the bottom yet. It's my expectation that job losses and a contracting economy will generate another big leg down in equities.

I do believe that the yield on 10-year Treasuries could get close to zero in the next few weeks. But I will probably sell my long-term bond positions when it does and add shorter maturity Treasuries or more Vanguard GNMA Fund Investor Shares (VFIIX) to collect the interest.

Also, I will begin to sell put options on companies that I want to own for the long term with strikes at prices I did not think I'd see again in this lifetime. If I get put the stock, I'm happy. If not, I collect the premium and earn more on my cash. This strategy is about positioning for the recovery.

The time to back up the truck and start buying will come. It's just not here yet. Patience will pay big dividends. We will be ready with quality long-term picks for market beating growth.

