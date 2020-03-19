Buy 9%-Yielding Enbridge For The Long Run

The market is being irrational and sells off everything that is somewhat related to oil.

Article Thesis

The market is dumping everything that seems more or less related to oil, not looking closer at whether lower oil prices will actually have a large impact on a company's financials. Enbridge (ENB), the biggest among the North American midstream companies, has sold off massively over the last two weeks.

This is despite the fact that the fee-based nature of its contracts and diversification across oil transportation, natural gas transmission, and electricity generation will allow it to generate ample cash flows even with oil trading at a very low price.

Enbridge is not the cheapest midstream company, but it offers a high dividend yield that is well-covered, there is no K-1, there is a diverse asset footprint, and its low valuation should allow for double-digit total returns in the long run. For investors that want exposure to the midstream industry, Enbridge is an attractive, defensive pick with low associated risks.

Blood In The Streets For The Oil Industry

The cooperation between OPEC and Russia, mostly called OPEC+, has not managed to secure more production cuts by its members, which is why oil prices have been crashing over the last two weeks:

At the time of writing, WTI trades at $29 per barrel, down 46% over the last twelve months. Due to the fact that both Saudi Arabia as well as Russia have announced that they would ramp up production to gain (or at least hold) market share, oil is currently trading at the lowest price in more than four years. This naturally is a big problem for oil producers that are not sufficiently hedged, as their revenues will be devastated, which will also harm their earnings and cash flows. Some related businesses, such as oilfield services, will suffer as well, as there will be lower demand for new drilling, etc.

Not all companies that have to do with oil will suffer, though, such as many midstream companies. They don't make their money by selling oil or by producing it, instead their job is to transport it from A to B. In most cases, this happens through contracts with fixed fees, thus as long as the counterparty does not go bankrupt, they will enjoy stable cash flows and earnings.

The market has not been very nuanced when it comes to assessing the damage of the oil price war on each individual company's fortune, instead, more or less every company in the space has sold off.

Midstream companies (AMLP) have seen their stocks slump massively, including Enbridge, which is down more than 30% from recent highs. In some cases, these sell-offs of midstream companies make sense: When a midstream company has only one customer, and that customer looks like it will not survive the current environment, there is a lot of risk for said midstream company. For diversified players, however, there is not a lot of risk as long as oil is still being moved from A to B.

In Enbridge's case, the risk to its earnings and cash flows becomes even smaller due to the fact that it is not at all purely reliant on moving oil.

Source: Enbridge presentation

Enbridge has a very sizeable natural gas pipeline footprint on top of its oil pipeline assets. Over the last month, natural gas prices have not moved lower, despite the worries about the coronavirus. This is not a big surprise, as consumption is mostly driven by heating and electricity production, which are not related to the strength of the economy. During the last financial crisis, for example, natural gas consumption did not decline:

During the great recession, natural gas consumption moved in its normal, seasonal pattern. The same will most likely hold true in case there is a recession in 2020, which seems increasingly likely due to the impact the coronavirus has on the country. If consumption does not decline, this means that production and movement of natural gas will also not decline, thus Enbridge's natural gas business should be very insulated from any economic downturn.

On top of its natural gas and oil pipeline assets, Enbridge also owns electricity-generating assets such as offshore wind parks. Those are, just like its natural gas pipelines, not impacted by a possible recession. We can thus summarize that a large amount of Enbridge's business is completely independent of the oil industry, while its liquids transportation pipelines are still not directly impacted by lower oil prices.

Enbridge's oil pipelines, which connect large producing regions, such as Canada's oil sands, to large consumers, such as the US Gulf Coast, will remain in use even if oil prices remain at the current level for a while. The Canadian oil industry actually has the problem of not being able to move all the oil it wants to produce to the US due to lacking pipeline capacity. Even if oil production were to decline, you would thus assume that Enbridge's pipelines would still remain fully filled, as producers want to move as much of their product to consumers as possible.

Investors should also consider that Canadian oil producers, such as Suncor (SU), have healthy balance sheets and should be able to weather the current oil price downturn well. Due to low variable costs, it also makes no sense for them to reduce production levels, as most costs are fixed anyway. This further strengthens my belief that demand for Enbridge's oil transportation ability will not decline meaningfully, despite the fact that oil prices have declined a lot.

This brings us to the conclusion that Enbridge should, all in all, be relatively insulated from the oil price decline: Natural gas and other non-related businesses will not be impacted, and demand for oil transportation from Canada to the US will likely remain high.

Source: Enbridge presentation

In the above chart, we see that EBITDA has been moving up very independently from any oil price movements, which again underlines why we don't see the current oil price downturn as a major headwind for the company.

Yet, Enbridge's shares have sold off along with many other oil-related stocks, which is why we believe that investors have a great opportunity to benefit from a market that is being irrational. Buying Enbridge around current levels epitomizes Warren Buffett's "be greedy when others are fearful" mantra.

Source: Enbridge earnings slides

Enbridge forecasts CAD$4.65 per share in distributable cash flows, i.e. operating cash flows minus maintenance capital expenditures. This translates to ~US$3.30, which results in a DCF yield of 12.1% at current prices. Enbridge uses roughly two-thirds of that to finance its dividend, which yields 8.4% at current prices [dividend payments of CAD$0.81 per quarter, CAD/USD exchange rate of 0.71].

In late 2019, Enbridge has raised its dividend by almost 10%, and the company plans to raise its dividend in line with its distributable cash flows in the future. According to management, cash flows and dividend should grow at a rate of at least 5% a year, and based on Enbridge's track record of even better growth, that does not seem unrealistic, especially when we account for the many growth projects that Enbridge plans to bring into service.

A mid-single digits growth rate would not even be necessary in order to make Enbridge look very attractive right here, even a dividend growth rate of just 2% a year would allow for double-digit annual returns going forward, thanks to the quite high dividend yield of eight and a half percent that investors get right here. Enbridge's low valuation of just around 8 times this year's cash flows also leaves ample upside potential for its shares, which is why we believe that shareholders will not only get juicy dividends but also share price gains once the market stops being so irrational.

One Note On Risks

Risks from the oil price war are not very meaningful for Enbridge, as explained above, but investors should note that dividends are declared in CAD$, and further weakening of that currency could lead to lower-than-expected dividend proceeds for US-based investors. Currency rate changes could thus be a near-term risk factor for Enbridge's dividends and share price. Nevertheless, we still believe that Enbridge is an attractive, defensive investment for someone looking for exposure to the midstream space.

Takeaway

The coronavirus will be a major problem for industries such as hospitality, travel, etc. The oil price war between OPEC, Russia, and US shale will also hurt weaker oil-producing companies a lot. Enbridge has sold off as if it would be impacted by both of these macro themes, but in reality, it will most likely be relatively insulated.

This is why we believe that the company currently looks like a strong long-term investment, offering a high and secure dividend, and upside potential for its shares.

