Saudis Will Cry Uncle

Saudi Arabia officially declared a price war on its oil-producing competitors over the weekend. This comes as a massive secondary shock to the system in the face of the expected plunge in oil demand as COVID-19 continues to spread around the world. Many entities, ranging from the main belligerent in this new price war, namely Saudi Arabia, to shale producers have been expecting to operate within the context of WTI in the $50-$60/barrel range. Saudi Arabia, for instance, was expecting a deficit of around 6.5%, assuming Brent crude will be around $58/barrel. Shale operations, and here I am referring to those situated mostly in prime acreage locations, need somewhere between $40-$60/barrel in terms of WTI to break even. Russia has been setting its budgets in a way that can withstand $40/barrel oil in the long run. It is not clear what price level most producers in Russia need to break even. Given the dual pressures, oil prices collapsed to around $30-$35/barrel within a week and I do believe that it is Saudi Arabia that will have to cry uncle first.

In the meantime, we have to consider the investment implications. In the 2015-2016 period, I built up a substantial position in oil company stocks, which is still mostly intact today. I bought Suncor (SU), Shell (RDS.A) as well as Chevron (CVX) mostly during that oil price downturn. I added some Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) stock last year as well. I did take some profits since then, having sold some stock. I also invested the dividends in other non-oil stocks or kept the cash. I still maintain a significant position in all three stocks and as I shall explain I believe that this is a buying opportunity, not a time to sell into the panic.

The long-lasting effect of COVID-19 on oil demand.

There is increasingly little room left regarding short-term optimism about oil demand for the first half of this year. Air travel is grinding to a halt. Road travel across the world is likewise likely to be negatively impacted by road trip cancellations for both business and pleasure. Industrial activities are also likely to take a hit due to an expected slowdown in consumer spending, taking a bite out of freight transport demand. It is impossible at this point to estimate the magnitude of the impending decline, but it will be significant. The only source of additional demand may come from people who have a car but still use public transport, opting to use their car instead, to avoid a potential risk of exposure to the virus. This alone will not come close to making up for the loss of demand due to other factors.

Hope rests now with a quick and sharp turnaround in economic activity in the second part of this year. For many reasons, there is no guarantee in this regard. It may happen, but many factors are working against it. First of all, there is no evidence to suggest that we are correct in expecting the virus to take a break in the summer, which would be a necessary prerequisite to a return to normal. Even if it does take a break, it might be back on a seasonal basis like the flu. A vaccine might help, but just as is the case with the flu, it might not be entirely effective if the virus mutates.

Even if the best-case scenario is assumed in regards to the spread of the virus, with containment measures coupled with seasonal factors leading to the virus spread being brought under control, many factors suggest that the recovery may not necessarily be as sharp as hoped. The monetary stimulus will not play a major role during this recovery, given that there is very little ammunition that central banks still have left at their disposal. Fiscal stimulus is more likely to play a role here, with governments around the world being able to borrow at very low-interest rates. At least that is the assumption we are going with. There could be some factors which might cause a rise in interest rates. One such factor might be an unpleasant end to the current central bank experiment, which might force them to move interest rates higher, which would in turn force governments to scale back fiscal stimulus measures. Inflation could potentially play a role in this crisis if supply chains become so disrupted that the demand for certain products may outstrip supplies.

At this point, there is no reason to assume that in the absence of a coordinated effort to reduce oil supplies the oil market will regain a balance of sorts. Demand is likely to remain weak this year and perhaps stay subdued even beyond if the current economic and financial shock will lead to secondary and tertiary effects. When Saudi Arabia decided to declare an oil market war, I wonder whether it factored in the possibility of a prolonged period of oil price weakness, because this is what may be in store for its economy, unless it reverses course immediately.

Russia has more economic stamina than Saudi Arabia.

In the aftermath of the Ukraine crisis, much has been made about the fact that Russia is a declining power and very weak economically speaking. Many public figures predicted its economic demise a few years back, especially after Western sanctions were imposed. As we can see, Russia is still around, nowhere near collapse. Officially, the Saudi move is aimed at Russia and its refusal to go along with further cuts to support the oil market. If that is the case, Saudi Arabia will be the loser of this war.

Russia's exports are reliant on oil and gas, with the sector making up 53% of all exports. Saudi Arabia however is about 90% reliant on oil for its export revenues. The export picture is the least troubling part of this comparison, from the Saudi perspective. Russia is looking to increase its food export volume from $26 billion in 2018 to $45 billion by 2024. Its food imports totaled just under $30 billion in 2018. In other words, Russia is about to become a major net food exporter. Saudi Arabia on the other hand needs to import about 80% of the food it consumes.

The reason why these facts are all important is that we have to recognize that Russia's economy is diversified enough to benefit from a lower ruble as a consequence of lower oil prices. About half of its exports are non-oil related therefore it can benefit from the added competitiveness of its other exports ranging from food to military equipment. In other words, there is a balancing mechanism in place, which Russian policymakers seem to regard as an opportunity to further diversify its economy away from oil & gas.

Saudi Arabia's situation is more straight-forward. Loss of revenue as a result of lower oil prices leads to a loss of FX reserves or a need to borrow massive amounts of money. Saudi oil export volumes averaged about 7 mb/d last decade. Going back to its fiscal plans for this year, which envisioned a deficit of 6.5% based on a $58/barrel average oil price assumption, if we are to assume that oil prices will average $30/barrel instead this year, it is looking at a budget gap of about $72 billion in addition to the 6.5% deficit it was already expecting to incur. Given the size of its GDP of $785 billion, it needed $51 billion to cover its 6.5% deficit, meaning that if oil prices do not improve this year, it is looking at a roughly $123 billion hole for this year's budget.

Source: CEIC.

As the graph above shows, Saudi Arabia's FX reserves are already at the lowest levels in almost a decade. At around $500 billion, it is still impressive, but it would drop to zero in just four years if it were to have to plug the deficit hole by drawing down its reserves if current oil price levels would persist. Given how vulnerable and dependent its economy is not only for food imports but for most other non-oil products, it cannot afford to draw down its FX reserves by much.

It could opt for debt issuance, which would help a little bit, although it could end up being a dangerous course depending on the market's perceived risk for such financial assets. Austerity is not much of an option given that Saudi Arabia spends a great deal of its budget on keeping its population from voicing dissent by maintaining its generous welfare programs. If Russia is the target of its oil price war, clearly Saudi Arabia stands to lose.

Knocking out the US shale industry.

There is some justified suspicion about the true nature and target of the Saudi-Russia oil price war, namely that it may be an attempt to knock out a sizable part of the US shale industry. With WTI oil prices averaging $57/barrel much of the shale patch was still looking to cut costs to try to reach profitability. Current price levels make the industry mostly nonviable. I don't think it is wrong to expect a surge in bankruptcies as well as larger companies that are not in danger of going bust cutting back on drilling. This does not necessarily mean that Saudi Arabia can afford to wait for US shale production to collapse and become the main factor that will bring the global oil market back into balance.

Total shale oil production is about 8 mb/d currently. Shale wells do have a steep decline curve, but even with oil prices in the current range, drilling will not stop entirely. The most likely scenario will be a decline rate of 1%-2%/month, and the decline will only start after a few months of drilling activity decline. It is questionable whether Saudi Arabia can withstand the current low oil price environment for long enough to allow for shale oil production decline to become the main factor that will bring the oil market back into balance. It would now take a decline of a few million barrels per day of production to make up for oversupply as well as an assumed slump in demand this year and perhaps even next.

Given that Saudi Arabia lacks the economic stamina to outlast Russia or to wait for the shale industry to do the job of re-balancing the oil market through its presumed decline in the face of the current oil price environment, it will eventually have to give up on its current belligerent position. Even if and when it will do so, demand may not be robust enough for it alone to be able to correct the market through production cuts. Coordination will be needed with the likes of Russia and others. So we could be looking at oil prices bellow its original 2020 average price assumption of $58/barrel for this year and perhaps even next.

Investment implications.

I am by no means eager to buy the current selloff. I want to wait a little bit longer to let things settle down so we can get a clearer picture in regards to where the COVID-19 situation is headed globally. I will then decide on which of the three oil stocks I already have in my portfolio I want to add to. At this point I decided to try to ignore the daily moves and evaluate the situation in the last week of this month and take things from there.

Readers should notice that all three company stocks I currently have in my portfolio belong within the portion of the oil & gas industry which is solid, with none of these companies in any danger of no longer being around in the next few years, even if oil prices were to stay at current levels for a sustained period. I chose these companies years ago for this very reason. I fully expected things to get volatile, which made getting into other oil assets such as shale a very risky proposition. Given the continued uncertainty going forward, I will continue to stick with these companies, even though it may be tempting to risk it and buy some of the more solid shale names like EOG (EOG) or Continental Resources (CLR). A fast-moving rebound in oil prices later this year could certainly lead to such shale stocks greatly outperforming the companies I have chosen to stick with. At the same time a prolonged period of low oil prices would probably leave most shale companies permanently damaged financially, with many more of them going bust along the way.

For the longer-run the world will need oil prices above the $50-$60/barrel range to provide the world with adequate supplies. Petro-states need that kind of price level and so do most individual companies if they are to continue searching and developing new and existing fields. The oil price war will not last too long, given that Saudi Arabia, the original belligerent party is the entity which is the least prepared to deal with the current low oil prices for a prolonged period. The events which conspired to cause the steep decline in oil prices that we are currently experiencing should be seen as a buying opportunity and not a reason to sell solid oil companies. Weaker shale drillers, however, may be a different story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A, SU, CVX, OGZPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.