Zoom Video Communications: Don't Overestimate The Number Of Individuals Who Can Work From Home

Zoom's growth could slow sooner than expected because the vast majority of individuals will not be able to work from home and have no need for video communication services; TAM is more limited than the market assumes.

Quality businesses should continue to be owned and bought in a downturn; Zoom's resilience makes it a less attractive in relation to other opportunities.

Thesis

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is amongst a handful of outliers that has gained in value since the market's most recent high on February 19th. Zoom, along with Teladoc Health (TDOC) and Slack (WORK) are the staples amongst "virtualization baskets" as the market looks for safe havens amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

There's an important distinction to be made between businesses telling workers to stay home to avoid potential spread of the virus, and how the nature of work will change over the long term. In times of crisis, investors need to adhere to the wise words of legendary investors such as Warren Buffett and remain focused on the long term. Purchasing a basket of stocks based on an increase of social distancing over the next several months is not a legitimate investing strategy.

Investors will likely be better served avoid speculating the impacts that COVID-19 will have over the next several months. Keeping cash on hand to buy quality businesses at good prices has been the best strategy over time.

Source

Corporate earnings took roughly 3-4 years to recover from the Great Recession. Even in the midst of financial meltdown, investors investing in long term business outcomes remained focused on fundamentals would have succeeded over the long term. Fear can cloud judgement and cause investors to make irrational decisions. The purpose of this article will be to assess Zoom's long term prospects while filtering out the noise caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the short term.

With nothing obviously structurally wrong with the underlying economy, one can assume that businesses impacted by the virus will rebound as soon as the outbreak subsides. A near collapse of the United States financial system took less than 5 years to recover, it's difficult to image the impact of COVID-19 reaching these proportions.

Working From Home

Source

Data from the US Census suggests that 5.2% of Americans worked from home in 2017. This number has steadily risen since the turn of the millennium. A recent article from CNBC suggests about 1/3 of people have the ability to work from home. Some experts believe that the COVID-19 outbreak could accelerate the work-from-home trend.

Perhaps. But, this assumes some degree of blindness amongst corporate management teams that I don't believe exists. The job of executives is to way out the costs and benefits of various initiatives when choosing a direction for corporate strategy. In many cases, it may be best that workers have a physical location to report to. In other instances, it may become obvious that it is not necessary for employees to come to the office.

I generally believe that the COVID-19 outbreak will only be a short term shock to the number of people who work from home. Working from home is not all sunshine and rainbows, isolation, time management, and work quantity can be issues created by working from home. This is important because investors need to tone down the optimism on these virtualization stocks. Zoom Video will certainly benefit from the gradual shift towards remote work, but it's unlikely the business will benefit from dramatic strategic shifts ignited by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Unit Economics

Like all software companies, Zoom benefits from a great deal of operating leverage. Software companies build upon their existing infrastructure without having to provide an individualized good or service for each customer. This can keep value investors on the sidelines of high growth software businesses. Multiples will be high as the market has to price in less variable expenses for each additional customer.

At the end of Q4, Zoom had 81,900 customers with more than 10 employees, up 61% year over year. Revenue for the year was up 88%, suggesting Zoom is not only aggressively expanding to new customers, but expanding revenue from existing customers. Total revenue of $623 million on the year tells us that the average Zoom customer is spending about $7,600 with the company. This number might be a bit on the light side considering Zoom gained customers throughout the year, but is a good basis to use for our analysis.

Source

For reference, Zoom's $19.99 a month business pricing model will enable a business to have 38 hosts at the $7,600 price point. Not a huge number, which suggest Zoom can continue to grow amongst its existing customers.

Source

Based on our 2017 numbers about 5.2% of people work from home, a number that has been steadily rising. We can assume at the least 5.2% of the 158.1 million people in the United States who work from home will have some use for video communication services. While there will be some blurriness between whether Zoom users exclusively work from or have a hybrid working environment.

At minimum, we will assume that if 5.2% of people can work from home, at least that many will have the necessity for some sort of video communication, that's about 8 million people. If the entire cohort of people paid $19.99 a month for video conferencing, the video conferencing industry would capture $1.92 billion in sales. The initial explosive growth phase is the result of the existing base of individuals who can work remotely adopting the technology. Furthermore, we can view each individual sector of employment to further refine that figure.

Source

It's difficult to get an exact figure, but I'm comfortable with around the figure of around 15 million working from home. I would expect the bulk coming from the professional and businesses service sector with a mix of others. Obviously, many of these jobs are unable to be performed at home.

I expect the work from home trend to continue, but I don't expect a demand shock caused by the COVID-19. I think it is safe to assume that the number of people working from home could nearly double over the next five years to 10% of the workforce. From my perspective, that is a bet I'm willing to make, making the video communications industry worth $3.8 billion in 5 years using the $19.99 a month per host price point. This isn't a huge number considering Zoom is trading at a $30 billion valuation.

Competition

Zoom is the clear leader in the field but faces a variety of high profile competitors, most notably Skype (MSFT) for Business. What this means is that Zoom will not simply be able to charge whatever it wants. No matter how incrementally better their product is, Zoom will always have lingering competition.

A 2018 report from Owl Labs, gives the two roughly 45% share of the video conferencing industry. It's concerning that Zoom does not hold an extremely dominate position considering the company's valuation.

Data by YCharts

Trading at 242x FCF Zoom is priced for significant growth and margin expansion. At this valuation, there is a risk that most people are unable to work from home and simply have no need for Zoom's services. Professional investors who are able to do research from home might be overestimating how many people can do the same. Zoom could very well hit a growth wall sooner than the market believes, leading to huge compression in Zoom's multiple. With numerous quality businesses on sale, I believe investors might be better off searching elsewhere for value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.