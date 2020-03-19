The Asset Allocator: Mayport's Adam Grossman On Financial Advice In Exciting Times (Podcast)

Summary

Mayport Wealth Management’s Adam Grossman offers an anatomy of the type of client reactions he’s currently seeing.

The investment advisor explains how the market meltdown forced bond managers to sell municipal bonds to meet redemption demand, restoring value to the sector and creating opportunities.

He sees less opportunity in stocks, offers a metric by which to guesstimate how much further stocks have to fall, and suggests an incremental approach to buying.

More broadly, Grossman discusses the limitations of investment rules of thumb, and explains how he helps clients quantify and attach timelines for every goal.

He also shares thoughts on correcting America’s dearth of retirement savings.