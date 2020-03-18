Nokia: Bearish Sentiment Will Prevail In The Months To Come

We have been bearish on Nokia (NOK) since October of 2017 when we published our initial article on the company called Nokia Has No Growth Prospects At The Moment. Since that time, Nokia failed to show any meaningful progress and create value, as its stock was trading sidelines, while we've experienced one of the greatest global economic booms in history. As the overall market sentiment becomes bearish, Nokia will finally face the consequences of poor management decisions and lack of growth. As more and more investors are dumping their positions in a chance to recover some of the profits that were made in recent years, Nokia's future looks bleak. Even if the market recovers sometime soon, Nokia will have very little chances to somehow improve its overall financial situation, as competition will force it to engage in a pricing war in which it will not have an upper hand. That's why we continue to be bearish on the company and believe that buying its stock even at the current price is not worth the time.

The Upcoming Uphill Battle

After the end of a Great Recession, markets around the globe have been steadily growing for more than a decade now and only recently started to plunge. Yet, Nokia failed to benefit from such a growth, as its stock in the last 10 years had a negative CAGR of around -15%. Since the publication of our initial article, its stock depreciated by more than 50% to date, while the S&P 500 at the moment of this writing is only down slightly more than 6%.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

In October of 2018, Nokia decided to improve its state of affairs and announced the acceleration of its turnaround plan, the goal of which was to improve the overall customer experience and cut down its expenses. However, the acceleration of such a plan failed to gain traction and in October the company was forced to slash its dividends to optimize its already poor financials. Dividends were the only thing that were holding the company's stock above $5 per share.

Chart: Seeking Alpha

As competition intensifies, Nokia will have to fight an uphill battle that it will most likely lose. Earlier this month it was announced that the company's long-standing CEO Rajeev Suri is about to step down from his executive position. In the past, the management was saying that Nokia is one of the best companies to benefit from the upcoming 5G revolution. However, in the latest fiscal year, Nokia barely even managed to earn $0.28 per share. It expects to make almost no meaningful progress in the next three quarters of the current fiscal year. Moreover, with the current market environment and no real management in charge, Nokia will have a hard time creating any value. The only thing that could somehow push the stock higher is the possible sale of its assets. However, considering the current market environment, it's unlikely that we'll see a sale or a takeover in the foreseeable future.

A month ago, we decided to update our forecast for Nokia and used Capital IQ's consensus revenue estimates to create a DCF model. Our model was not taking the coronavirus pandemic into account, as the exposure of the company and other European businesses to the virus was relatively small a month ago.

Source: Capital IQ. Own estimates

The weighted average cost of capital in our model is 11.6%, where the cost of equity is 12.5%, which is relatively high because the company has not made any considerable progress in executing its turnaround plan in recent months. The cost of debt in our model is 6.5%. Our discounted cash flow model showed that a month ago Nokia's fair value was $3.59 per share, a discount to the then market price of $4.34 per share.

Source: Own estimates. The model was made before the recent selloff when Nokia was trading at $4.34 per share.

When compared to other companies from its peer group, Nokia has the lowest EBITDA margin out of all the businesses from the industry of 12.5%, against a median of 30%.

Source: Capital IQ. Own estimates

When we consolidated our DCF model and comparable table, we came to a conclusion that a month ago Nokia's fair value was $3.50 per share, which represented a downside of around 20% to the market price of $4.34, which was recorded at the beginning of February. We didn't update our model from February for one single reason. At the moment, it's nearly impossible to find out how much of an impact the lockdown inside the EU will have on its daily business operations.

Source: Own estimates. The model was made before the recent selloff when Nokia was trading at $4.34 per share.

However, we plan to update our model after the results for Q1 will come out in May. As for now, we have two reasons why Nokia's stock should be avoided at any cost despite the current low market price.

First of all, there's no guarantee that Nokia will be able to once again pay dividends to its shareholders in the foreseeable future. To do so, the company needs to sharply increase its annual FCF and have more than 2 billion EUR in net cash. Considering the current market environment and the management's lack of confidence regarding its ability to deliver considerable growth in the first three quarters of the year, it's unlikely that the shareholders will see any dividend payments in the next 12 months. Also, even if the company manages to accumulate more than 2 billion EUR by the end of the year, it will take time for the Board to approve the new dividend policy. However, in the current market environment, it's unlikely that Nokia will be able to achieve some meaningful progress and create value since it failed to do so when the market was dramatically appreciating.

Another reason to avoid Nokia is the lack of progress when it comes to M&A activity. Purchase or a merger with another company was one of the main reasons to hold Nokia's shares. However, at this stage, the takeover is unlikely to happen for several reasons. First of all, Finland is unlikely to approve any sale of Nokia's assets, as the country's current unemployment rate is slightly less than 7%. The purchase of the company will lead to more layoffs and this is something that the government cannot afford at this time. In addition, EU regulators also have the power to stop any takeover of Nokia by a foreign entity. Even if some other company decided to buy the company, the bureaucratic hurdles alone will take lots of time to complete the purchase. But time is something that Nokia doesn't have in the current bear market, which will probably last for a while.

Conclusion

The bottom line on Nokia:

Nokia failed to create additional shareholder value in a time when we experienced one of the greatest global economic booms in history.

As we've entered the bear market, there are even fewer reasons to be optimistic about Nokia's future.

While the company trades below its February fair value, the impact from the coronavirus will have dire consequences for Nokia.

We believe that Nokia's stock should be avoided even at the current market price.

We will update our model after the release of the results for Q1 later in May.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.