Smart Sand: Market Consolidation Could Make Smart Sand A Winner

Thesis

Smart Sand is undervalued on a book value basis. It has been consistently profitable and operates off of cash flow while reducing debt.

Smart Sand is a profitable company, increasing its value, its cash pile and committing to being carbon-neutral by 2050. It’s quite amazing how irrational markets are, even with all of this positive information it is still trading at a bargain price.

At this time it is important for investors to remember that although the stock has fallen by nearly 50% over the past year, you have in fact gained equity and even cash on hand. Investors must understand they are buying a company and not a stock price. There is a ton of selling pressure on this stock whether it be shorts, fear of loss of principle or just overall market instability.

(source)

Shareholder Equity continues to rise but fear sets in

Let's talk a bit about loss of principle. This happens when companies consume debt and lose money quarter over quarter. Smart Sand has not done this, instead its gained value. Permanent loss of principle is when a company declares bankruptcy or writes off assets, whether it be current or long term.

While I have been more than a little bit shaken by the share price, I keep looking closer and closer at the company. I keep wondering if I’m wrong and if others know something I don’t. But when I look at the balance sheet, the business model, its technologies, I see nothing but a valuable company.

One fear I do have is in Smart Sand’s receivables. This is a bit concerning especially in an industry that is over leveraged. Bankruptcy of customers could make reduce receivables. But even if it did get cut in half, the company would still be worth more than at the time it IPO’d, just a few short years ago.

Not only is Smart Sand becoming more valuable everyday but management chooses to live within its cash flows. It is able to fund operations solely through the cash it receives from customers. On the most recent earnings call they even stated they have $5 million in cash on hand. If this doesn't allay any fears of loss of principle, I’m not sure what does.

Smart Sand is Gaining Market Share

Smart Sand is actually gaining market share while the oil industry and frac sand industry are struggling to stay afloat. Did you know that tons of sand companies are still using box systems? What are box systems you say? Basically sand is placed into a box, and then it must be picked up and put into the frac system. I can’t believe this archaic method is even being used. It makes the United States sound like a 3rd world country.

Smart Sand does not use box systems, instead they use a gravity system where they dump from silo’s directly into the frac systems. This is even better than some of the pneumatic systems that exist where silo’s are pumped using air or gas under pressure.

This has led to lots of interest in companies leasing the SmartSystems, in fact these gravity dump silo’s don’t even require northern white sand, so even if a company wanted to waste money on lower levels of efficiency with poor quality sand they could make some of that efficiency back by using SmartSystems.

After hearing the above information it got me thinking, this is sort of turning into an interesting moat. With these systems in place Smart Sand is effectively creating a vertically integrated frac sand and logistics company. While other sand can be used it is a great way to pull potential customers into the ecosystem. If you are already using Smart Sand’s equipment you might as well use their frac sand too.

(source)

Better Oil Market Capital Allocation

I won't apologize for despising much of the oil and gas industry. For years they have been riding high on massive profits and incredibly inefficient practices. They burn shareholder capital and strive for revenues when instead they should focus on efficient operations.

We destroy our planet drilling and mining for black gold. If the market is supplying cheap oil at the expense of shareholders and the earth then this needs to stop. Indeed many oil and gas companies are taking a look at their capital allocation and deciding to make some cuts on their poorly performing well sites.

One such activist investor is taking on the oil and gas companies and pushing for better allocation of capital and not revenue for revenues sake. This will undoubtedly lower production levels for oil, driving price a bit higher. As a result it will reduce the amount of sand being used. On the flip side, better logistics and higher quality sand will be more in demand than ever, since the focus will be on maximizing returns on a single well.

The resulting shake up of poor performing sand companies will leave the best companies standing. Smart Sand I believe is one of those companies focusing on safety, efficiency and quality. Their Smart Systems alone will save on potential future lawsuits from dust issues and the reduction in time needed for setup and maintenance will drive margins for oil and gas companies reviewing their bottom line.

Covid-19 and OPEC's Temper Tantrum

Covid-19 has quickly soured markets and is a defining moment for our generation (millennials). My heart goes out to all those struggle because of this crisis. I do however believe that fear has been grossly exaggerated and now is the time to be greedy in the markets.

It seems Putin has taken the opportunity of the demand shock to steal market share in the global oil markets. Putin resisted OPEC and decided not to shut down production, the Saudis decided they would ramp up production in response. This led to the largest drop in oil prices for over 20 years. It is likely many oil and gas companies will go under, and many frac sand companies will as well.

While it seems oil and gas will never recover, my opinion is that it will, and will look much different than it does now. Smart Sand already operating as a frac sand company should will benefit in a few ways. It will either gain market share and grow in the face of less efficient frac sand company closures, or it could be bought out by a large oil and gas producer as the industry is forced to consolidate to survive.

Smart Sand has very little debt and has amazing systems, its only logical that these efficient systems will be coveted in this time of turmoil.

Conclusion

Smart Sand will have a rough upcoming quarter, but is poised to become the dominant frac sand producer in the industry. The sub 1 dollar price range is simple ludicrous, it has essentially bottomed out and the overall market is falling at an even faster pace. These are once in a lifetime rock bottom prices so take advantage of them while they last.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.