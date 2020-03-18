Pacific Drilling: Some Signs Of Recovery, But Near-Term Environment Will Be Challenging

On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, ultra-deepwater drilling specialist Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) announced its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results were rather disappointing as the company failed to meet its analysts' estimates in terms of either top-line revenues or bottom-line earnings. A closer look at the actual earnings report does indeed reveal a great deal of disappointment here despite a few bright spots. We have seen a few bright spots in the industry this year, but it does continue to be very weak, and we certainly see this reflected in the company's results. There unfortunately does not appear to be any near-term catalyst to push the stock price back up, and overall, the company continues to look like one that is really only appropriate for speculators.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Pacific Drilling's fourth quarter 2019 earnings results:

Pacific Drilling brought in total revenues of $33.141 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 38.98% decline over the $54.315 million that the company brought in during the previous quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of $283.125 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $63.086 million operating loss that the company had last quarter.

Pacific Drilling achieved a very solid revenue efficiency of 99.3% in the current quarter.

The Pacific Sharav ultra-deepwater drillship received a two-well contract from Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) in the Gulf of Mexico.

Pacific Drilling reported a net loss of $308.117 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares very unfavorably to the $90.783 million net loss that the company had in the third quarter of 2019.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance showed a marked decrease from the previous quarter. This was not unexpected, though. As I explained in my last article on the company, the Pacific Sharav ultra-deepwater drillship was employed on a very long-term contract with Chevron (CVX) that dated back to the last industry cycle when dayrates were much higher than they are today. This one contract had a dayrate of $551,000 and by itself accounted for a sizable percentage of the company's revenues over the past few years. This contract ended in August, so the rig did still generate some revenue for the company at that high dayrate in the third quarter but did not generate any at all under that particular contract during the fourth quarter. This naturally caused the company's revenues to decline quarter over quarter, which means that there was less money available to make its way down the company's income statement.

Fortunately, the company's financial performance was much better than in the fourth quarter of last year, at least in terms of revenues. In the prior year quarter, Pacific Drilling brought in $28.489 million from its contract drilling operations compared to $33.131 million in the current one. This is a direct result of a slow recovery in the offshore drilling industry. As I discussed in a few recent articles on the company's peers, 2019 saw an increase in contract awards for ultra-deepwater rigs compared to 2018's levels. Pacific Drilling was also a beneficiary of this as the company had more rigs working than a year ago. The simple fact that there were more rigs generating revenues added somewhat to the company's total revenues and was even able to offset the loss of the aforementioned Pacific Sharav contract. This should reinforce our convictions that the industry has slowly but surely begun to recover.

As noted in the highlights, the Pacific Sharav managed to secure a two-well contract with Murphy Oil for operations in the Gulf of Mexico in December. This gives the company a substantially better contract coverage than it had at the end of last year. Here are the current contracts for every vessel in Pacific Drilling's rig fleet:

Source: Pacific Drilling

As we can clearly see, all but three of the company's rigs are currently employed, which is certainly much better than it has had in most of the years since the bottom fell out of the oil market in 2014. While this is a good sign, we may be starting to see things fray here once again due to fears of an economic recession in the face of possible pandemic. As of the time of writing, West Texas Intermediate crude oil trades for $26.80 per barrel, which is lower than at any time over the past five years:

Source: Business Insider

The market is clearly concerned that these low prices will cause energy companies to delay their offshore development and exploration plans. This actually happened after the 2014 price crash and so could very easily happen again in the near term. Over a longer time period, energy companies will have to explore for resources offshore in order to replenish their reserves, but this may not happen until the COVID-19 crisis and any ensuing recession is resolved.

Another thing that we notice in Pacific Drilling's fleet status report is that the company's contracts are for relatively short time periods. It is no longer able to receive the multi-year contracts that were relatively common during the previous industry upcycle. This has generally been the case since around 2015 or so and could be further indication that exploration & production companies are seeking to keep their options open. This, unfortunately, is not a great sign for Pacific Drilling and other offshore contractors as it makes it somewhat more difficult to maintain their cash flows as they need to keep securing new ones at varying dayrates in order to maintain revenues. This causes them to fluctuate much more than if the company had a number of long-term fixed-rate contracts.

One thing that will undoubtedly worry potential investors is the very large net loss that the company had when compared to previous quarters. This was likewise not particularly unexpected. This is because the biggest contributor to it was the result of an arbitration decision regarding what was at one time to be the company's eighth drillship, the Pacific Zonda. Pacific Drilling originally contracted with Samsung Heavy Industries, but cancelled that contract after the shipyard failed to deliver a rig that meets the specifications outlined in the contract in a timely manner. The company paid $181.1 million in advance for this rig and began seeking a refund after cancelling the contract. Pacific Drilling expected that it would end up winning the resulting legal arbitration proceedings and listed a $205 million receivable on its balance sheet to represent the money that it would receive upon this victory. Unfortunately, though, Pacific Drilling lost the case, and the Tribunal awarded Samsung Heavy Industries $320 million. Pacific Drilling is not going to have to actually pay out all of this money, fortunately. This is because the company split off the ownership of that rig into an independent company during its prior Chapter 11 reorganization. That company only has $4.5 million in cash and no other material assets aside from a claim against the unfinished Pacific Zonda, so it will simply be liquidated to satisfy this judgement. As the company is not consolidated in Pacific Drilling's results, this judgement will have no real impact on the company other than the removal of that $205 million receivable from the company's balance sheet. As I have mentioned in the past, accounting rules require that a company take a charge against its income in order to remove an asset from its balance sheet, and that is what we see here. It is important to note though that this was a non-cash charge and no money actually left the company in the current quarter, so we can safely ignore it. Even if we do that, though, the company would still have reported a loss, which was disappointing.

In conclusion, these results were largely in line with what we expected, although they were still somewhat disappointing. Pacific Drilling continues to struggle in the current environment and may continue to struggle in the near-term depending on the extent of the fallout from the current weak market conditions. The long-term fundamentals of the offshore drilling industry are certainly positive, but Pacific Drilling will need to weather through to that time. The company remains a speculative play in the interim.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.