Navigating The Cannabis ETF Space With Nottingham Funds' Kip Meadows (Podcast)

Kip has been central in rolling out several cannabis ETFs, giving him a unique perspective on this burgeoning space.

A white label ETF issuer, Nottingham currently sits at the intersection of the newest trends in the ETF industry, cannabis-themed funds chief among them.

With more than 30 years in the fund management space, Nottingham Funds founder Kip Meadows has seen many new investing trends come and go.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

By Jonathan Liss

As the founder of white label ETF issuer Nottingham Funds, Kip Meadows has developed real expertise in key areas of the ETF space - particularly in Cannabis Investing, where his firm has been the force behind several ETF launches (THCX) (CNBS). Kip walks listeners through the dos and don'ts of Cannabis ETF investing on the latest episode of The Cannabis Investing Podcast.

Show Notes

3:00 - Explanation of the "back office" side of the ETF business

4:30 - The white label fund launch process

7:00 - What do investors interested in investing in cannabis funds need to look out for?

11:00 - What's better in the cannabis space: active management or passive index funds?

13:30 - What industry is a good comparison to the cannabis industry?

17:30 - What are major challenges in the space right now?

20:00 - Do we need to see U.S. legalization to see a run up in the sector's stock prices?

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Kip Meadows doesn't have positions in any of the stocks or funds discussed in today's show.



Jonathan Liss is long CGC.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.