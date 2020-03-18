Hunstman To Acquire CVC Thermoset In Advanced Materials Bolt-On Deal

HUN's stock appears bargain-priced at its current level; investors may wish to watch-list the stock for when volatility declines.

The deal will enable HUN to expand CVC's footprint into Europe and Asia.

CVC Thermoset manufactures curing and other toughening additives that are complementary to Huntsman's existing products.

Huntsman Corporation said it will acquire CVC Thermoset Specialties for $300 million in cash.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has announced the proposed acquisition of CVC Thermoset Specialties for $300 million in cash.

CVC Thermoset has developed specialized 'toughening, curing and other additives' used in coatings applications.

With the deal, HUN is paying a slight premium for a suite of offerings it can sell through its global network.

HUN’s stock appears bargain-priced from a DCF analysis, but I’m Neutral on it due to overall stock market volatility and uncertainties from the economic effects of the coronavirus.

Target Company

Moorestown, New Jersey-based CVC Thermoset was founded to develop a wide range of additives, adhesives and composites for aerospace, automotive and industrial market applications.

CVC Thermoset’s primary offerings include:

Epoxy resins

Reactive modifiers

Elastomer modified epoxy resins

Polymer tougheners

Curing agents

Nitrile latex

The company's products are used in applications within the following industries:

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for specialty chemicals was an estimated $1.16 trillion in 2016.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth is a continued demand for 'function-specific chemicals owing to transitioning consumer & industrial product life cycles.'Additionally, increasing concern about pollution has driven demand in the direction of 'water-based paints, biodegradable plastics, solar-powered and rechargeable electronics.'Below is a chart showing the historical and estimated U.S specialty chemicals market revenue by product:

Major vendors that provide specialty chemical products include:

BASF SE (OTCQX:BASFY)

Evonik Industries (OTCPK:EVKIF)

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCPK:HENKY)

Solvay SA (OTCQX:SOLVY)

PPG Industries (PPG)

Albemarle

AkzoNobel (OTCQX:AKZOF)

H.B. Fuller (FUL)

Ashland (ASH)

Dymax Corporation

Ferro Corporation (FOE)

Chemtura

The Dow Chemical Company (DOW)

ExxonMobil (XOM)

Avery Dennison (AVY)

Beardow & Adams

Uniseal

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Huntsman disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $300 million in cash.

The price represents an adjusted EBITDA multiple of approximately 10x full year 2019 results for CVC Thermoset.

Management reiterated its first quarter outlook on its February 13, 2020 earnings call.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 Huntsman had $525 million in cash and equivalents and $5.5 billion in total liabilities of which $2.2 billion in long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $623 million.

In the past 12 months, Huntsman’s stock price has fallen 30.3% vs. the U.S. Chemicals industry’s drop of 27.4% and the U.S. overall market index’ fall of 6.5%, as the HUN chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in eight of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $3,390,000,000 Enterprise Value $5,810,000,000 Price / Sales 0.51 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.86 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 8.17 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$135,500,000 Revenue Growth Rate -10.61% Earnings Per Share $2.43

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $22.93 versus the current price of $14.71, indicating they are potentially currently undervalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

HUN is acquiring CVC Thermoset as a bolt-on deal for its advanced materials division

As Scott Wright, President of Hunstman’s Advanced Materials division stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of CVC Thermoset Specialties brings valuable complementary technology breadth to our Advanced Materials portfolio and its unique products will make systems using our class-leading epoxy-based materials even tougher, stronger, and more durable. This business manufactures highly specialized toughening, curing and other additives used in a wide range of composite, adhesive and coatings applications across aerospace, automotive and industrial markets.

As part of maximizing the deal’s potential, HUN will push CVC Thermoset’s offerings through its European and Asian networks to globalize its reach.

The deal price represents a Price / Sales multiple of approximately 2.6x. This is a premium over a basket of publicly-held stock valuations in January 2020 as compiled by the NYU Stern School which produced an average multiple of 2.06x.

So, it appears that HUN is paying an equal to or greater than market multiple for the acquisition.

However, HUN’s stock appears attractively priced given the assumptions of my DCF, as shown above.

Despite the apparent value pricing for HUN, the overall stock market volatility is a distinct negative in the short term, so my current bias on the stock is Neutral.

Interested investors should consider placing HUN on their watch list for a potential entry point once stock volatility declines and the outlines of the economic effects of coronavirus become better known.

